EcoGraf Limited: Patent Accepted for HFfree Battery Anode Material Process

Patent Accepted for HFfree Battery Anode Material Process

IP Australia Accepts Patent for EcoGraf(TM) HFfree Purification Technology

EcoGraf Limited ("EcoGraf" or the "Company") (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to report that the Australian Government Patent Office, through IP Australia, has confirmed acceptance of the Company's patent application for its unique EcoGraf(TM) HFfree purification technology.

The Company requested an expedited examination based on the positive written opinion of the international patent authority that all 25 of the patent claims are novel and inventive (refer ASX announcement International Patent Examiner Confirms Process Novel and Inventive dated 8 November 2021).

The purification technology was first developed by EcoGraf in Australia and has been refined through extensive testing and analysis conducted in Europe and Asia. A summary of the 5-year process development program leading up to lodgement of the patent application is shown below.

EcoGraf(TM) HFfree purification is an environmentally superior and cost-effective process for producing high quality battery anode material using natural flake graphite. The technology underpins development of the Company's new Australian Battery Anode Material Facility and has also proven capable of recycling anode material generated from lithium-ion battery production processes and end-of-life batteries.

The effectiveness of the EcoGraf(TM) HFfree process has been demonstrated using a range of different graphite feedstocks produced in Asia, Africa and South America, most recently outperforming existing industry reference material during independent electrochemical battery testing (refer ASX announcement Successful Completion of Product Qualification Program 18 October 2021).

The Company's state-of-the-art Battery Anode Material Facility in Western Australia will be the first of its type globally and will export high quality, sustainably produced battery anode material products to anode, lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle markets in Asia, Europe and North America.

As part of developing the new facility with a zero-waste operating philosophy, EcoGraf has launched a global product development program to access higher-value customer markets and maximise the economic and sustainability advantages of the EcoGraf(TM) HFfree purification process. The initial focus of these programs is the production of low emission recarburisers for the steel industry, ultra-fine battery conductivity enhancers and high purity fines for lubrication, thermal efficiency and fire-resistant applications (refer ASX announcement EcoGraf Conducts Global Bi-Product Development Programs 5 November 2021).

The Company has also applied to register the following trademarks to provide a clear market recognition for EcoGraf HFfree products to its global customer base.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a diversified battery anode material business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

