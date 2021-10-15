Electric Royalties Closes Cancet Lithium Royalty Acquisition

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2021 - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 release) royalty purchase and sale agreements to acquire, in the aggregate, a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on licenses comprising core strategic tenure at the Cancet Lithium Project situated in Quebec, Canada (the "Cancet Project" or "Cancet").

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented, "We are very excited to close on this transaction and gain exposure to another highly prospective lithium asset in Quebec. An information circular has recently been filed for the spin-out of Cancet into Winsome Resources and we are looking forward to the successful closing of their IPO and financing. We expect Winsome to quickly advance Cancet and are anticipating a steady flow of good news regarding their exploration and development progress."

Terms

Electric Royalties acquired the 1% NSR on the Cancet Project for a total consideration of 3,000,000 common shares ("Acquisition Consideration") of the Company. The Acquisition Consideration will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months.

Cancet Lithium Project Overview

The Cancet Project is an exploration stage project 100% owned by MetalsTech Limited (ASX: MTC). The project is located in northern Quebec approximately 250 km east of James Bay, in the administrative region known as Nord-du-Québec. The broader project covers approximately 12,746 hectares, is beneficially located on an all-season highway and is in close proximity to low-cost hydroelectric power.

In 2017, a two-phase drill program totaling 5,216 m in 59 holes was completed on the property. Spodumene-bearing pegmatite was traced continuously along strike for approximately 1.1 km. The mineralization, as well as host pegmatite, is interpreted to be shallow dipping; however, drill testing of the down dip continuity is limited. The discovery of additional pegmatite outcrop and a spodumene-bearing boulder attests to the on-strike exploration potential at Cancet.

Options Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 2,450,000 five-year stock options to certain management and insiders of the Company. The options have been granted under the terms of the Company's stock option plan at an exercise price of $0.415 per share.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a Qualified Person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 17 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE Electric Royalties Ltd.