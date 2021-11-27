Lupaka Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2021 - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that effective November 26, 2021, the Company has granted 3,000,000 incentive stock options to employees, consultants, officers and directors of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before November 26, 2026, at a price of $0.05 per share.
About Lupaka Gold
Lupaka is an active Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of North and South America.
