Cadillac Ventures Inc. Increases Size of the Tin Hill Mineralized Tin, Tungsten Occurrence in New Brunswick

TORONTO ON, August 24, 2021 - Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("Cadillac" or the "Company") (TSXV:CDC) announces the completion of a geological prospecting program over the Tin Hill area of its Burnt Hill property in New Brunswick. The program investigated a 2.5 km. by 1.5 km. area centered on the exposed Tin Hill tin, tungsten mineralization. Within the area numerous new showings were located which demonstrated pervasive tin mineralization accompanied by tungsten. These findings significantly increase the domain of mineralization at Tin Hill. Samples were obtained at these locations and delivered to ALS in Moncton for analysis. Results will be released as they become available.

Due to the visual nature of the tin mineralization encountered in this program Cadillac has staked an additional 18 claims in order to fully encompass the now enlarged mineralized area and potential strike extensions.

Mineralization occurs in quartz veins ranging in size up to several metres wide, greisen zones and greisen encased quartz filled fractures associated with what is believed to be the fluid enriched apical portion (Tin Hill) of a cupola associated with the Burnt Hill Pluton. Efforts were made to locate the granite/sediment contact surrounding Tin Hill, all features outlined above along with associated mineralization occur within the contact area. Numerous samples of mineralized material and non- mineralized rock were acquired for thin section analysis and description for mineral and rock identification purposes, this work will be carried out Martin Demers geo EGNB Licence Number: L5980.

Technical information included in this press release has been approved by Norman E. Brewster P.Geo, President and CEO of Cadillac Ventures, in his capacity as a geologist.

About Burnt Hill

The Burnt Hill Property, discovered in 1869 by the Geological Survey of Canada, covers 3,395 hectares of ground in central New Brunswick and hosts molybdenite, tungsten and tin mineralization. In addition to this Cadillac has carried out the first evaluation of the rare earth elements present at Burnt Hill. The Burnt Hill Property encompasses several areas of interest, including the Burnt Hill mine, and has a large amount of unexplored but highly prospective ground. The Burnt Hill mine has a shaft and a decline in place and was operated to the pilot plant stage in the 1980's, where it was proven that the tungsten mineralization, at the time the only focus of operations, could be concentrated using photometric sorting technology, ahead of processing, to discard the waste rock.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as the following: "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "assumes", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include reference to events or conditions that will, would, may, could or should occur, including, without limitation, statements and expectations. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while based on Cadillac's respective expectations and considered reasonable at the time they were made, are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including those described in Cadillac's respective public disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, Cadillac does not intend to, or assume any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

