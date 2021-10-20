GoldHaven Announces Start of Exploration at Pat's Pond in Newfoundland

Vancouver, October 20, 2021 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") announces that a reconnaissance mapping, prospecting and sampling program has started at the Company's Pat's Pond (9,700 hectare) property located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB).

GoldHaven has mobilized a field team to the property and is undertaking its first reconnaissance geology and prospecting program in preparation for the 2022 drilling campaign.

Daniel Schieber, GoldHaven's CEO, stated: "GoldHaven is starting its program in Newfoundland during a profound increase of exploration activity and interest. This is a prolific but underappreciated jurisdiction containing volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits which hosts Teck's past producing Duck Pond Mine and Asarco's Buchans Mine. More recently, Boomerang and Domino, 4km northeast of Pat's Pond were acquired by Canterra from NorZinc."1

Figure 1. Newfoundland government's MODS (mineral occurrence database) Pat's Pond property contains four historic mineral occurrences. These are Pat's Pond #1, Pat's Pond #2, Horn-Mesher and Canoe Pond.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/100296_fc71423ab412da22_002full.jpg

The Pat's Pond Project straddles the Notre Dame and Exploits Subzones within the Dunnage Zone of Central Newfoundland and are separated by the Red Indian Line, an important structure (suture) that aligns gold mineralization across the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. (Figure 1).

The eastern part of the property covers the Exploits Subzone and is dominated by northeast-striking, felsic to mafic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of the Victoria Lake Supergroup (Figure 1). The Victoria Lake Supergroup hosts the Boomerang/Domino volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits 4 km northeast of the property (Figure. 1). These deposits contain NI 43-101 Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.36 Mt @ 7.09% Zn, 0.51% Cu, 3.00% Pb, 1.66 g/t Au and 110.43 g/t Ag and Inferred Mineral Resources totaling 0.69 Mt @ 6.47% Zn, 0.42% Cu, 2.83% Pb, 95.0 g/t Ag and 0.88 g/t Au1. Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project, with Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 3.14 Moz gold (Marathon Gold website), is located 20 km east of the Property2. Note that nearby deposits, and prospects referenced in this part of Newfoundland provide geologic context for the Pat's Pond property but are not necessarily an indication that the Property hosts similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on acquiring and unlocking highly prospective gold projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Canada) & the Maricunga Gold Belt (Chile). All properties have large scale discovery potential and all properties in Chile are drill-ready. GoldHaven currently holds the Pat's Pond and O'Neill projects covering approximately 228 km2 of mineral tenements in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company also holds seven Chilean projects; Rio Loa, Coya, Roma, Alicia, Condor, Jacqueline and Valle covering approximately 251 km2; many in close proximity to renowned discoveries or large precious metals mines including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (TDG), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick).

