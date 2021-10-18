South Orogrande Exploration Program Update

Vancouver, October 18th, 2021 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to provide a brief update on the Company's ongoing exploration drilling program at its South Orogrande Property located near Dixie, Idaho ("South Orogrande" or the "Property"). The Company's inaugural drilling program on the Property is designed to test the newly defined Horseshoe Bend target located within the Property's X Zone.

Drilling is currently progressing on the first deep hole, SO-01, which has intersected sericite altered and strongly silicified granite of the Idaho Batholith displaying both pervasive and fracture-controlled limonitic staining near surface that transitions into increasingly disseminated amounts of pyrite with depth. A small batch of drill core samples have been shipped to the lab on a rush basis, along with 37 grab samples recently collected by prospectors working on the Company's other claim groups in the Dixie area. The core samples are being rushed in order to give Company geologists a better understanding of possible grades to expect deeper in the hole, in the quartz-sericite altered granite and what effect the limonite staining and variable quartz-pyrite mineralization may have on the gold and silver grades.

Qualified Person

Wolfgang Schleiss, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the scientific or technical information in this news release.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the South Orogrande, Erikson Ridge, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

