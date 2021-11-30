Eric Sprott Announces Voting Support Agreement for Hochschild Mining PLC's Proposed Acquisition of Amarillo Gold Corporation

Toronto, November 30, 2021 - Further to the press release of Amarillo Gold Corp. (Amarillo) dated November 29, 2021, Eric Sprott announces that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company which Mr. Sprott beneficially owns, has entered into a voting support agreement with Hochschild Mining plc (Hochschild) in connection with Hochschild's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Amarillo (Amarillo Shares) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (Arrangement) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

2176423 Ontario holds 68,300,000 Amarillo Shares representing approximately 17.7% of the outstanding Amarillo Shares.

Mr. Sprott intends to hold the Amarillo Shares through 2176423 Ontario for investment purposes and to support the Arrangement, and, depending on market or other conditions, may acquire additional securities of Amarillo. If the Arrangement does not close or the voting support agreement is terminated, Mr. Sprott may acquire additional securities of Amarillo including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Amarillo is located at 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Amarillo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

