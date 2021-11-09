Image Resources NL: Investor Presentation - TZMI Virtual Congress

Perth, Australia - Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is one of Australia's newest established, profitable mining companies with the Boonanarring Mineral Sands Project located 80km north of Perth.Project construction completed in 2018 (on-time and on-budget) with 1st production in December 2018.The product is Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) containing zircon, rutile and ilmenite. The contained zircon represents 80% of total revenue and approximately 6% of global production.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IQX6FFFU





About Image Resources NL:



Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is a mineral sands focused mining company operating an open-cut mine and ore processing facility at its 100%-owned, high-grade, zircon-rich Boonanarring Project, located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.



Boonanarring is arguably one of the highest grade, zircon-rich mineral sands projects in Australia. Construction and project commissioning were completed on-time and on-budget in 2018. Production commenced in December 2018 and HMC production ramped-up to exceed name-plate capacity in only the second month of operation. The Company achieved profitability in Q1 2019 and was cashflow positive in Q2 2019 and is now at steady state production.





Source:

Image Resources NL





Contact:

Patrick Mutz Managing Director +61 8 9485 2410 info@imageres.com.au www.imageres.com.au