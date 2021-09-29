Great Thunder Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to Newfoundland Discovery Corp. and New Trading Symbol

Vancouver, September 29, 2021 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder", or "GTG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today the Company has changed its name from Great Thunder Gold Corp. to "Newfoundland Discovery Corp." as permitted by the relevant regulatory authorities and approved by the Directors.
On or around October 1st, 2021, at market open, the common shares of the Company will trade under the new name "Newfoundland Discovery Corp.", and under the new corresponding Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) trading symbol, "NEWD". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 651346108 and CA6513461088 respectively. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend, the La Corne pegmatite field in Quebec, and is now a significant landholder in Newfoundland. The Company is also one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Fenelon Gold Camp next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.
