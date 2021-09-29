Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Great Thunder Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to Newfoundland Discovery Corp. and New Trading Symbol

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, September 29, 2021 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder", or "GTG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today the Company has changed its name from Great Thunder Gold Corp. to "Newfoundland Discovery Corp." as permitted by the relevant regulatory authorities and approved by the Directors.

On or around October 1st, 2021, at market open, the common shares of the Company will trade under the new name "Newfoundland Discovery Corp.", and under the new corresponding Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) trading symbol, "NEWD". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 651346108 and CA6513461088 respectively. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend, the La Corne pegmatite field in Quebec, and is now a significant landholder in Newfoundland. The Company is also one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Fenelon Gold Camp next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"
President & CEO

Investor Relations
Email: info@greatthundergold.com
Direct Line: (236) 513-4653
www.greatthundergold.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97975


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

Great Thunder Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PW0E
CA3913272025
www.greatthundergold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap