RJK Announces Amendment to Kon Option Agreement

Kirkland Lake, November 25, 2021 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") announces that the Company has amended the terms of the option agreement with prospector Alan Kon, initially entered into in November 2019 (see the Company's news release dated November 11, 2019).

The option agreement was amended to defer certain cash payments and increase the cash amount payable pursuant to the option by $10,000, and to issue an additional 75,000 Class A Common Shares (the "Amended Payment Terms") as consideration for amending the option agreement. No other terms of the option agreement were amended. The share issuance is subject to obtaining approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange.

