Century Announces Filing of Second Quarter Financial Results and Management Discussion and Analysis for Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 - Century Global Commodities Corp. ("Century" or the "Company") (TSX: CNT) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). Copies of these documents are available under Century's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on Century's website at www.centuryglobal.ca.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had strong working capital of $13.3 million, consisting of cash, bank deposits and marketable securities totaling $11.9 million, together with accounts receivables and other current assets of $4.1 million, less accounts payable and other current liabilities of $2.7 million.

ABOUT CENTURY

Century Global Commodities Corp. (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is a DSO (direct shipping ore) project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Quebec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-?les. A new 43km dedicated haul road will be constructed to connect the Project to the rail link. The Project has completed a feasibility study.

Century Food

Century Food is a subsidiary operation of the Company which it started a few years ago and is a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such regions as Europe and Australia and sold in the Hong Kong and Macau markets.

