Green Energy & Precious Metals Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series today announced that the presentations from the July Green Energy & Precious Metals lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Participating Companies:
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
Byron King, Editor, "Whiskey & Gunpowder", Agora Financial-St. Paul Research
|
Raymond M. McCormick, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Capstone Partners
"An Investment Banker's Perspective of the Uranium Industry"
|
(OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API)
|
Thor Mining PLC
|
(OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR)
|
(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
|
Ion Energy Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION)
|
Baselode Energy Corp.
|
(OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND)
|
Blue Sky Uranium Corp.
|
(OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK)
|
Energy Fuels Inc.
|
(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)
|
Euro Manganese Inc.
|
(OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN)
|
(OTCQX: SILEF | TSX-V: ELEF)
|
Commerce Resources Corp.
|
(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)
|
First Cobalt Corp.
|
(OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC)
|
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
|
(NYSE: NMG | TSX-V: NOU)
|
Giga Metals Corp.
|
(OTCQB: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA)
|
Nova Royalty Corp.
|
(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)
|
Lion One Metals Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO)
|
(OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM)
|
(OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)
|
Arizona Metals Corp.
|
(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC)
|
Barksdale Resources Corp.
|
(OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO)
|
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
|
(OTCQX: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG)
|
Liberty Gold Corp.
|
(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
|
Outback Goldfields Corp.
|
(OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ)
|
Karora Resources Inc.
|
(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)
|
Empress Royalty Corp.
|
(OTCQB: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR)
|
Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
|
(OTCQB: BHLL | TSX-V: BNKR)
|
Vior Inc.
|
(TSX-V: VIO)
|
Kodiak Copper Corp.
|
(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)
|
Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR)
|
Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|
(Pink: HBEIF| TSX-V: TUF)
|
Tinka Resources Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK)
|
Salazar Resources Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL)
|
(OTCQB: SBMIF | TSX-V: SB)
|
KORE Mining Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)
|
Fabled Silver Gold Corp.
|
(OTCQB: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)
|
Element 29 Resources Inc.
|
(OTCQB: EMTRF| TSX-V: ECU)
|
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|
(OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC)
|
Aztec Minerals Corp.
|
(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)
|
Granite Creek Copper Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: GCXXF | TSX-V: GCX)
|
Group Ten Metals Inc.
|
(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)
|
Metallic Minerals Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG)
|
(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)
|
Defiance Silver Corp.
|
(OTCQX: DNCVF | TSX-V: DEF)
|
Orezone Gold Corp.
|
(OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE)
|
(OTCQX: SPOFF | TSX-V: SPOT)
