K92 Mining Inc. Announces Latest High-Grade Surface and Underground Drill Results at Kora
- Underground drill hole KMDD0383 records multiple intersections including 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq")(1) or 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu from the K1 Vein.
- Underground drill hole KMDD0373 records multiple intersections including 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq or 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu from the K1 Vein and 17.76 m at 14.40 g/t AuEq or 14.03 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu from the K2 Vein.
- Surface drill hole KODD0015 records multiple intersections including 6.35 m at 75.72 g/t AuEq or 60.25 g/t Au, 321 g/t Ag and 7.96% Cu from the K1 Vein, 6.10 m at 14.03 g/t AuEq or 7.53 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag and 3.87% Cu from the K2 Vein and 8.46 m at 58.56 g/t AuEq or 57.46 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu from the K2 Hangingwall Vein.
- Underground drill hole KMDD0316 records multiple intersections including 9.40 m at 48.69 g/t AuEq or 48.11 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu from the K1 Vein.
- Surface drill hole KODD0010 records multiple intersections including 9.80 m at 22.45 g/t AuEq or 21.75 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu from the K2 Vein.
- Underground drill hole KMDD0310 records multiple intersections including 2.50 m at 48.39 g/t AuEq or 37.42 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag and 7.09% Cu from the K2 Vein.
Note (1): Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, a silver price of US$21/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.
VANCOUVER, Sept. 07, 2021 - K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.
The results for the latest 32 diamond drill holes completed from underground and surface into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora, with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip, to the south and near surface to upgrade resources for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study. Results also include step out drilling to the south outside of the existing resource envelope. From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 8 intersections exceeding 20 g/t AuEq, 24 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 41 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.
The results are highlighted by holes KMDD0383 recording multiple intersections including 6.45 m at 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu (106.95 g/t AuEq, 4.06 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0373 recording multiple intersections including 5.30 m at 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu (96.85 g/t AuEq, 2.69 m true width) from the K1 Vein and 17.76 m at 14.03 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu (14.40 g/t AuEq, 8.86 m true width) from the K2 Vein; and KMDD0389 recording multiple intersections including 5.83 m at 23.33 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.43% Cu (24.06 g/t AuEq, 3.12 m true width) from the K1 Vein. KMDD0383, KMDD0373 and KMDD0389 extended a known high-grade area approximately 75 metres up-dip.
Surface drilling delivered very strong results, including higher grades than nearby historic drilling in several areas. Highlights include: KMDD0015 recording 6.35 m at 60.25 g/t Au, 321 g/t Ag and 7.96% Cu (75.72 g/t AuEq, 5.59 m true width) from the K1 Vein, 6.10 m at 7.53 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag and 3.87% Cu (14.03 g/t AuEq, 3.05 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 8.46 m at 57.46 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu (58.56 g/t AuEq, 4.23 m true width) from the K2 Hangingwall Vein. Also on the K2 Vein, KODD0010 recorded 9.80 m at 21.75 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu (22.45 g/t AuEq, 6.60 m true width), KODD0012 recorded 10.90 m at 18.44 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (19.24 g/t AuEq, 4.30 m true width) and KODD0007 recorded 10.60 m at 13.56 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu (14.46 g/t AuEq, 4.10 m true width).
Drilling to the south also continued to record high-grade intersections. Highlights include: KMDD0417 recording multiple intersections including 2.15 m at 7.73 g/t Au, 196 g/t Ag and 4.95% Cu (17.31 g/t AuEq, 1.65 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and located outside the current resource, KMDD0395 recorded multiple intersections including 6.06 m at 6.88 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag and 4.50% Cu (14.11 g/t AuEq, 5.18 m true width) from the K2 Vein.
Other high-grade intersections include: KMDD0316 recording multiple intersections including 9.40 m at 48.11 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu (48.69 g/t AuEq, 5.90 m true width) from the K1 Vein, approximately 50 metres up-dip, KMDD0318 recorded multiple intersections including 10.90 m at 15.71 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.35% Cu (16.36 g/t AuEq, 5.81 m true width) from the K1 Vein. On the K2 Vein, KMDD0310 recorded multiple intersections including 2.50 m at 37.42 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag and 7.09% Cu (48.39 g/t AuEq, 1.49 m true width) and KMDD0320 recorded multiple recorded intersections including 8.70 m at 18.88 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.55% Cu (19.78 g/t AuEq, 4.66 m true width).
Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0383 is provided in figure 4 and a core photograph of drill hole KMDD0373 is provided in figure 5.
John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "We believe the drilling results at Kora are some of the strongest announced to date.
Firstly, the results delivered very high grades and expanded known high-grade areas. Of the 32 holes drilled, there were 6 intersections exceeding 40 g/t AuEq and 13 intersections exceeding 15 g/t AuEq. The results also featured some of the higher-grade holes reported to date, including KMDD0383 at 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t gold equivalent and KMDD0373 recording 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq. Downdip from KMDD0383 and KMDD0373, KMDD0389 recorded 5.83 m at 24.06 g/t AuEq, and approximately 50 m to the south, KMDD0316 recorded 9.40m at 48.69 g/t AuEq, highlighting the significant frequency of high grades and its potential continuity.
Secondly, the results include the first set of surface infill drilling, delivering not only high grades but also higher grade in several areas compared to broadly spaced historical drill holes. Highlights include KODD0015 recording 6.35m at 75.72 g/t AuEq on the K1 Vein, 6.10m at 14.03 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein and 8.46m at 58.56 g/t AuEq on the K2 Hangingwall Vein, in addition to KODD0010 recording 9.80m at 22.45 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein. We see the potential to delineate high-grade areas near surface as drill density increases.
The team on site has made considerable progress working through the inventory of holes to core log and assay in addition to receiving results from our ongoing drilling. The combination of strong results and the current rate of reporting has well positioned the Company for a resource update in late-2021. With drilling underway at Kora, Kora South, Judd and Blue Lake we look forward to providing more updates."
Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Diamond Drilling
|Hole_id
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True width
(m)
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Gold
equivalent
|Lode
|KMDD0308
|110.05
|119.20
|9.15
|5.99
|9.17
|13
|0.81
|10.48
|K1
|including
|110.05
|110.83
|0.78
|0.51
|7.31
|5
|0.45
|8.01
|including
|110.83
|111.35
|0.52
|0.34
|0.29
|3
|0.13
|0.51
|including
|111.35
|111.80
|0.45
|0.29
|2.91
|4
|0.72
|3.98
|including
|111.80
|112.40
|0.60
|0.39
|4.54
|1
|0.03
|4.60
|including
|112.40
|113.30
|0.90
|0.59
|22.10
|3
|0.07
|22.24
|including
|113.30
|114.00
|0.70
|0.46
|5.72
|2
|0.05
|5.81
|including
|114.00
|114.70
|0.70
|0.46
|5.17
|3
|0.24
|5.54
|including
|114.70
|115.20
|0.50
|0.33
|0.24
|4
|0.26
|0.66
|including
|115.20
|116.00
|0.80
|0.52
|1.16
|2
|0.03
|1.22
|including
|116.00
|116.60
|0.60
|0.39
|25.30
|8
|0.80
|26.53
|including
|116.60
|116.83
|0.23
|0.15
|0.02
|7
|0.95
|1.46
|including
|116.83
|117.00
|0.17
|0.11
|0.79
|19
|2.99
|5.27
|including
|117.00
|117.44
|0.44
|0.29
|0.70
|5
|0.09
|0.89
|including
|117.44
|118.00
|0.56
|0.37
|0.24
|3
|0.04
|0.33
|including
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|0.65
|27.00
|85
|4.42
|34.37
|including
|119.00
|119.20
|0.20
|0.13
|13.32
|34
|2.59
|17.43
|KMDD0308
|134.50
|135.40
|0.90
|0.59
|2.81
|6
|0.47
|3.56
|KL
|including
|134.50
|134.80
|0.30
|0.20
|1.02
|16
|1.39
|3.19
|including
|134.80
|135.40
|0.60
|0.39
|3.71
|1
|0.01
|3.74
|KMDD0308
|159.35
|159.50
|0.15
|0.10
|0.58
|21
|1.88
|3.51
|KL
|including
|159.35
|159.50
|0.15
|0.10
|0.58
|21
|1.88
|3.51
|KMDD0308
|200.50
|200.90
|0.40
|0.28
|0.78
|1
|0.01
|0.80
|K2
|including
|200.50
|200.90
|0.40
|0.28
|0.78
|1
|0.01
|0.80
|KMDD0308
|218.90
|219.45
|0.55
|0.38
|3.17
|1
|3.65
|8.34
|including
|218.90
|219.45
|0.55
|0.38
|3.17
|1
|3.65
|8.34
|KMDD0308
|229.85
|230.65
|0.80
|0.56
|0.34
|7
|2.05
|3.33
|including
|229.85
|230.20
|0.35
|0.24
|0.68
|1
|3.24
|5.27
|including
|230.20
|230.65
|0.45
|0.31
|0.07
|1
|1.13
|1.67
|KMDD0310
|37.07
|42.60
|5.53
|3.95
|12.67
|4
|0.16
|12.93
|K1
|including
|37.07
|37.78
|0.71
|0.51
|15.50
|3
|0.06
|15.63
|including
|37.78
|38.05
|0.27
|0.19
|8.31
|8
|0.61
|9.27
|including
|38.05
|38.39
|0.34
|0.24
|0.41
|5
|0.19
|0.75
|including
|38.39
|39.00
|0.61
|0.44
|0.18
|2
|0.04
|0.26
|including
|39.00
|40.00
|1.00
|0.71
|0.33
|2
|0.11
|0.51
|including
|40.00
|40.51
|0.51
|0.36
|1.04
|1
|0.04
|1.11
|including
|40.51
|40.90
|0.39
|0.28
|117.80
|16
|0.08
|118.12
|including
|40.90
|41.09
|0.19
|0.14
|1.46
|2
|0.05
|1.55
|including
|41.09
|41.28
|0.19
|0.14
|42.26
|10
|0.12
|42.56
|including
|41.28
|42.22
|0.94
|0.67
|1.04
|2
|0.27
|1.45
|including
|42.22
|42.60
|0.38
|0.27
|1.20
|2
|0.31
|1.66
|KMDD0310
|124.38
|126.88
|2.50
|1.49
|37.42
|72
|7.09
|48.39
|K2
|including
|124.38
|125.35
|0.97
|0.58
|0.48
|16
|1.28
|2.51
|including
|125.35
|126.15
|0.80
|0.48
|112.30
|201
|20.28
|143.62
|including
|126.15
|126.88
|0.73
|0.44
|4.44
|4
|0.36
|5.00
|KMDD0314
|32.44
|38.00
|5.56
|4.26
|6.91
|18
|0.31
|7.58
|K1
|including
|32.44
|32.90
|0.46
|0.35
|1.82
|1
|0.07
|1.94
|including
|32.90
|34.00
|1.10
|0.84
|23.80
|5
|0.14
|24.07
|including
|34.00
|34.25
|0.25
|0.19
|0.76
|8
|0.18
|1.11
|including
|34.25
|35.00
|0.75
|0.57
|0.16
|4
|0.10
|0.36
|including
|35.00
|36.06
|1.06
|0.81
|1.24
|4
|0.13
|1.47
|including
|36.06
|36.43
|0.37
|0.28
|2.62
|1
|0.06
|2.72
|including
|36.43
|37.18
|0.75
|0.57
|3.04
|10
|1.17
|4.83
|including
|37.18
|37.85
|0.67
|0.51
|7.34
|112
|0.43
|9.42
|including
|37.85
|38.00
|0.15
|0.11
|10.80
|10
|0.46
|11.58
|KMDD0314
|110.30
|114.60
|4.30
|2.71
|3.57
|23
|0.97
|5.24
|K2
|including
|110.30
|110.88
|0.58
|0.37
|1.17
|6
|0.20
|1.54
|including
|110.88
|112.10
|1.22
|0.77
|2.13
|13
|0.41
|2.88
|including
|112.10
|112.40
|0.30
|0.19
|0.31
|15
|1.05
|1.99
|including
|112.40
|113.50
|1.10
|0.69
|9.29
|44
|2.25
|13.05
|including
|113.50
|114.30
|0.80
|0.50
|1.60
|27
|0.84
|3.15
|including
|114.30
|114.60
|0.30
|0.19
|1.55
|14
|0.30
|2.15
|KMDD0316
|122.20
|131.60
|9.40
|5.90
|48.11
|5
|0.37
|48.69
|K1
|including
|122.20
|123.20
|1.00
|0.63
|0.61
|2
|0.36
|1.14
|including
|123.20
|123.55
|0.35
|0.22
|10.26
|8
|0.48
|11.05
|including
|123.55
|123.90
|0.35
|0.22
|8.78
|2
|0.57
|9.61
|including
|123.90
|124.40
|0.50
|0.31
|16.91
|12
|0.76
|18.15
|including
|124.40
|124.65
|0.25
|0.16
|74.77
|11
|0.24
|75.25
|including
|124.65
|125.30
|0.65
|0.41
|30.69
|9
|0.47
|31.48
|including
|125.30
|125.50
|0.20
|0.13
|10.52
|6
|1.03
|12.05
|including
|125.50
|125.70
|0.20
|0.13
|37.16
|19
|2.29
|40.65
|including
|125.70
|126.40
|0.70
|0.44
|3.69
|3
|0.64
|4.64
|including
|126.40
|126.70
|0.30
|0.19
|17.04
|24
|0.28
|17.75
|including
|126.70
|127.70
|1.00
|0.63
|134.20
|3
|0.47
|134.91
|including
|127.70
|128.70
|1.00
|0.63
|186.20
|2
|0.05
|186.30
|including
|128.70
|129.50
|0.80
|0.50
|71.73
|2
|0.03
|71.80
|including
|129.50
|130.50
|1.00
|0.63
|0.52
|1
|0.09
|0.66
|including
|130.50
|131.60
|1.10
|0.69
|2.14
|3
|0.13
|2.37
|KMDD0316
|137.35
|140.00
|2.65
|1.76
|1.94
|13
|0.31
|2.54
|K2
|including
|137.35
|137.80
|0.45
|0.30
|1.22
|25
|0.69
|2.52
|including
|137.80
|138.80
|1.00
|0.66
|3.30
|8
|0.14
|3.60
|including
|138.80
|140.00
|1.20
|0.80
|1.07
|12
|0.31
|1.67
|KMDD0318
|122.55
|133.45
|10.90
|5.81
|15.71
|13
|0.35
|16.36
|K1
|including
|122.55
|123.00
|0.45
|0.24
|12.14
|9
|2.19
|15.36
|including
|123.00
|123.25
|0.25
|0.13
|0.01
|1
|0.09
|0.15
|including
|123.25
|124.30
|1.05
|0.56
|0.07
|2
|0.16
|0.33
|including
|124.30
|125.35
|1.05
|0.56
|1.00
|1
|0.05
|1.09
|including
|125.35
|126.65
|1.30
|0.69
|1.14
|1
|0.05
|1.23
|including
|126.65
|127.45
|0.80
|0.43
|151.00
|8
|0.24
|151.45
|including
|127.45
|128.10
|0.65
|0.35
|1.06
|1
|0.03
|1.11
|including
|128.10
|129.00
|0.90
|0.48
|12.52
|10
|0.75
|13.71
|including
|129.00
|129.30
|0.30
|0.16
|1.67
|12
|0.91
|3.12
|including
|129.30
|129.65
|0.35
|0.19
|7.61
|15
|0.97
|9.18
|including
|129.65
|130.00
|0.35
|0.19
|32.43
|20
|0.78
|33.79
|including
|130.00
|130.70
|0.70
|0.37
|2.36
|7
|0.60
|3.30
|including
|130.70
|131.35
|0.65
|0.35
|0.86
|3
|0.06
|0.98
|including
|131.35
|131.95
|0.60
|0.32
|0.50
|2
|0.04
|0.58
|including
|131.95
|132.40
|0.45
|0.24
|8.51
|196
|0.34
|11.56
|including
|132.40
|133.45
|1.05
|0.56
|9.10
|1
|0.05
|9.18
|KMDD0318
|135.50
|136.00
|0.50
|0.27
|1.32
|1
|0.02
|1.36
|KMDD0318
|167.80
|168.40
|0.60
|0.33
|16.50
|75
|1.15
|19.12
|K2
|including
|167.80
|168.40
|0.60
|0.33
|16.50
|75
|1.15
|19.12
|KMDD0320
|39.10
|42.40
|3.30
|2.01
|2.88
|1
|0.01
|2.92
|K1
|including
|39.10
|40.05
|0.95
|0.58
|2.89
|1
|0.01
|2.92
|including
|40.05
|40.65
|0.60
|0.37
|5.70
|1
|0.01
|5.73
|including
|40.65
|41.05
|0.40
|0.24
|0.95
|1
|0.01
|0.97
|including
|41.05
|41.35
|0.30
|0.18
|7.61
|3
|0.02
|7.68
|including
|41.35
|41.75
|0.40
|0.24
|0.48
|1
|0.01
|0.50
|including
|41.75
|42.05
|0.30
|0.18
|0.96
|1
|0.01
|0.99
|including
|42.05
|42.40
|0.35
|0.21
|0.58
|1
|0.01
|0.61
|KMDD0320
|47.35
|48.90
|1.55
|0.94
|1.51
|6
|1.51
|3.72
|KMDD0320
|53.10
|53.80
|0.70
|0.43
|4.41
|1
|0.01
|4.44
|KMDD0320
|62.20
|62.85
|0.65
|0.40
|1.17
|5
|0.23
|1.56
|KMDD0320
|64.95
|65.20
|0.25
|0.15
|1.22
|2
|0.01
|1.27
|KMDD0320
|106.00
|106.35
|0.35
|0.19
|2.51
|1
|0.10
|2.67
|KMDD0320
|113.25
|113.45
|0.20
|0.11
|4.65
|8
|0.14
|4.95
|KMDD0320
|143.50
|152.20
|8.70
|4.66
|18.88
|10
|0.55
|19.78
|K2
|including
|143.50
|144.00
|0.50
|0.27
|7.81
|9
|0.50
|8.64
|including
|144.00
|144.20
|0.20
|0.11
|0.29
|3
|0.07
|0.43
|including
|144.20
|144.65
|0.45
|0.24
|4.76
|4
|0.38
|5.35
|including
|144.65
|145.25
|0.60
|0.32
|0.15
|2
|0.15
|0.39
|including
|145.25
|145.85
|0.60
|0.32
|0.16
|2
|0.05
|0.26
|including
|145.85
|146.30
|0.45
|0.24
|0.16
|4
|0.33
|0.67
|including
|146.30
|147.00
|0.70
|0.37
|0.25
|4
|0.32
|0.76
|including
|147.00
|147.55
|0.55
|0.29
|0.70
|7
|0.32
|1.24
|including
|147.55
|148.00
|0.45
|0.24
|0.91
|33
|5.43
|9.02
|including
|148.00
|148.90
|0.90
|0.48
|88.15
|16
|0.17
|88.60
|including
|148.90
|149.55
|0.65
|0.35
|101.50
|21
|0.13
|101.96
|including
|149.55
|150.15
|0.60
|0.32
|12.10
|3
|0.37
|12.66
|including
|150.15
|150.70
|0.55
|0.29
|1.09
|5
|0.14
|1.36
|including
|150.70
|151.70
|1.00
|0.54
|3.01
|14
|0.45
|3.82
|including
|151.70
|152.20
|0.50
|0.27
|1.41
|13
|0.46
|2.24
|KMDD0324
|41.15
|51.00
|9.85
|5.96
|1.68
|6
|0.19
|2.02
|K1
|including
|41.15
|41.60
|0.45
|0.27
|8.31
|1
|0.02
|8.35
|including
|41.60
|42.45
|0.85
|0.51
|0.64
|1
|0.01
|0.66
|including
|42.45
|42.80
|0.35
|0.21
|1.61
|1
|0.03
|1.66
|including
|42.80
|43.85
|1.05
|0.64
|1.23
|1
|0.04
|1.30
|including
|43.85
|45.00
|1.15
|0.70
|0.11
|1
|0.04
|0.18
|including
|45.00
|45.70
|0.70
|0.42
|0.08
|2
|0.12
|0.28
|including
|45.70
|46.00
|0.30
|0.18
|0.68
|1
|0.04
|0.75
|including
|46.00
|46.75
|0.75
|0.45
|0.72
|5
|0.07
|0.89
|including
|46.75
|48.00
|1.25
|0.76
|0.78
|3
|0.09
|0.94
|including
|48.00
|49.00
|1.00
|0.61
|1.66
|9
|0.32
|2.23
|including
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.61
|1.33
|12
|0.78
|2.59
|including
|50.00
|51.00
|1.00
|0.61
|5.47
|27
|0.36
|6.33
|KMDD0324
|160.05
|162.10
|2.05
|1.04
|1.61
|19
|3.45
|6.75
|K2
|including
|160.05
|160.45
|0.40
|0.20
|2.05
|4
|0.10
|2.24
|including
|160.45
|161.00
|0.55
|0.28
|3.12
|39
|6.68
|13.08
|including
|161.00
|161.50
|0.50
|0.25
|0.96
|28
|5.85
|9.60
|including
|161.50
|162.10
|0.60
|0.30
|0.49
|4
|0.73
|1.57
|KMDD0326
|31.70
|38.00
|6.30
|5.17
|7.88
|2
|0.06
|8.00
|K1
|including
|31.70
|31.92
|0.22
|0.18
|116.90
|6
|0.17
|117.22
|including
|31.92
|32.39
|0.47
|0.39
|1.69
|2
|0.01
|1.73
|including
|32.39
|32.87
|0.48
|0.39
|7.97
|2
|0.02
|8.02
|including
|32.87
|33.58
|0.71
|0.58
|0.19
|3
|0.01
|0.25
|including
|33.58
|34.25
|0.67
|0.55
|0.37
|3
|0.04
|0.46
|including
|34.25
|34.63
|0.38
|0.31
|14.60
|4
|0.36
|15.16
|including
|34.63
|35.20
|0.57
|0.47
|0.28
|2
|0.03
|0.35
|including
|35.20
|35.60
|0.40
|0.33
|13.40
|3
|0.09
|13.56
|including
|35.60
|36.07
|0.47
|0.39
|10.10
|3
|0.04
|10.20
|including
|36.07
|36.60
|0.53
|0.43
|0.72
|2
|0.02
|0.77
|including
|36.60
|37.20
|0.60
|0.49
|0.73
|2
|0.09
|0.89
|including
|37.20
|38.00
|0.80
|0.66
|2.86
|1
|0.02
|2.90
|KMDD0326
|101.46
|101.92
|0.46
|0.39
|3.40
|32
|4.47
|10.14
|KL
|including
|101.46
|101.92
|0.46
|0.39
|3.40
|32
|4.47
|10.14
|KMDD0326
|108.57
|111.68
|3.11
|2.62
|9.16
|36
|2.83
|13.63
|K2
|including
|108.57
|109.00
|0.43
|0.36
|0.87
|24
|0.79
|2.30
|including
|109.00
|109.75
|0.75
|0.63
|32.00
|102
|6.24
|42.16
|including
|109.75
|110.15
|0.40
|0.34
|6.64
|34
|3.04
|11.39
|including
|110.15
|111.00
|0.85
|0.71
|1.23
|7
|1.08
|2.85
|including
|111.00
|111.48
|0.48
|0.40
|0.25
|5
|0.83
|1.50
|including
|111.48
|111.68
|0.20
|0.17
|1.48
|13
|6.23
|10.46
|KMDD0326
|129.90
|130.13
|0.23
|0.19
|1.90
|10
|2.08
|4.97
|KMDD0373
|140.70
|146.00
|5.30
|2.69
|93.18
|52
|2.11
|96.85
|K1
|including
|140.70
|141.38
|0.68
|0.35
|502.00
|47
|3.18
|507.11
|including
|141.38
|142.47
|1.09
|0.55
|115.00
|191
|7.79
|128.52
|including
|142.47
|143.40
|0.93
|0.47
|1.12
|2
|0.03
|1.19
|including
|143.40
|144.38
|0.98
|0.50
|6.82
|3
|0.11
|7.01
|including
|144.38
|145.00
|0.62
|0.31
|29.50
|42
|0.14
|30.25
|including
|145.00
|146.00
|1.00
|0.51
|1.15
|2
|0.32
|1.63
|KMDD0373
|153.24
|171.00
|17.76
|8.86
|14.03
|11
|0.16
|14.40
|K2
|including
|153.24
|153.90
|0.66
|0.33
|20.10
|41
|0.27
|21.02
|including
|153.90
|155.70
|1.80
|0.90
|2.61
|8
|0.45
|3.34
|including
|155.70
|157.90
|2.20
|1.10
|1.78
|2
|0.23
|2.13
|including
|157.90
|159.12
|1.22
|0.61
|0.55
|1
|0.16
|0.79
|including
|159.12
|162.70
|3.58
|1.79
|0.37
|4
|0.19
|0.69
|including
|162.70
|163.70
|1.00
|0.50
|0.40
|7
|0.17
|0.73
|including
|163.70
|164.70
|1.00
|0.50
|0.85
|5
|0.06
|1.00
|including
|164.70
|165.70
|1.00
|0.50
|0.80
|6
|0.06
|0.96
|including
|165.70
|166.70
|1.00
|0.50
|0.04
|1
|0.01
|0.06
|including
|166.70
|167.70
|1.00
|0.50
|1.07
|2
|0.01
|1.11
|including
|167.70
|169.00
|1.30
|0.65
|30.40
|9
|0.02
|30.54
|including
|169.00
|170.00
|1.00
|0.50
|179.00
|43
|0.03
|179.60
|including
|170.00
|171.00
|1.00
|0.50
|3.69
|61
|0.06
|4.58
|KMDD0373
|197.40
|198.40
|1.00
|0.51
|4.60
|73
|3.14
|10.00
|K3
|including
|197.40
|198.40
|1.00
|0.51
|4.60
|73
|3.14
|10.00
|KMDD0375
|137.00
|137.40
|0.40
|0.29
|0.22
|19
|2.26
|3.67
|K2
|including
|137.00
|137.40
|0.40
|0.29
|0.22
|19
|2.26
|3.67
|KMDD0375
|160.75
|162.70
|1.95
|1.01
|0.18
|6
|1.62
|2.55
|KL
|including
|160.75
|162.20
|1.45
|0.75
|0.21
|1
|0.67
|1.17
|including
|162.20
|162.70
|0.50
|0.26
|0.11
|21
|4.37
|6.57
|KMDD0375
|190.90
|200.25
|9.35
|4.77
|4.01
|19
|2.44
|7.72
|K2
|including
|190.90
|191.10
|0.20
|0.10
|3.62
|2
|0.65
|4.56
|including
|191.10
|192.10
|1.00
|0.51
|0.72
|2
|0.87
|1.98
|including
|192.10
|192.45
|0.35
|0.18
|2.01
|2
|0.87
|3.27
|including
|192.45
|192.93
|0.48
|0.24
|2.21
|16
|3.34
|7.14
|including
|192.93
|193.70
|0.77
|0.39
|1.55
|8
|1.49
|3.76
|including
|193.70
|194.00
|0.30
|0.15
|2.84
|11
|1.67
|5.35
|including
|194.00
|195.00
|1.00
|0.51
|5.35
|13
|2.48
|9.03
|including
|195.00
|196.00
|1.00
|0.51
|13.37
|25
|3.14
|18.14
|including
|196.00
|197.00
|1.00
|0.51
|3.04
|29
|2.29
|6.66
|including
|197.00
|198.00
|1.00
|0.51
|2.19
|51
|3.63
|7.99
|including
|198.00
|198.60
|0.60
|0.31
|11.11
|46
|5.04
|18.84
|including
|198.60
|198.80
|0.20
|0.10
|1.95
|9
|1.52
|4.21
|including
|198.80
|200.25
|1.45
|0.74
|0.85
|10
|2.34
|4.29
|KMDD0375
|203.05
|204.10
|1.05
|0.54
|0.12
|6
|1.29
|2.03
|including
|203.05
|204.10
|1.05
|0.54
|0.12
|6
|1.29
|2.03
|KMDD0375
|206.60
|207.00
|0.40
|0.20
|0.12
|7
|1.14
|1.83
|including
|206.60
|207.00
|0.40
|0.20
|0.12
|7
|1.14
|1.83
|KMDD0375
|222.00
|223.10
|1.10
|0.69
|2.12
|7
|0.28
|2.60
|K3
|including
|222.00
|222.50
|0.50
|0.32
|0.42
|12
|0.53
|1.32
|including
|222.50
|223.10
|0.60
|0.38
|3.54
|3
|0.07
|3.67
|KMDD0379
|138.50
|139.00
|0.50
|0.25
|3.22
|64
|3.25
|8.66
|K1
|including
|138.50
|139.00
|0.50
|0.25
|3.22
|64
|3.25
|8.66
|KMDD0379
|144.60
|150.00
|5.40
|3.05
|1.34
|23
|1.47
|3.71
|K2
|including
|144.60
|145.00
|0.40
|0.23
|0.72
|1
|0.63
|1.63
|including
|145.00
|146.00
|1.00
|0.56
|0.01
|42
|2.04
|3.45
|including
|146.00
|146.40
|0.40
|0.23
|1.01
|21
|1.23
|3.03
|including
|146.40
|147.50
|1.10
|0.62
|2.01
|31
|2.61
|6.11
|including
|147.50
|147.80
|0.30
|0.17
|3.01
|36
|1.50
|5.60
|including
|147.80
|148.80
|1.00
|0.56
|0.47
|23
|1.19
|2.45
|including
|148.80
|150.00
|1.20
|0.68
|0.43
|2
|0.54
|1.22
|KMDD0381
|114.30
|121.00
|6.70
|4.18
|2.55
|14
|1.15
|4.36
|K2
|including
|114.30
|115.10
|0.80
|0.50
|0.62
|21
|2.26
|4.09
|including
|115.10
|116.05
|0.95
|0.59
|0.63
|24
|2.69
|4.75
|including
|116.05
|116.65
|0.60
|0.37
|0.75
|50
|4.04
|7.12
|including
|116.65
|117.40
|0.75
|0.47
|0.02
|3
|0.36
|0.57
|including
|117.40
|118.00
|0.60
|0.37
|0.01
|2
|0.03
|0.08
|including
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|0.62
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.04
|including
|119.00
|120.00
|1.00
|0.62
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.04
|including
|120.00
|121.00
|1.00
|0.62
|15.52
|16
|0.60
|16.58
|KMDD0383
|117.15
|123.60
|6.45
|4.06
|105.96
|11
|0.60
|106.95
|K1
|including
|117.15
|117.35
|0.20
|0.13
|1.10
|2
|0.23
|1.46
|including
|117.35
|117.75
|0.40
|0.25
|0.68
|2
|0.10
|0.85
|including
|117.75
|118.15
|0.40
|0.25
|246.60
|10
|0.43
|247.35
|including
|118.15
|119.00
|0.85
|0.54
|2.11
|2
|0.07
|2.24
|including
|119.00
|119.60
|0.60
|0.38
|1.48
|1
|0.04
|1.54
|including
|119.60
|119.84
|0.24
|0.15
|70.92
|6
|0.42
|71.60
|including
|119.84
|120.17
|0.33
|0.21
|0.69
|1
|0.02
|0.74
|including
|120.17
|120.80
|0.63
|0.40
|838.00
|40
|1.38
|840.48
|including
|120.80
|121.58
|0.78
|0.49
|22.44
|17
|0.29
|23.07
|including
|121.58
|122.25
|0.67
|0.42
|25.75
|16
|1.04
|27.43
|including
|122.25
|123.60
|1.35
|0.85
|1.27
|8
|1.18
|3.05
|KMDD0383
|126.30
|132.00
|5.70
|3.04
|2.09
|6
|0.32
|2.61
|KL
|including
|126.30
|127.12
|0.82
|0.44
|8.32
|28
|0.52
|9.43
|including
|127.12
|128.00
|0.88
|0.47
|0.95
|5
|0.44
|1.63
|including
|128.00
|129.00
|1.00
|0.53
|2.41
|1
|0.10
|2.56
|including
|129.00
|130.00
|1.00
|0.53
|0.86
|2
|0.19
|1.15
|including
|130.00
|130.90
|0.90
|0.48
|0.51
|3
|0.47
|1.21
|including
|130.90
|131.10
|0.20
|0.11
|1.20
|3
|0.18
|1.50
|including
|131.10
|132.00
|0.90
|0.48
|0.29
|2
|0.28
|0.71
|KMDD0383
|133.20
|134.10
|0.90
|0.53
|3.30
|5
|0.40
|3.93
|KMDD0383
|137.21
|137.68
|0.47
|0.82
|7.99
|61
|1.84
|11.39
|K2
|including
|137.21
|137.68
|0.47
|0.28
|0.52
|3
|0.11
|0.72
|including
|137.68
|138.60
|0.92
|0.54
|11.80
|91
|2.72
|16.84
|KMDD0383
|159.40
|160.10
|0.70
|0.42
|2.40
|12
|0.25
|2.91
|K3
|including
|159.40
|160.10
|0.70
|0.42
|2.40
|12
|0.25
|2.91
|KMDD0387
|86.90
|103.60
|16.70
|12.60
|3.49
|70
|3.14
|8.85
|K2
|including
|86.90
|89.00
|2.10
|1.58
|0.39
|21
|1.30
|2.50
|including
|89.00
|92.00
|3.00
|2.26
|16.90
|54
|2.65
|21.36
|including
|92.00
|93.30
|1.30
|0.98
|0.37
|17
|1.57
|2.81
|including
|93.30
|95.30
|2.00
|1.51
|0.21
|7
|0.32
|0.76
|including
|95.30
|96.63
|1.33
|1.00
|0.10
|15
|0.78
|1.40
|including
|96.63
|98.10
|1.47
|1.11
|0.37
|40
|2.74
|4.77
|including
|98.10
|99.10
|1.00
|0.75
|1.55
|80
|3.59
|7.68
|including
|99.10
|100.28
|1.18
|0.89
|0.29
|43
|1.58
|3.09
|including
|100.28
|101.00
|0.72
|0.54
|2.23
|460
|12.05
|25.31
|including
|101.00
|101.62
|0.62
|0.47
|0.93
|278
|10.68
|19.68
|including
|101.62
|102.67
|1.05
|0.79
|0.84
|174
|10.83
|18.44
|including
|102.67
|103.60
|0.93
|0.70
|0.29
|38
|2.01
|3.63
|KMDD0389
|120.17
|126.00
|5.83
|3.12
|23.33
|10
|0.43
|24.06
|K1
|including
|120.17
|121.30
|1.13
|0.60
|4.71
|12
|0.13
|5.05
|including
|121.30
|121.75
|0.45
|0.24
|1.20
|5
|0.06
|1.36
|including
|121.75
|122.00
|0.25
|0.13
|251.00
|16
|0.28
|251.60
|including
|122.00
|123.30
|1.30
|0.70
|42.60
|15
|0.16
|43.02
|including
|123.30
|124.35
|1.05
|0.56
|10.44
|12
|1.42
|12.60
|including
|124.35
|125.00
|0.65
|0.35
|0.60
|3
|0.45
|1.28
|including
|125.00
|126.00
|1.00
|0.54
|0.68
|2
|0.27
|1.08
|KMDD0389
|128.86
|129.50
|0.64
|0.34
|1.41
|3
|0.06
|1.53
|KMDD0389
|132.10
|142.40
|10.30
|5.20
|1.88
|11
|0.29
|2.43
|K2
|including
|132.10
|132.85
|0.75
|0.38
|8.25
|3
|0.12
|8.45
|including
|132.85
|133.50
|0.65
|0.33
|0.03
|1
|0.08
|0.15
|including
|133.50
|134.50
|1.00
|0.50
|0.52
|3
|0.72
|1.58
|including
|134.50
|135.00
|0.50
|0.25
|2.03
|5
|0.84
|3.29
|including
|135.00
|136.00
|1.00
|0.50
|0.17
|2
|0.07
|0.29
|including
|136.00
|137.22
|1.22
|0.62
|0.14
|3
|0.22
|0.49
|including
|137.22
|139.00
|1.78
|0.90
|0.08
|1
|0.02
|0.12
|including
|139.00
|140.00
|1.00
|0.50
|0.61
|3
|0.17
|0.89
|including
|140.00
|141.40
|1.40
|0.71
|6.81
|64
|0.77
|8.73
|including
|140.00
|141.40
|1.40
|0.71
|6.81
|64
|0.77
|8.73
|KMDD0391
|68.24
|69.00
|0.76
|0.64
|0.21
|10
|1.00
|1.75
|K1
|KMDD0391
|92.85
|97.00
|4.15
|3.29
|2.61
|50
|3.44
|8.13
|K2
|including
|92.85
|93.35
|0.50
|0.40
|0.49
|1
|2.46
|3.98
|including
|93.35
|94.00
|0.65
|0.52
|0.01
|78
|5.74
|9.15
|including
|94.00
|95.00
|1.00
|0.79
|6.97
|82
|6.06
|16.62
|including
|95.00
|96.00
|1.00
|0.79
|1.35
|51
|2.74
|5.89
|including
|96.00
|97.00
|1.00
|0.79
|0.54
|16
|0.50
|1.45
|KMDD0393
|41.90
|42.20
|0.30
|0.21
|1.24
|31
|6.71
|11.14
|KMDD0393
|99.20
|108.15
|8.95
|6.19
|2.58
|19
|1.53
|5.00
|K2
|including
|99.20
|100.30
|1.10
|0.76
|2.53
|11
|0.52
|3.41
|including
|100.30
|100.90
|0.60
|0.42
|2.24
|30
|1.17
|4.29
|including
|100.90
|101.40
|0.50
|0.35
|5.58
|21
|1.91
|8.56
|including
|101.40
|101.85
|0.45
|0.31
|16.70
|87
|8.26
|29.52
|including
|101.85
|103.10
|1.25
|0.87
|1.45
|18
|1.01
|3.12
|including
|103.10
|104.10
|1.00
|0.69
|3.67
|23
|2.08
|6.91
|including
|104.10
|104.60
|0.50
|0.35
|0.31
|7
|0.64
|1.31
|including
|104.60
|105.30
|0.70
|0.48
|0.06
|3
|0.18
|0.35
|including
|105.30
|106.00
|0.70
|0.48
|0.29
|4
|0.39
|0.90
|including
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|0.69
|2.36
|12
|1.16
|4.15
|including
|107.00
|108.15
|1.15
|0.80
|0.38
|24
|2.17
|3.76
|KMDD0393
|110.40
|112.00
|1.60
|1.26
|1.42
|4
|0.05
|1.54
|K2HW
|including
|110.40
|111.00
|0.60
|0.47
|1.73
|8
|0.07
|1.94
|including
|111.00
|112.00
|1.00
|0.79
|1.24
|2
|0.03
|1.31
|KMDD0395
|75.90
|79.90
|4.00
|3.28
|0.26
|28
|3.14
|5.06
|K1
|including
|75.90
|76.24
|0.34
|0.28
|1.08
|94
|17.40
|26.92
|including
|76.24
|76.87
|0.63
|0.52
|0.26
|46
|6.96
|10.71
|including
|76.87
|77.90
|1.03
|0.84
|0.03
|3
|0.24
|0.41
|including
|77.90
|78.90
|1.00
|0.82
|0.14
|24
|1.06
|1.95
|including
|78.90
|79.90
|1.00
|0.82
|0.32
|22
|0.96
|1.96
|KMDD0395
|102.24
|108.30
|6.06
|5.18
|6.88
|65
|4.50
|14.11
|K2
|including
|102.24
|104.00
|1.76
|1.50
|9.64
|44
|7.11
|20.27
|including
|104.00
|104.90
|0.90
|0.77
|6.65
|257
|7.28
|20.32
|including
|104.90
|105.90
|1.00
|0.85
|0.70
|16
|2.06
|3.82
|including
|105.90
|106.75
|0.85
|0.73
|0.10
|3
|0.76
|1.21
|including
|106.75
|108.30
|1.55
|1.32
|11.60
|44
|3.56
|17.21
|KMDD0395
|110.70
|115.30
|4.60
|3.98
|2.02
|10
|0.70
|3.13
|K2HW
|including
|110.70
|112.50
|1.80
|1.56
|0.79
|11
|1.30
|2.78
|including
|112.50
|113.95
|1.45
|1.25
|2.97
|11
|0.46
|3.77
|including
|113.95
|114.40
|0.45
|0.39
|3.13
|6
|0.10
|3.35
|including
|114.40
|115.30
|0.90
|0.78
|2.40
|6
|0.17
|2.72
|KMDD0399
|74.80
|75.25
|0.45
|0.36
|0.29
|4
|0.63
|1.24
|K1
|including
|74.80
|75.25
|0.45
|0.36
|0.29
|4
|0.63
|1.24
|KMDD0399
|102.10
|112.25
|10.15
|7.59
|1.86
|69
|4.48
|9.11
|K2
|including
|102.10
|102.75
|0.65
|0.49
|1.03
|1
|0.02
|1.06
|including
|102.75
|104.00
|1.25
|0.93
|0.01
|15
|1.79
|2.74
|including
|104.00
|105.00
|1.00
|0.75
|1.29
|12
|1.55
|3.64
|including
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|0.75
|5.78
|149
|14.43
|28.14
|including
|106.00
|107.70
|1.70
|1.27
|3.97
|281
|12.56
|25.42
|including
|107.70
|108.10
|0.40
|0.30
|0.20
|6
|0.28
|0.68
|including
|108.10
|109.80
|1.70
|1.27
|0.18
|13
|1.38
|2.30
|including
|109.80
|111.00
|1.20
|0.90
|0.15
|4
|0.83
|1.37
|including
|111.00
|112.25
|1.25
|0.93
|3.06
|14
|1.96
|6.02
|KMDD0409
|83.91
|101.40
|17.49
|13.55
|2.09
|10
|0.67
|3.16
|K1
|including
|83.91
|84.35
|0.44
|0.34
|1.86
|10
|0.61
|2.86
|including
|84.35
|84.95
|0.60
|0.46
|0.96
|12
|0.56
|1.91
|including
|84.95
|85.54
|0.59
|0.46
|3.17
|24
|4.84
|10.33
|including
|85.54
|86.10
|0.56
|0.43
|0.35
|3
|0.74
|1.43
|including
|86.10
|86.40
|0.30
|0.23
|0.46
|6
|0.91
|1.82
|including
|86.40
|87.35
|0.95
|0.73
|0.18
|1
|0.00
|0.19
|including
|87.35
|87.85
|0.50
|0.39
|1.15
|2
|0.03
|1.22
|including
|87.85
|88.75
|0.90
|0.69
|0.45
|3
|0.05
|0.56
|including
|88.75
|89.52
|0.77
|0.59
|0.54
|3
|0.03
|0.62
|including
|89.52
|90.00
|0.48
|0.37
|0.74
|4
|0.39
|1.34
|including
|90.00
|90.63
|0.63
|0.49
|0.40
|6
|0.43
|1.09
|including
|90.63
|91.48
|0.85
|0.66
|4.49
|25
|0.08
|4.94
|including
|91.48
|92.10
|0.62
|0.48
|0.12
|2
|0.03
|0.19
|including
|92.10
|92.40
|0.30
|0.23
|12.20
|49
|0.04
|12.89
|including
|92.40
|93.34
|0.94
|0.73
|0.15
|2
|0.07
|0.27
|including
|93.34
|94.00
|0.66
|0.51
|16.90
|6
|0.30
|17.40
|including
|94.00
|94.74
|0.74
|0.57
|0.17
|3
|0.18
|0.47
|including
|94.74
|95.30
|0.56
|0.43
|2.16
|7
|1.15
|3.88
|including
|95.30
|95.82
|0.52
|0.40
|0.31
|4
|0.21
|0.66
|including
|95.82
|96.15
|0.33
|0.25
|1.41
|14
|0.44
|2.22
|including
|96.15
|97.12
|0.97
|0.76
|0.49
|8
|0.26
|0.97
|including
|97.12
|97.50
|0.38
|0.30
|0.37
|4
|0.27
|0.80
|including
|97.50
|98.60
|1.10
|0.86
|4.51
|17
|0.15
|4.95
|including
|98.60
|99.21
|0.61
|0.48
|0.91
|12
|0.70
|2.06
|including
|99.21
|99.80
|0.59
|0.46
|2.68
|22
|2.38
|6.33
|including
|99.80
|100.63
|0.83
|0.65
|1.87
|14
|2.06
|4.97
|including
|100.63
|101.40
|0.77
|0.60
|0.83
|14
|1.95
|3.77
|KMDD0409
|110.60
|113.60
|3.00
|2.35
|6.76
|8
|0.72
|7.88
|K2
|including
|110.60
|110.90
|0.30
|0.23
|1.05
|6
|0.87
|2.36
|including
|110.90
|111.50
|0.60
|0.47
|17.40
|18
|1.60
|19.90
|including
|111.50
|112.00
|0.50
|0.39
|7.29
|12
|0.67
|8.40
|including
|112.00
|112.60
|0.60
|0.47
|0.99
|4
|0.51
|1.77
|including
|112.60
|113.60
|1.00
|0.78
|5.28
|3
|0.29
|5.73
|KMDD0417
|118.45
|120.60
|2.15
|1.65
|7.73
|196
|4.95
|17.31
|K2
|including
|118.45
|119.00
|0.55
|0.42
|7.64
|214
|5.09
|17.65
|including
|119.00
|119.80
|0.80
|0.61
|8.06
|332
|7.23
|22.64
|including
|119.80
|120.00
|0.20
|0.15
|0.76
|84
|2.84
|5.88
|including
|120.00
|120.60
|0.60
|0.46
|9.71
|36
|2.49
|13.70
|KMDD0423
|119.60
|133.40
|13.80
|8.23
|3.78
|61
|4.47
|10.89
|K2
|including
|119.60
|120.80
|1.20
|0.72
|1.45
|6
|0.21
|1.83
|including
|120.80
|121.30
|0.50
|0.30
|0.50
|56
|1.53
|3.40
|including
|121.30
|122.60
|1.30
|0.78
|0.96
|33
|1.61
|3.67
|including
|122.60
|123.20
|0.60
|0.36
|0.18
|4
|0.24
|0.57
|including
|123.20
|123.65
|0.45
|0.27
|0.24
|23
|1.44
|2.58
|including
|123.65
|124.10
|0.45
|0.27
|8.87
|39
|15.16
|30.82
|including
|124.10
|124.40
|0.30
|0.18
|1.00
|105
|10.03
|16.56
|including
|124.40
|125.40
|1.00
|0.60
|0.23
|17
|0.90
|1.72
|including
|125.40
|126.40
|1.00
|0.60
|0.12
|12
|0.70
|1.26
|including
|126.40
|127.40
|1.00
|0.60
|5.02
|38
|2.91
|9.63
|including
|127.40
|127.90
|0.50
|0.30
|3.36
|48
|6.02
|12.50
|including
|127.90
|128.60
|0.70
|0.42
|1.44
|30
|4.24
|7.83
|including
|128.60
|129.10
|0.50
|0.30
|0.64
|14
|1.36
|2.74
|including
|129.10
|130.10
|1.00
|0.60
|4.95
|181
|8.64
|19.55
|including
|130.10
|130.85
|0.75
|0.45
|18.20
|175
|12.76
|38.54
|including
|130.85
|131.85
|1.00
|0.60
|16.10
|178
|13.62
|37.70
|including
|131.85
|132.24
|0.39
|0.23
|2.62
|211
|10.07
|19.63
|including
|132.24
|132.60
|0.36
|0.21
|0.36
|25
|1.46
|2.75
|including
|132.60
|133.20
|0.60
|0.36
|0.13
|4
|0.36
|0.70
|including
|133.20
|133.40
|0.20
|0.12
|0.29
|7
|1.09
|1.92
|KODD0002(2)
|78.00
|99.00
|21.00
|7.14
|8.23
|14
|1.15
|10.05
|K1
|Including
|78.00
|79.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.12
|8
|0.63
|1.11
|Including
|79.00
|80.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.11
|3
|0.39
|0.70
|Including
|80.00
|81.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.12
|3
|0.91
|1.44
|Including
|81.00
|82.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.24
|13
|3.23
|4.98
|Including
|82.00
|83.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.01
|3
|0.17
|0.29
|Including
|83.00
|84.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.04
|1
|0.07
|0.15
|Including
|84.00
|85.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.02
|4
|0.57
|0.87
|Including
|85.00
|86.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.01
|4
|0.10
|0.21
|Including
|86.00
|87.50
|1.50
|0.51
|0.01
|3
|0.18
|0.31
|Including
|87.50
|88.50
|1.00
|0.34
|0.07
|2
|2.62
|3.80
|Including
|88.50
|89.50
|1.00
|0.34
|0.04
|4
|0.62
|0.96
|Including
|89.50
|90.50
|1.00
|0.34
|0.05
|4
|0.54
|0.86
|Including
|90.50
|91.50
|1.00
|0.34
|169.10
|207
|9.32
|185.00
|Including
|91.50
|92.14
|0.64
|0.22
|2.58
|23
|4.64
|9.44
|Including
|92.14
|93.00
|0.86
|0.29
|0.30
|2
|0.21
|0.62
|Including
|93.00
|94.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.39
|2
|0.12
|0.59
|Including
|94.00
|94.55
|0.55
|0.19
|0.51
|2
|0.29
|0.95
|Including
|94.55
|96.00
|1.45
|0.49
|0.21
|3
|0.73
|1.28
|Including
|96.00
|97.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.02
|1
|0.08
|0.15
|Including
|97.00
|98.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.02
|3
|0.06
|0.14
|Including
|98.00
|99.00
|1.00
|0.34
|0.01
|4
|0.16
|0.28
|KODD0002(2)
|125.20
|147.00
|21.80
|8.55
|0.69
|7
|0.39
|1.33
|K2
|Including
|125.20
|126.00
|0.80
|0.31
|1.14
|1
|0.03
|1.19
|Including
|126.00
|127.00
|1.00
|0.39
|2.35
|38
|0.58
|3.67
|Including
|127.00
|128.00
|1.00
|0.39
|1.69
|17
|0.36
|2.43
|Including
|128.00
|129.00
|1.00
|0.39
|2.12
|19
|0.67
|3.31
|Including
|129.00
|130.00
|1.00
|0.39
|4.11
|8
|0.06
|4.30
|Including
|130.00
|131.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.11
|15
|0.35
|0.80
|Including
|131.00
|132.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.07
|3
|0.24
|0.45
|Including
|132.00
|133.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.12
|1
|0.01
|0.15
|Including
|133.00
|134.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.18
|1
|0.01
|0.21
|Including
|134.00
|135.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.08
|1
|0.01
|0.11
|Including
|135.00
|136.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.11
|2
|0.09
|0.26
|Including
|136.00
|137.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.48
|2
|0.16
|0.74
|Including
|137.00
|138.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.09
|1
|0.03
|0.14
|Including
|138.00
|139.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.62
|1
|0.03
|0.67
|Including
|139.00
|140.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.17
|1
|0.01
|0.20
|Including
|140.00
|141.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.02
|1
|0.01
|0.05
|Including
|141.00
|142.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.12
|1
|0.01
|0.15
|Including
|142.00
|143.14
|1.14
|0.45
|0.04
|1
|0.01
|0.07
|Including
|143.14
|144.00
|0.86
|0.34
|0.34
|12
|0.39
|1.05
|Including
|144.00
|145.25
|1.25
|0.49
|0.67
|23
|3.06
|5.30
|Including
|145.25
|146.00
|0.75
|0.29
|0.51
|12
|1.98
|3.47
|Including
|146.00
|147.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.08
|1
|0.08
|0.20
|KODD0003(2)
|137.00
|163.00
|26.00
|10.43
|1.06
|28
|2.29
|4.66
|K1
|Including
|137.00
|138.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.11
|3
|0.25
|0.50
|Including
|138.00
|139.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.02
|6
|1.08
|1.63
|Including
|139.00
|139.90
|0.90
|0.36
|0.01
|4
|0.14
|0.26
|Including
|139.90
|141.50
|1.60
|0.64
|0.92
|18
|3.78
|6.50
|Including
|141.50
|142.40
|0.90
|0.36
|0.23
|20
|1.83
|3.08
|Including
|142.40
|143.00
|0.60
|0.24
|0.79
|34
|3.69
|6.45
|Including
|143.00
|143.60
|0.60
|0.24
|22.23
|249
|34.30
|74.01
|Including
|143.60
|144.60
|1.00
|0.40
|1.03
|217
|7.21
|14.08
|Including
|144.60
|145.00
|0.40
|0.16
|0.15
|12
|3.06
|4.64
|Including
|145.00
|146.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.66
|43
|3.31
|5.91
|Including
|146.00
|147.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.09
|6
|0.48
|0.84
|Including
|147.00
|147.80
|0.80
|0.32
|0.01
|3
|0.21
|0.34
|Including
|147.80
|148.70
|0.90
|0.36
|8.95
|119
|6.77
|20.09
|Including
|148.70
|149.00
|0.30
|0.12
|0.88
|171
|5.72
|11.21
|Including
|149.00
|150.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.02
|3
|0.20
|0.34
|Including
|150.00
|151.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.14
|5
|0.60
|1.05
|Including
|151.00
|152.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.20
|4
|0.53
|1.00
|Including
|152.00
|152.70
|0.70
|0.28
|0.12
|10
|3.82
|5.65
|Including
|152.70
|153.00
|0.30
|0.12
|0.26
|4
|0.79
|1.43
|Including
|153.00
|154.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.24
|5
|0.72
|1.32
|Including
|154.00
|155.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.28
|3
|0.30
|0.75
|Including
|155.00
|156.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.01
|2
|0.11
|0.20
|Including
|156.00
|157.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.01
|2
|0.08
|0.16
|Including
|157.00
|158.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.07
|3
|0.18
|0.36
|Including
|158.00
|159.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.01
|2
|0.06
|0.12
|Including
|159.00
|160.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.01
|1
|0.03
|0.06
|Including
|160.00
|161.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.12
|3
|0.15
|0.37
|Including
|161.00
|162.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.10
|5
|0.33
|0.63
|Including
|162.00
|163.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.32
|16
|1.16
|2.16
|KODD0003(2)
|169.00
|177.00
|8.00
|3.19
|0.12
|3
|0.22
|0.47
|KL
|Including
|169.00
|170.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.13
|4
|0.55
|0.96
|Including
|170.00
|171.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.03
|2
|0.10
|0.19
|Including
|171.00
|172.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.29
|3
|0.21
|0.63
|Including
|172.00
|173.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.08
|4
|0.24
|0.47
|Including
|173.00
|174.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.13
|3
|0.19
|0.43
|Including
|174.00
|175.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.11
|5
|0.29
|0.59
|Including
|175.00
|176.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.09
|1
|0.08
|0.21
|Including
|176.00
|177.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.08
|3
|0.13
|0.31
|KODD0003(2)
|177.20
|189.50
|12.30
|4.91
|0.63
|14
|0.59
|1.64
|K2
|Including
|177.20
|178.00
|0.80
|0.32
|1.06
|6
|0.87
|2.36
|Including
|178.00
|179.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.33
|34
|0.21
|1.07
|Including
|179.00
|180.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.27
|4
|0.21
|0.61
|Including
|180.00
|181.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.45
|12
|0.48
|1.28
|Including
|181.00
|181.30
|0.30
|0.12
|1.01
|13
|0.69
|2.16
|Including
|181.30
|182.00
|0.70
|0.28
|0.80
|4
|0.15
|1.07
|Including
|182.00
|183.30
|1.30
|0.52
|0.45
|1
|0.09
|0.60
|Including
|183.30
|184.00
|0.70
|0.28
|0.36
|9
|0.49
|1.16
|Including
|184.00
|185.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.32
|42
|2.44
|4.32
|Including
|185.00
|185.50
|0.50
|0.20
|0.07
|16
|2.12
|3.28
|Including
|185.50
|186.00
|0.50
|0.20
|0.44
|21
|0.76
|1.79
|Including
|186.00
|187.00
|1.00
|0.40
|2.04
|20
|0.16
|2.52
|Including
|187.00
|188.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.70
|8
|0.29
|1.21
|Including
|188.00
|189.50
|1.50
|0.60
|0.56
|9
|0.36
|1.18
|KODD0003(2)
|203.00
|205.30
|2.30
|0.92
|0.75
|9
|1.42
|2.88
|K2HW
|Including
|203.00
|203.80
|0.80
|0.32
|0.01
|2
|0.08
|0.15
|Including
|203.80
|205.30
|1.50
|0.60
|1.15
|12
|2.14
|4.33
|KODD0004
|68.90
|73.35
|4.45
|2.02
|0.07
|3
|0.09
|0.23
|K2HW
|Including
|68.90
|69.60
|0.70
|0.32
|0.08
|1
|0.08
|0.20
|Including
|69.60
|70.00
|0.40
|0.18
|0.10
|8
|0.46
|0.85
|Including
|70.00
|72.00
|2.00
|0.91
|0.05
|1
|0.05
|0.13
|Including
|72.00
|73.35
|1.35
|0.61
|0.09
|4
|0.05
|0.22
|KODD0004
|117.40
|118.50
|1.10
|0.50
|0.30
|4
|0.13
|0.54
|K2
|KODD0004
|132.00
|133.00
|1.00
|0.64
|0.10
|4
|0.08
|0.27
|KODD0004
|135.00
|149.20
|14.20
|5.81
|0.69
|8
|0.50
|1.49
|K1
|Including
|135.00
|135.85
|0.85
|0.35
|1.68
|24
|3.16
|6.46
|Including
|135.85
|136.50
|0.65
|0.27
|0.23
|11
|0.17
|0.62
|Including
|136.50
|137.20
|0.70
|0.29
|1.73
|8
|0.43
|2.44
|Including
|137.20
|138.60
|1.40
|0.57
|0.19
|7
|0.38
|0.82
|Including
|138.60
|139.70
|1.10
|0.45
|0.21
|6
|0.48
|0.96
|Including
|139.70
|140.20
|0.50
|0.20
|7.72
|38
|0.93
|9.54
|Including
|140.20
|141.90
|1.70
|0.70
|1.15
|5
|0.13
|1.41
|Including
|141.90
|143.60
|1.70
|0.70
|0.27
|4
|0.27
|0.70
|Including
|143.60
|144.60
|1.00
|0.41
|0.23
|8
|0.67
|1.29
|Including
|144.60
|145.60
|1.00
|0.41
|0.03
|5
|0.16
|0.33
|Including
|145.60
|146.60
|1.00
|0.41
|0.01
|1
|0.04
|0.08
|Including
|146.60
|147.80
|1.20
|0.49
|0.01
|2
|0.12
|0.20
|Including
|147.80
|149.20
|1.40
|0.57
|0.01
|5
|0.52
|0.81
|KODD0007
|188.50
|190.50
|2.00
|0.77
|0.45
|26
|0.31
|1.22
|K2HW
|Including
|188.50
|189.50
|1.00
|0.39
|0.50
|28
|0.37
|1.38
|Including
|189.50
|190.50
|1.00
|0.39
|0.40
|24
|0.25
|1.07
|KODD0007
|211.50
|222.10
|10.60
|4.10
|13.56
|26
|0.39
|14.46
|K2
|Including
|211.50
|213.00
|1.50
|0.58
|0.42
|1
|0.01
|0.45
|Including
|213.00
|214.50
|1.50
|0.58
|1.08
|1
|0.01
|1.11
|Including
|214.50
|215.60
|1.10
|0.43
|0.56
|1
|0.03
|0.61
|Including
|215.60
|216.40
|0.80
|0.31
|0.64
|1
|0.02
|0.68
|Including
|216.40
|217.00
|0.60
|0.23
|0.45
|1
|0.02
|0.50
|Including
|217.00
|218.20
|1.20
|0.46
|2.44
|8
|0.38
|3.08
|Including
|218.20
|219.20
|1.00
|0.39
|59.10
|58
|1.53
|62.02
|Including
|219.20
|219.80
|0.60
|0.23
|35.30
|26
|0.84
|36.83
|Including
|219.80
|221.00
|1.20
|0.46
|45.40
|158
|1.25
|49.24
|Including
|221.00
|222.10
|1.10
|0.43
|2.14
|2
|0.10
|2.31
|KODD0007
|252.60
|262.20
|9.60
|3.72
|0.32
|11
|0.44
|1.09
|KL
|Including
|3026223.00
|252.60
|253.20
|0.23
|1.14
|10
|1.78
|3.79
|Including
|3026224.00
|253.20
|255.00
|0.70
|0.19
|1
|0.08
|0.32
|Including
|3026225.00
|255.00
|256.00
|0.39
|0.19
|2
|0.14
|0.41
|Including
|3026226.00
|256.00
|257.00
|0.39
|0.30
|4
|0.68
|1.31
|Including
|3026227.00
|257.00
|258.70
|0.66
|0.34
|20
|0.69
|1.57
|Including
|3026228.00
|258.70
|259.50
|0.31
|0.61
|63
|1.03
|2.89
|Including
|3026229.00
|259.50
|260.90
|0.54
|0.23
|3
|0.16
|0.50
|Including
|3026230.00
|260.90
|261.60
|0.27
|0.19
|1
|0.01
|0.22
|Including
|3026231.00
|261.60
|262.20
|0.23
|0.09
|1
|0.01
|0.12
|KODD0007
|281.40
|293.10
|11.70
|3.84
|0.23
|11
|1.56
|2.58
|K1
|Including
|281.40
|282.70
|1.30
|0.47
|0.09
|1
|0.10
|0.24
|Including
|282.70
|283.70
|1.00
|0.36
|0.19
|12
|1.45
|2.40
|Including
|283.70
|284.70
|1.00
|0.36
|0.58
|12
|2.09
|3.69
|Including
|284.70
|285.90
|1.20
|0.43
|0.41
|24
|6.06
|9.30
|Including
|285.90
|287.00
|1.10
|0.40
|0.17
|2
|0.18
|0.44
|Including
|288.00
|289.00
|1.00
|0.36
|0.09
|2
|0.11
|0.28
|Including
|289.00
|290.00
|1.00
|0.36
|0.08
|8
|0.64
|1.09
|Including
|290.00
|290.90
|0.90
|0.32
|0.28
|35
|3.75
|6.04
|Including
|290.90
|291.90
|1.00
|0.36
|0.21
|2
|0.08
|0.35
|Including
|291.90
|293.10
|1.20
|0.43
|0.20
|11
|1.15
|1.97
|KODD0010(2)
|28.21
|31.40
|3.19
|2.15
|0.02
|1
|0.05
|0.10
|K2HW
|Including
|28.21
|29.90
|1.69
|1.14
|0.03
|1
|0.05
|0.11
|Including
|29.90
|31.40
|1.50
|1.01
|0.01
|1
|0.05
|0.09
|KODD0010(2)
|36.20
|46.00
|9.80
|6.60
|21.75
|12
|0.38
|22.45
|K2
|Including
|36.20
|37.27
|1.07
|0.72
|5.64
|7
|0.52
|6.47
|Including
|37.27
|38.00
|0.73
|0.49
|268.20
|68
|0.14
|269.29
|Including
|38.00
|39.80
|1.80
|1.21
|1.45
|5
|0.67
|2.46
|Including
|39.80
|41.15
|1.35
|0.91
|0.14
|3
|0.26
|0.54
|Including
|41.15
|43.40
|2.25
|1.51
|0.12
|12
|0.18
|0.54
|Including
|43.40
|44.90
|1.50
|1.01
|3.93
|10
|0.53
|4.82
|Including
|44.90
|46.00
|1.10
|0.74
|2.16
|8
|0.25
|2.62
|KODD0010(2)
|59.70
|63.90
|4.20
|2.28
|0.36
|15
|2.59
|4.24
|K1
|Including
|59.70
|61.40
|1.70
|0.92
|0.68
|6
|0.32
|1.21
|Including
|61.40
|62.50
|1.10
|0.60
|0.19
|27
|5.37
|8.14
|Including
|62.50
|63.00
|0.50
|0.27
|0.19
|39
|7.62
|11.48
|Including
|63.00
|63.90
|0.90
|0.49
|0.08
|6
|0.70
|1.15
|KODD0011
|49.80
|51.40
|1.60
|0.83
|0.04
|1
|0.08
|0.17
|KODD0011
|65.60
|70.40
|4.80
|2.48
|1.01
|16
|1.31
|3.07
|K2HW
|Including
|65.60
|66.00
|0.40
|0.21
|0.15
|6
|1.27
|2.03
|Including
|66.00
|67.80
|1.80
|0.93
|0.24
|3
|0.27
|0.66
|Including
|67.80
|69.40
|1.60
|0.83
|2.67
|42
|3.04
|7.52
|Including
|69.40
|70.40
|1.00
|0.52
|0.08
|2
|0.43
|0.71
|KODD0011
|78.10
|108.00
|29.90
|14.38
|7.93
|10
|1.23
|9.79
|K2
|Including
|78.10
|79.50
|1.40
|0.67
|30.90
|7
|0.06
|31.08
|Including
|79.50
|81.00
|1.50
|0.72
|0.17
|3
|0.23
|0.53
|Including
|81.00
|82.80
|1.80
|0.87
|0.09
|2
|0.28
|0.51
|Including
|82.80
|84.00
|1.20
|0.58
|0.25
|2
|0.26
|0.64
|Including
|84.00
|84.90
|0.90
|0.43
|2.96
|22
|5.43
|10.93
|Including
|84.90
|86.10
|1.20
|0.58
|1.27
|18
|2.24
|4.67
|Including
|86.10
|87.50
|1.40
|0.67
|0.02
|2
|0.40
|0.61
|Including
|87.50
|89.40
|1.90
|0.91
|0.04
|1
|0.16
|0.27
|Including
|89.40
|90.40
|1.00
|0.48
|0.02
|1
|0.06
|0.12
|Including
|90.40
|91.40
|1.00
|0.48
|0.11
|1
|0.14
|0.31
|Including
|91.40
|93.00
|1.60
|0.77
|0.06
|1
|0.18
|0.32
|Including
|93.00
|94.30
|1.30
|0.63
|0.10
|1
|0.17
|0.35
|Including
|94.30
|96.00
|1.70
|0.82
|0.04
|2
|0.13
|0.25
|Including
|96.00
|97.30
|1.30
|0.63
|0.08
|1
|0.29
|0.50
|Including
|97.30
|98.30
|1.00
|0.48
|22.70
|28
|5.16
|30.37
|Including
|98.30
|99.90
|1.60
|0.77
|43.20
|86
|5.38
|51.94
|Including
|99.90
|100.70
|0.80
|0.38
|103.00
|28
|5.62
|111.32
|Including
|100.70
|102.00
|1.30
|0.63
|0.18
|5
|0.44
|0.87
|Including
|102.00
|103.30
|1.30
|0.63
|0.49
|5
|0.74
|1.60
|Including
|103.30
|105.00
|1.70
|0.82
|0.47
|5
|1.02
|1.98
|Including
|105.00
|106.90
|1.90
|0.91
|6.38
|6
|1.17
|8.11
|Including
|106.90
|108.00
|1.10
|0.53
|0.14
|3
|1.76
|2.67
|KODD0011
|115.80
|120.00
|4.20
|2.02
|0.02
|1
|0.12
|0.20
|K1
|Including
|115.80
|117.10
|1.30
|0.63
|0.01
|1
|0.07
|0.12
|Including
|117.10
|118.80
|1.70
|0.82
|0.01
|2
|0.17
|0.28
|Including
|118.80
|120.00
|1.20
|0.58
|0.03
|1
|0.10
|0.19
|KODD0012
|159.00
|169.90
|10.90
|4.30
|18.44
|17
|0.40
|19.24
|K2
|Including
|159.00
|159.65
|0.65
|0.26
|72.70
|18
|0.20
|73.21
|Including
|159.65
|161.10
|1.45
|0.57
|2.23
|5
|0.40
|2.86
|Including
|161.10
|162.25
|1.15
|0.45
|33.90
|27
|0.88
|35.50
|Including
|162.25
|163.00
|0.75
|0.30
|15.80
|13
|0.27
|16.35
|Including
|163.00
|164.90
|1.90
|0.75
|0.62
|12
|0.63
|1.67
|Including
|164.90
|165.85
|0.95
|0.37
|0.80
|13
|0.67
|1.91
|Including
|165.85
|167.20
|1.35
|0.53
|1.41
|18
|0.28
|2.05
|Including
|167.20
|168.10
|0.90
|0.35
|102.00
|55
|0.15
|102.94
|Including
|168.10
|168.90
|0.80
|0.32
|0.96
|5
|0.12
|1.19
|Including
|168.90
|169.90
|1.00
|0.39
|3.27
|14
|0.02
|3.49
|KODD0012
|170.80
|173.35
|2.55
|1.00
|0.38
|5
|0.16
|0.67
|KL
|Including
|170.80
|172.00
|1.20
|0.47
|0.79
|7
|0.28
|1.27
|Including
|172.00
|173.35
|1.35
|0.53
|0.01
|3
|0.06
|0.13
|KODD0012
|196.00
|199.50
|3.50
|1.61
|0.15
|33
|2.95
|4.77
|K1
|Including
|196.00
|196.35
|0.35
|0.16
|0.21
|10
|0.53
|1.09
|Including
|196.35
|197.60
|1.25
|0.58
|0.01
|2
|0.06
|0.12
|Including
|197.60
|198.45
|0.85
|0.39
|0.18
|10
|1.22
|2.04
|Including
|198.45
|199.50
|1.05
|0.48
|0.28
|97
|8.61
|13.73
|KODD0013
|58.50
|59.60
|1.10
|0.42
|1.01
|7
|1.03
|2.56
|K2HW
|KODD0013
|68.45
|76.00
|7.55
|2.92
|6.18
|31
|1.23
|8.33
|K2
|Including
|68.45
|69.49
|1.04
|0.40
|24.03
|24
|0.49
|25.03
|Including
|69.49
|70.00
|0.51
|0.20
|9.32
|72
|0.93
|11.58
|Including
|70.00
|71.00
|1.00
|0.39
|1.06
|51
|0.70
|2.72
|Including
|71.00
|72.00
|1.00
|0.39
|1.69
|31
|1.76
|4.59
|Including
|72.00
|73.00
|1.00
|0.39
|8.01
|43
|1.41
|10.56
|Including
|73.00
|74.00
|1.00
|0.39
|4.96
|24
|2.24
|8.44
|Including
|74.00
|75.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.21
|11
|0.67
|1.30
|Including
|75.00
|76.00
|1.00
|0.39
|0.98
|14
|1.53
|3.32
|KODD0013
|96.70
|114.10
|17.40
|6.12
|1.61
|19
|1.58
|4.09
|K1
|Including
|96.70
|97.50
|0.80
|0.28
|5.76
|24
|3.76
|11.39
|Including
|97.50
|99.00
|1.50
|0.53
|0.20
|4
|0.52
|0.98
|Including
|99.00
|100.80
|1.80
|0.63
|0.22
|2
|0.28
|0.65
|Including
|100.80
|101.80
|1.00
|0.35
|4.41
|32
|0.35
|5.32
|Including
|101.80
|103.00
|1.20
|0.42
|0.89
|4
|1.59
|3.19
|Including
|103.00
|104.40
|1.40
|0.49
|0.77
|6
|1.34
|2.75
|Including
|104.40
|105.30
|0.90
|0.32
|0.43
|2
|0.41
|1.03
|Including
|105.30
|106.30
|1.00
|0.35
|1.34
|16
|2.19
|4.65
|Including
|106.30
|107.00
|0.70
|0.25
|3.10
|18
|2.21
|6.46
|Including
|107.00
|108.00
|1.00
|0.35
|0.15
|2
|0.36
|0.69
|Including
|108.00
|109.00
|1.00
|0.35
|0.46
|7
|0.82
|1.71
|Including
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|0.35
|3.66
|28
|2.94
|8.19
|Including
|110.00
|111.30
|1.30
|0.46
|0.86
|21
|0.90
|2.41
|Including
|111.30
|112.30
|1.00
|0.35
|0.71
|17
|0.72
|1.95
|Including
|112.30
|113.30
|1.00
|0.35
|3.19
|60
|3.98
|9.61
|Including
|113.30
|114.10
|0.80
|0.28
|3.70
|104
|6.25
|13.90
|KODD0015
|55.84
|64.30
|8.46
|4.23
|57.46
|49
|0.32
|58.56
|K2HW
|including
|55.84
|56.53
|0.69
|0.34
|1.00
|21
|1.21
|2.99
|including
|56.53
|58.00
|1.47
|0.73
|1.74
|1
|0.05
|1.82
|including
|58.00
|59.70
|1.70
|0.85
|2.17
|1
|0.08
|2.29
|including
|59.70
|61.07
|1.37
|0.68
|0.20
|1
|0.02
|0.24
|including
|61.07
|62.97
|1.90
|0.95
|251.30
|207
|0.63
|254.90
|including
|62.97
|64.30
|1.33
|0.66
|1.05
|3
|0.36
|1.60
|KODD0015
|73.50
|79.60
|6.10
|3.05
|7.53
|78
|3.87
|14.03
|K2
|including
|73.50
|74.45
|0.95
|0.48
|0.19
|8
|0.73
|1.33
|including
|74.45
|76.24
|1.79
|0.89
|7.29
|34
|1.09
|9.28
|including
|76.24
|76.84
|0.60
|0.30
|6.52
|19
|1.21
|8.48
|including
|76.84
|79.00
|2.16
|1.08
|5.06
|158
|7.75
|18.09
|including
|79.00
|79.60
|0.60
|0.30
|29.80
|91
|5.85
|39.27
|KODD0015
|83.00
|89.90
|6.90
|2.34
|1.61
|26
|1.67
|4.31
|KL
|including
|83.00
|84.20
|1.20
|0.51
|0.83
|34
|2.29
|4.51
|including
|84.20
|85.60
|1.40
|0.59
|0.14
|2
|0.21
|0.46
|including
|85.60
|86.00
|0.40
|0.23
|2.15
|74
|4.52
|9.51
|including
|86.00
|87.10
|1.10
|0.28
|0.45
|18
|0.68
|1.65
|including
|87.10
|87.70
|0.60
|0.16
|0.86
|14
|1.27
|2.83
|including
|87.70
|89.27
|1.57
|0.41
|0.27
|3
|0.68
|1.27
|including
|89.27
|89.90
|0.63
|0.16
|14.66
|101
|5.68
|24.02
|KODD0015
|95.65
|102.00
|6.35
|5.59
|60.25
|321
|7.96
|75.72
|K1
|including
|95.65
|96.92
|1.27
|1.19
|0.91
|18
|2.25
|4.33
|including
|96.92
|98.00
|1.08
|0.94
|169.00
|840
|15.94
|202.57
|including
|98.00
|99.10
|1.10
|0.95
|178.40
|980
|22.50
|223.08
|including
|99.10
|99.83
|0.73
|0.63
|0.32
|5
|0.42
|0.98
|including
|99.83
|100.10
|0.27
|0.23
|0.62
|11
|0.83
|1.94
|including
|100.10
|102.00
|1.90
|1.65
|4.56
|31
|3.04
|9.27
|KODD0016(2)
|103.00
|112.60
|9.60
|4.74
|6.57
|5
|0.15
|6.86
|K2
|including
|103.00
|104.60
|1.60
|0.80
|0.66
|4
|0.16
|0.94
|including
|104.60
|105.40
|0.80
|0.40
|59.82
|7
|0.08
|60.02
|including
|105.40
|106.42
|1.02
|0.51
|4.10
|3
|0.18
|4.39
|including
|106.42
|106.82
|0.40
|0.14
|0.16
|3
|0.06
|0.28
|including
|106.82
|108.08
|1.26
|0.63
|1.25
|5
|0.20
|1.60
|including
|108.08
|108.66
|0.58
|0.29
|2.46
|15
|0.50
|3.36
|including
|108.66
|109.00
|0.34
|0.17
|4.03
|13
|0.43
|4.80
|including
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|0.50
|2.01
|8
|0.19
|2.39
|including
|110.00
|111.40
|1.40
|0.70
|1.48
|2
|0.02
|1.53
|including
|111.40
|112.60
|1.20
|0.60
|0.58
|2
|0.02
|0.63
|KODD0016(2)
|167.74
|178.30
|10.56
|6.71
|6.72
|17
|1.15
|8.58
|KL1
|including
|167.74
|169.00
|1.26
|0.63
|3.48
|50
|4.71
|10.80
|including
|169.00
|170.50
|1.50
|0.75
|3.44
|26
|1.42
|5.79
|including
|170.50
|172.33
|1.83
|0.92
|1.18
|24
|2.08
|4.44
|including
|172.33
|172.85
|0.52
|0.26
|1.75
|73
|0.42
|3.30
|including
|172.85
|173.25
|0.40
|0.20
|1.23
|28
|4.76
|8.33
|including
|173.25
|174.40
|1.15
|0.58
|0.54
|13
|0.89
|1.97
|including
|174.40
|175.34
|0.94
|0.81
|0.28
|4
|0.18
|0.59
|including
|175.34
|176.00
|0.66
|0.57
|0.10
|1
|0.01
|0.13
|including
|176.00
|176.35
|0.35
|0.30
|0.41
|3
|0.02
|0.48
|including
|176.35
|177.30
|0.95
|0.82
|13.01
|2
|0.01
|13.05
|including
|177.30
|178.30
|1.00
|0.87
|31.30
|4
|0.07
|31.46
|KODD0016(2)
|206.67
|210.40
|3.73
|3.67
|1.45
|57
|3.81
|7.59
|KL2
|including
|206.67
|207.30
|0.63
|0.62
|0.62
|12
|1.16
|2.41
|including
|207.30
|208.10
|0.80
|0.79
|1.19
|24
|3.33
|6.21
|including
|208.10
|209.00
|0.90
|0.89
|1.67
|105
|5.71
|11.12
|including
|209.00
|210.00
|1.00
|0.98
|2.17
|78
|4.61
|9.71
|including
|210.00
|210.40
|0.40
|0.39
|1.00
|38
|2.63
|5.22
|KODD0016(2)
|225.40
|231.00
|5.60
|3.60
|1.50
|10
|1.69
|4.03
|KL3
|including
|225.40
|226.50
|1.10
|0.71
|0.25
|6
|1.32
|2.19
|including
|226.50
|226.90
|0.40
|0.26
|2.69
|29
|4.16
|8.95
|including
|226.90
|228.00
|1.10
|0.71
|0.06
|4
|0.42
|0.70
|including
|228.00
|229.20
|1.20
|0.77
|4.76
|21
|4.20
|10.98
|including
|229.20
|231.00
|1.80
|1.16
|0.71
|5
|0.48
|1.45
|KODD0016(2)
|236.30
|248.80
|12.50
|5.18
|1.50
|17
|2.01
|4.57
|K1
|including
|236.30
|237.30
|1.00
|0.26
|6.28
|5
|1.88
|9.00
|including
|237.30
|238.00
|0.70
|0.18
|5.05
|13
|3.89
|10.72
|including
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|0.26
|2.74
|14
|4.09
|8.71
|including
|239.00
|240.00
|1.00
|0.26
|0.74
|12
|1.40
|2.88
|including
|240.00
|241.00
|1.00
|0.26
|1.40
|10
|2.27
|4.74
|including
|241.00
|241.90
|0.90
|0.23
|2.73
|14
|4.05
|8.64
|including
|241.90
|242.80
|0.90
|0.45
|0.17
|4
|0.60
|1.07
|including
|242.80
|243.90
|1.10
|0.55
|0.01
|2
|0.28
|0.43
|including
|243.90
|245.40
|1.50
|0.75
|0.10
|6
|0.60
|1.03
|including
|245.40
|246.00
|0.60
|0.30
|0.04
|3
|0.21
|0.38
|including
|246.00
|246.80
|0.80
|0.40
|0.43
|12
|0.21
|0.88
|including
|246.80
|247.30
|0.50
|0.32
|6.70
|121
|6.87
|18.00
|including
|247.30
|248.20
|0.90
|0.58
|0.49
|21
|1.84
|3.37
|including
|248.20
|248.80
|0.60
|0.39
|1.40
|24
|5.18
|9.04
Note (2): KODD0002, KODD0003, KODD0010, KODD0016 are twinned holes of previous drilling for QAQC purposes and indicate there is no bias between old drill data and K92 drill data.
Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling
|Hole_id
|Collar location
|Collar orientation
|EOH
depth (m)
|Lode
|Local
north
|Local
East
|mRL
|Dip
|Local
azimuth
|KMDD0308
|58998.72
|29927.56
|1163.22
|-29.70
|320.60
|237.30
|Kora
|KMDD0310
|59106.39
|29891.12
|1151.81
|-21.54
|235.77
|148.70
|Kora
|KMDD0314
|59106.62
|29891.13
|1152.03
|-21.92
|245.79
|128.10
|Kora
|KMDD0316
|58765.71
|29887.57
|1285.49
|1.30
|335.00
|170.30
|Kora
|KMDD0318
|58766.52
|29887.14
|1286.42
|17.88
|334.11
|178.40
|Kora
|KMDD0320
|59128.67
|29895.37
|1151.77
|-48.01
|267.16
|175.10
|Kora
|KMDD0324
|59129.11
|29895.40
|1151.99
|-48.48
|287.76
|172.70
|Kora
|KMDD0326
|59129.10
|29895.61
|1152.74
|-32.36
|285.63
|137.70
|Kora
|KMDD0373
|59029.89
|29915.14
|1259.11
|45.16
|218.77
|234.40
|Kora
|KMDD0375
|58691.08
|29856.21
|1211.74
|-44.63
|218.81
|246.60
|Kora
|KMDD0379
|58531.92
|29852.11
|1214.96
|-51.24
|262.52
|174.60
|Kora
|KMDD0381
|58420.38
|29846.36
|1216.73
|-34.45
|240.77
|176.50
|Kora
|KMDD0383
|59029.89
|29915.76
|1259.17
|41.18
|221.47
|173.20
|Kora
|KMDD0387
|58420.42
|29846.41
|1217.43
|-11.62
|241.08
|149.20
|Kora
|KMDD0389
|59029.58
|29915.91
|1258.78
|32.70
|222.00
|172.90
|Kora
|KMDD0391
|58420.38
|29846.42
|1218.94
|21.14
|238.39
|118.90
|Kora
|KMDD0393
|58530.71
|29851.85
|1215.36
|-24.33
|251.42
|128.30
|Kora
|KMDD0395
|58420.09
|29846.32
|1219.77
|34.57
|235.55
|126.40
|Kora
|KMDD0399
|58530.84
|29852.75
|1217.85
|36.98
|248.39
|122.00
|Kora
|KMDD0409
|59029.85
|29913.20
|1259.34
|41.70
|244.60
|144.00
|Kora
|KMDD0417
|58530.47
|29852.00
|1214.94
|-34.20
|247.20
|148.80
|Kora
|KMDD0423
|58529.87
|29852.10
|1215.00
|-29.90
|233.12
|145.70
|Kora
|KODD0002
|58511.23
|29854.68
|1800.06
|-65.71
|267.77
|170.60
|Kora
|KODD0003
|58297.41
|29871.81
|1802.34
|-70.00
|270.00
|212.20
|Kora
|KODD0004
|58724.67
|29744.21
|1907.00
|-50.00
|90.00
|234.65
|Kora
|KODD0007
|58700.30
|29726.20
|1860.00
|-60.00
|110.00
|393.90
|Kora
|KODD0010
|58595.97
|29776.00
|1813.29
|-45.00
|90.00
|90.00
|Kora
|KODD0011
|58595.97
|29776.00
|1813.29
|-58.00
|135.00
|211.70
|Kora
|KODD0012
|58729.62
|29744.91
|1906.00
|-55.00
|88.00
|241.10
|Kora
|KODD0013
|58595.97
|29776.00
|1813.29
|-65.00
|88.00
|633.00
|Kora- Judd
|KODD0015
|58599.90
|29776.41
|1813.54
|-60.00
|52.00
|180.50
|Kora
|KODD0016
|58599.90
|29776.41
|1813.54
|-75.20
|92.00
|283.20
|Kora
Table 3 - Global Kora Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date April 2, 2020)
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Copper
|AuEq
|Mt
|g/t
|moz
|g/t
|moz
|%
|kt
|g/t
|moz
|Measured
|0.66
|13.34
|0.28
|11.6
|0.25
|0.51
|3.4
|14.14
|0.3
|Indicated
|2.47
|8.44
|0.67
|16.3
|1.29
|0.63
|15.6
|9.46
|0.8
|Total M&I
|3.13
|9.47
|0.95
|15.3
|1.54
|0.61
|19
|10.45
|1.1
|Inferred
|12.67
|7.32
|2.98
|19.9
|8.11
|1.1
|139.4
|9.01
|3.7
- Mineral Resource Estimate is included in a technical report titled, "Revised Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Expansion of the Kainantu Mine to Treat 1 Mtpa from the Kora Gold Deposit, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" with an effective date of April 2, 2020.
- The Independent and Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia.
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- Resources were compiled at 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades.
- Density (t/m3) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m3; K2: 2.93 t/m3; Waste: 2.8 t/m3.
- Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.
- Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.
- Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t)
- Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + ((0.923 x Cu%)*1.38)+ ((0.77 x Ag g/t*0.0115). Gold price US$1,400/oz; Silver US$16.05/oz; Copper US$3.05/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.3% for copper and 77% for silver.
Key Assumptions and Parameters - Kora Deposit
The Kora Deposit comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, north-south striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 and K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined between K1 and K2. There are five Kora Link structures identified, of which three are included in the resource estimate.
The current resource estimate area covers an area of approximately 1,250 metres along strike by 1,050 to 1,150 metres vertically representing ~75% of the drill target area. K92 plans to continue to drill the area not yet drilled. The resource estimate includes results from 266 diamond drill holes in addition to face samples taken from horizontal development and from cut and fill faces along the K1 and K2 veins.
Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on the length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5 m to 1.0 m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard. QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the sampling or the accuracy of the on-site analysis. Current core recovery of the mineral zone is +95%, with initial drilling around the 90% mark.
Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration, and mineralization.
The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralization in drill core nominally at a 0.1-0.2g/t Au gold-off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.
The wireframes were used to extract 1-metre composites (minimum of 0.5m) from the drillhole and sampling database for gold, copper and silver. A gold top cut of 1,000 g/t was applied to K2 composites and a 150 g/t top cut for the Kora Link #2. No top cuts were applied to silver or copper. Variography was generally poor, as would likely be expected, although K1 indicated better along strike grade continuity.
Grade interpolation of the composite data was completed using Ordinary Kriging with a block size of 1 m x 5 m x 5 m. A larger block size check model indicated no evidence of over-smoothing of gold grade with the smaller block size.
Default average density values have been applied to the different lodes. The defaults are based on limited core measurements using the Archimedes Method (weight in air/weight in water). Density (t/m3) is on a per zone basis, with K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m3; K2: 2.93 t/m3; Waste: 2.8 t/m3.
A three-pass search strategy was applied to the grade interpolation. Search ellipse parameters are listed below. Search ellipse orientations generally reflected the subtle changes in dip and strike of the vein systems, with up to 8 search domains used for each lode.
Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person
Diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric & hydrochloric mix).
K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) LTD, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.
The analytical QA/QC program is currently overseen by Andrew Kohler, PGeo, Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager for K92. Andrew Kohler, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.
About K92
K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.
The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.
On Behalf of the Company,
John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Mine, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company's securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a482f767-6dc5-48cc-8658-7cea54f2225f
Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57628796-75e7-466a-ac28-5b12cc45f976
Figure 3 - Kora-Irumafimpa Mine Section:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04a9cd87-697e-4899-810b-47582ea6d55e
Figure 4 - KMDD0383 Core Photograph, 119.08 - 123.76m; within intersection of 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t AuEq or 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu from the K1 Vein
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b989d13-c9a7-4a1a-b673-ca4cff3d009d
Figure 5- KMDD0373 Core Photograph, 142.67 - 147.20m; within intersection of 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq or 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu from the K1 Vein
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/426e0ed8-a69b-4cf3-a1c9-4b4c5eac493c