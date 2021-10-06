Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Quarterly Throughput at Its Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Edmonton, October 6, 2021 - Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80-per-cent-owned fully permitted Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Plant processed a quarterly record 7,934 tonnes for an accumulative total for 2021 of 19,825 tonnes. The 2021 year-to-date production represents an increase of 207 % compared to the same period for 2020, and a 41% increase compared to the same period for 2019. Furthermore, mineral processing for the first nine months of 2021 has already surpassed the previous record for an entire year (in 2019) of 18,510 tonnes.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, commented: "We are pleased that we have already achieved a record processing year in 2021 at Aguila Norte. We are continually improving the financial position of the Company and as such we have started a review of our 100% owned properties with the intention to identify our own resources of mineral."

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian Exploration and Mineral Processing company. Our business model is to provide toll milling services for clients and to produce high grade concentrates from mineral purchases. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

For further information on Peruvian Metals Corp. please visit www.peruvianmetals.com.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian resource company listed on the

TSX Venture Exchange: Symbol "PER"

For additional information, contact: Jeffrey Reeder Tel: (647) 302-3290

Website: www.peruvianmetals.com Email: jeffrey.reeder@peruvianmetals.com

