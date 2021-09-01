Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. Provides Update on Permitting at Its Mohave Gold Project, Arizona

Vancouver, September 1, 2021 - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress with permitting at its Mohave Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company is advancing permitting to facilitate its Exploration Plan of Operation (EPO) which includes rehabilitation of historic access roads as well as additional road construction and up to 600 drill sites. BMG is pleased to report that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has deemed the EPO complete and approved the additional environmental baseline studies conducted by the Company allowing BMG to proceed to the Environmental Assessment (EA) stage of permitting for the EPO.

Graham Harris, CEO and Director, commented, "At BMG we are very pleased to have passed this significant milestone for our Mohave Gold Project. We look forward to working closely with our consultants, Great Basin Environmental and McGinley & Associates, in conjunction with BLM to complete the EA study and advance to the next phase of the project."

The claims at the Mohave Gold Project are on federal land and administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Company's Exploration Plan of Operation (EPO) was initiated by M3 Metals and was presented to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 2020. Initial review of the EPO by BLM indicated that additional baseline studies over the project area were required including a Class III cultural study, a viewshed analysis, biological resources and wildlife analysis, a geohydrologic study, and a noise assessment related to bat roosting sites. BMG engaged Great Basin Environmental Services LLC and McGinley & Associates Inc. (McGinley) to manage the permitting process and complete the environmental baseline studies. BLM has now formally indicated the EPO is complete and the environmental baseline studies are sufficient to initiate the EA. McGinley has been contracted by the Company to undertake the EA report under the supervision and guidance of BLM. Ongoing exploration activities at the Mohave Gold Project include additional rock chip sampling on the southern half of the claim block and a ground geophysics survey (IP) covering the northern prospects to aid the identification of buried targets for drill testing.

The Company would also like to report the granting, subject to regulatory acceptance, of 1,700,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company (the "Options"). The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at a price of $0.40 per common share.

This news release has been reviewed by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

