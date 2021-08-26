Champion Iron Ltd. Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Resolution Votes

For Votes

Against Votes

Abstain/Exclude 1. Approval of the

Remuneration Report 242,653,843

(77.892%) 68,871,659

(22.108%) 52,979,746 (1) 2. Appointment of Director

- Michael O'Keeffe 353,412,944

(97.097%) 10,567,504

(2.903%) 524,800 (2) 3. Appointment of Director

- Gary Lawler 356,573,171

(97.993%) 7,304,277

(2.007%) 627,800 (2) 4. Appointment of Director

- Andrew Love 360,304,106

(99.018%) 3,573,342

(0.982%) 627,800 (2) 5. Appointment of Director

- Michelle Cormier 348,329,329

(95.700%) 15,651,217

(4.300%) 524,702 (2) 6. Appointment of Director

- Wayne Wouters 363,364,700

(99.859%) 512,748

(0.141%) 627,800 (2) 7. Appointment of Director

- Jyothish George 362,404,412

(99.569%) 1,570,136

(0.431%) 530,700 (2) 8. Appointment of Director

- David Cataford 362,028,134

(99.465%) 1,946,414

(0.535%) 530,700 (2) 9. Appointment of Director

- Louise Grondin 362,391,754

(99.568%) 1,573,606

(0.432%) 539,888 (2) 10. Approval of an Increase

to the Maximum Aggregate

Amount of Remuneration

of the Non-Executive

Directors 313,235,110

(99.238%) 2,403,602

(0.762%) 48,866,536 (3) 11. Re-Approval of the

Omnibus Incentive Plan 226,139,368

(72.318%) 86,564,094

(27.682%) 51,801,786 (4) 12. Approval of

Amendment to Options

Held by David Cataford 308,233,401

(99.690%) 959,633

(0.310%) 50,962,552 (5)





Notes: (1) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by: members of Champion's Board of Directors (including their closely related parties) and Champion's Key Management Personnel (KMP) (including their closely related parties), whether in their own name or as proxies, and votes exercised by the Chair on the basis of an undirected proxy (where the proxy did not expressly give the Chair the power to do so), all of which were excluded from voting plus 48,106,489 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(2) Represents Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(3) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by: members of Champion's Board of Directors and their associates and Champion's KMPs, whether in their own name or as proxies, and votes exercised by the Chair on the basis of an undirected proxy (where the proxy did not expressly give the Chair the power to do so), all of which were excluded from voting, plus 45,687,578 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(4) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by: members of Champion's Board of Directors and their associates and Champion's KMPs and their associates, whether in their own name or as proxies, and votes exercised by the Chair on the basis of an undirected proxy (where the proxy did not expressly give the Chair the power to do so), all of which were excluded from voting, plus 46,023,529 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

(5) Represents votes held directly or indirectly by Mr. Cataford and his associates, other KMPs, whether in their own name or as proxies, and votes exercised by the Chair on the basis of an undirected proxy (where the proxy did not expressly give the Chair the power to do so), all of which were excluded from voting, plus 45,767,729 Ordinary Shares which abstained from voting.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2021 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") advises that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held virtually on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT (Montreal time) / Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM AEST (Sydney time), the following resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities by a vote by ballot as follows:

At the Meeting, the total number of Ordinary Shares represented in person or by proxy was 364,505,248 representing approximately 71.977% of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares.

For further details, visit the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

