Bond Resources Samples 70 ft Section of Historic Mary K Vein: Results Include Assay of 1.082 oz. Gold per Ton

Vancouver, October 21, 2021 - Bond Resources Inc. (CSE: BJB) (the "Company" or "Bond") is pleased to announce that it has gained access to old workings that host a portion of the gold-bearing Mary K vein within the historical Mary K mine, near Elk City, Idaho. Initial chip sampling returned values up to 1.082 oz. per ton gold (37.09 g/t gold).

Bond has developed a 12-by-12 ft. (3.65-by-3.65 m) access tunnel that runs parallel to the historical Mary K #4 level workings. The tunnel intersected a historic crosscut that was developed by previous owner Richard Kleesattle in the 1930's. This crosscut provided easy access to the old workings along the Mary K vein without blasting. Previous attempts to access the workings along the vein system failed due to very poor ground conditions.

"In this area of the old mine we found that the Mary K vein workings were fully timbered," commented Joseph Carrabba, President and CEO of Bond Resources. "The back was entirely laced with half rounds. These are small 4-to-6-inch (10-to-15 cm) round trees that were cut length wise and placed along the back for support. Several gaps were found between those pieces of timber and vein material, mostly quartz, could be seen."

After assessing the condition of the drift and timber, it was decided that the safest way to proceed was to sample the vein between the gaps in the timber. Removing the timber in this section of the mine to get a more representative sample of the vein was too dangerous.

A total of five locations along the Mary K vein were available to sample between the timber sets as well as one area on the footwall just outside the timber. The samples were taken over a strike length of about 70 ft. (21 metres). Chip samples were taken along strike of the vein and ranged between 12-to-14 inches (30 to 36 cm) in length, and each weighed between 10-to-14 lb. (4.5 to 6.4 kg).

An old ore chute was identified along the vein system about 15 ft (4.5 m) to the west of the access crosscut. This ore chute went up into the historical Oscar stope situated above 4225 level. A grab sample was taken from the material that had fallen out of the ore chute. A single 4-by-2-inch (10-by-5 cm) piece was also taken from the rubble that showed at least six individual flecks of visible gold (not assayed).

Sample # Location Type of Sample Orientation Grade oz/ton Gold Grade g/t Gold 1 20 ft west of crosscut Grab NA 0.100 3.43 2 15 ft west of crosscut Chip Along Strike 0.266 9.12 3 15 ft west of crosscut Chip Along Strike 1.082 37.09 4 10 ft west of crosscut Chip Along Strike 0.030 1.03 5 At crosscut Chip Along Strike 0.028 0.96 6 At crosscut Chip Along Strike 0.034 1.17 7 Footwall at crosscut Chip Along Strike 0.134 4.59 8 49 ft east of crosscut Grab NA 0.205 7.03

Bond has driven its access tunnel east of the historic raise and intends to develop its own 30 ft (9.1m), near-vertical raise through the Mary K vein. This process should be completed before the end of October. Once the vein is crossed by the raise, a sublevel will be driven eastward along the vein to commence bulk sampling.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the mine to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples were sent to the Winston Gold Mine on-site laboratory near Helena Montana. There they were crushed, and a 1 kg split was pulverized to 100% passing 150 mesh. The sample pulps were analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 30 gram gravimetric finish.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bond Resources: Bond is a mineral resource company that holds the contractual rights to acquire the Mary K mine in the Elk City mining district of Idaho. The Company will focus on near-term production and rediscovery at the high-grade historic mine. Led by industry veterans and located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Idaho, USA, Bond Resources combines the technical expertise of industry experts and a transparent communications model to increase shareholder value.

Winston and Bond can be considered as non-arm's length companies, in that they share certain common directors, officers and shareholders.

