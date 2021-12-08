K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Underground Drill Results at Kora, Including Step-Out Drilling to South and North

Underground drill hole KMDD0415 records multiple intersections including 7.51 m at 192.92 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (1) or 192.50 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu from the K1 Vein.





Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, a silver price of US$21/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2021 -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing underground diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 50 diamond drill holes completed from underground into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora, with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip and to the south to upgrade resources for the upcoming Kora resource update which will then be integrated into the Stage 3 Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study. Results also include step out drilling to the south and north outside of the existing resource envelope. From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 10 intersections exceeding 20 g/t AuEq, 25 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 53 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

The results are highlighted by holes KMDD0415 recording multiple intersections including 7.51 m at 192.50 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu (192.92 g/t AuEq, 4.11 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0312 recording multiple intersections including 7.60 m at 41.02 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag and 0.41% Cu (41.91 g/t AuEq, 4.96 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0441 recording multiple intersections including 12.65 m at 25.97 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag and 6.60% Cu (36.54 g/t AuEq, 8.16 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0471 recording multiple intersections including 8.00 m at 17.78 g/t Au, 39 g/t Ag and 2.03% Cu (21.16 g/t AuEq, 5.26 m true width) from the K1 Vein. Holes KMDD0415, KMDD0441 and KMDD0471 extended high-grade mineralization up-dip, and hole KMDD0312 delivered higher grades than nearby holes.

Drilling to the south continued to record high-grade intersections. Highlights include: KMDD0443 recording multiple intersections including 16.90 m at 3.03 g/t Au, 283 g/t Ag and 4.30% Cu (12.83 g/t AuEq, 10.42 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0453 recording multiple intersections including 8.20 m at 5.52 g/t Au, 97 g/t Ag and 6.35% Cu (15.77 g/t AuEq, 4.88 m true width) from the K2 Vein, both located outside the current resource. Additionally, KMDD0427 recorded multiple intersections including 12.00 m at 12.57 g/t Au, 194 g/t Ag and 8.46% Cu (27.08 g/t AuEq, 8.15 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0459 recorded multiple intersections including 6.20 m at 5.65 g/t Au, 166 g/t Ag and 8.74% Cu (20.19 g/t AuEq, 4.12 m true width) from the K2 Vein, both extending a known high-grade area towards the south, within the resource envelope.

Step-out drilling to the north also encountered high-grade intersections, demonstrating the potential for higher-grade mineralization to extend to the north, which was previously not an exploration focus. Highlights include: KMDD0312 recording multiple intersections including 7.60 m at 41.02 g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag and 0.41% Cu (41.91 g/t AuEq, 4.96 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0342 recording multiple intersections including 5.36 m at 29.28 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.11% Cu (29.50 g/t AuEq, 4.30 m true width) from the K1 Vein and 5.60 m at 13.77 g/t Au, 153 g/t Ag and 1.49% Cu (17.90 g/t AuEq, 3.93 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0332 recording multiple intersections including 1.65 m at 21.41 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu (21.53 g/t AuEq, 1.07 m true width) from the K1 Vein. As the twin incline development advances towards the Kora Resource, there will be increased capability to target Kora Deeps and a potential northern strike extension to depth in the second half of 2022.

Other high-grade intersections include: KMDD0401 recording multiple intersections including 5.53 m at 16.73 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag and 0.75% Cu (17.87 g/t AuEq, 3.40 m true width); KMDD0322 recording multiple intersections including 6.20 m at 16.91 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (17.22 g/t AuEq, 5.01 m true width), and; KMDD0328 recording multiple intersections including 4.80 m at 16.31 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.07% Cu (16.44 g/t AuEq, 4.34 m true width), all three intersections from the K1 Vein. On the K2 Vein, KMDD0437 recorded multiple intersections including 2.15 m at 19.27 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.12% Cu (20.99 g/t AuEq, 1.64 m true width).

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0415 is provided in figure 4 and a core photograph of drill hole KMDD0427 is provided in figure 5.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, "The latest drilling results at Kora continue to deliver very high grades, solid thickness while also expanding known and delineating new high-grade areas. Of the 50 holes drilled, all intersected mineralization, 10 intersections exceeded 20 g/t AuEq and 25 intersections exceeded 10 g/t AuEq. The results also featured one of our higher-grade holes reported to date, KMDD0415 at 7.51 m at 192.92 g/t gold equivalent from the K1 Vein.

In addition to high-grade step-outs to the south, the results were also highlighted by high-grade step-outs to the north. Until recently, northern strike extension drilling has not been a focus and we are very encouraged by the high-grade drilling results, which included KMDD0312 recording 7.60 m at 41.91 g/t AuEq from the K1 vein; KMDD0342 recording 5.36 m at 29.50 g/t AuEq from the K1 Vein, and; 5.60 m at 17.90 g/t AuEq from the K2 Vein. As the twin incline advances to the south towards the resource at Kora, in the second half of 2022, we plan to utilize this infrastructure to explore not only Kora Deeps but also potential northern extensions to Kora.

I would also like to note that this set of results at Kora will be our final set ahead of our upcoming Kora resource update. Over the past 18 months, drilling at Kora has largely been infill and we are pleased to highlight that we have recently commenced a major pivot to resource growth focused drilling. At Judd, there now four drill rigs operating from underground; the majority of our underground drill rigs. At Kora South, drilling has recently commenced for the first time from surface and plans are in place to add a second drill rig. Step-out drilling at Kora will also progress from underground. Deeper targeted drilling at the Blue Lake porphyry is well underway, in addition to multiple holes awaiting core logging and assay. We have eliminated our core logging and assay backlog at Kora and Judd. We are certainly excited about our exploration activities for 2022."

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Significant Intercepts from Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold equivalent Lode KMDD0312 40.10 47.70 7.60 4.96 41.02 24 0.41 41.91 K1 including 40.10 40.82 0.72 0.47 204.00 4 0.14 204.25 including 40.82 41.22 0.40 0.26 11.61 2 0.03 11.68 including 41.22 41.93 0.71 0.46 1.44 1 0.03 1.50 including 41.93 42.46 0.53 0.35 1.42 1 0.04 1.49 including 42.46 43.15 0.69 0.45 0.50 1 0.18 0.77 including 43.15 44.15 1.00 0.65 0.23 2 0.06 0.34 including 44.15 44.70 0.55 0.36 0.19 2 0.08 0.33 including 44.70 45.45 0.75 0.49 0.49 1 0.02 0.54 including 45.45 46.16 0.71 0.46 86.00 66 0.65 87.79 including 46.16 46.87 0.71 0.46 132.50 168 2.69 138.51 including 46.87 47.13 0.26 0.17 1.25 7 0.35 1.84 Including 47.13 47.70 0.57 0.37 3.43 8 0.42 4.12 KMDD0312 50.76 51.10 0.34 0.22 1.07 1 0.06 1.16 KMDD0312 124.30 124.54 0.24 0.11 2.60 7 0.22 3.00 KMDD0312 138.35 140.65 2.30 1.09 1.71 17 0.14 2.13 K2 Including 138.35 139.32 0.97 0.46 1.37 30 0.26 2.13 including 139.32 140.29 0.97 0.46 0.26 2 0.05 0.36 including 140.29 140.65 0.36 0.17 6.54 21 0.06 6.90 KMDD0312 146.68 147.80 1.12 0.53 0.86 8 0.24 1.31 K2HW including 146.68 147.38 0.70 0.33 1.00 10 0.26 1.50 including 147.38 147.80 0.42 0.20 0.64 5 0.20 0.99 KMDD0312 152.48 153.38 0.90 0.42 1.16 19 0.75 2.47 K3 including 152.48 153.38 0.90 0.42 1.16 19 0.75 2.47 KMDD0322 32.10 38.30 6.20 5.01 16.91 3 0.19 17.22 K1 including 32.10 32.30 0.20 0.16 58.20 4 0.21 58.56 including 32.30 32.68 0.38 0.31 4.49 1 0.02 4.53 including 32.68 33.15 0.47 0.38 167.00 9 0.26 167.49 including 33.15 33.90 0.75 0.61 3.45 1 0.03 3.50 including 33.90 34.67 0.77 0.62 0.57 2 0.04 0.65 including 34.67 35.20 0.53 0.43 0.31 2 0.04 0.39 including 35.20 35.80 0.60 0.48 1.94 5 0.62 2.88 including 35.80 37.20 1.40 1.13 0.39 4 0.31 0.87 including 37.20 38.30 1.10 0.89 7.38 2 0.13 7.58 KMDD0322 50.10 50.30 0.20 0.16 1.02 17 1.24 3.00 KMDD0322 107.35 111.50 4.15 3.16 1.20 19 0.78 2.56 K2 including 107.35 107.55 0.20 0.15 2.82 42 4.28 9.42 including 107.55 108.15 0.60 0.46 0.22 5 0.75 1.34 including 108.15 108.80 0.65 0.49 2.00 4 0.55 2.83 including 108.80 110.00 1.20 0.91 0.34 2 0.21 0.66 including 110.00 110.40 0.40 0.30 4.25 105 0.61 6.50 including 110.40 111.00 0.60 0.46 1.03 24 1.05 2.84 including 111.00 111.50 0.50 0.38 0.55 15 0.89 2.00 KMDD0322 126.70 126.90 0.20 0.15 1.66 13 2.61 5.52 K2HW including 126.70 126.90 0.20 0.15 1.66 13 2.61 5.52 KMDD0322 135.00 136.30 1.30 0.99 1.28 10 3.62 6.53 K3 including 135.00 135.25 0.25 0.19 1.72 13 4.62 8.42 including 135.25 135.45 0.20 0.15 1.52 22 14.31 22.05 including 135.45 135.70 0.25 0.19 2.56 11 1.32 4.58 including 135.70 136.30 0.60 0.46 0.49 5 0.59 1.39 KMDD0328 28.90 33.70 4.80 4.34 16.31 2 0.07 16.44 K1 including 28.90 29.80 0.90 0.81 58.07 2 0.12 58.27 including 29.80 30.50 0.70 0.63 12.99 1 0.02 13.04 including 30.50 31.10 0.60 0.54 1.07 1 0.02 1.11 including 31.10 31.55 0.45 0.41 18.18 4 0.04 18.29 including 31.55 32.46 0.91 0.82 1.01 1 0.02 1.06 including 32.46 33.70 1.24 1.12 5.81 3 0.15 6.05 KMDD0328 86.70 95.00 8.30 6.75 2.47 12 0.91 3.91 K2 including 86.70 87.27 0.57 0.46 11.73 2 0.04 11.82 including 87.27 87.84 0.57 0.46 0.24 4 0.50 1.00 including 87.84 89.00 1.16 0.94 0.33 12 1.19 2.17 including 89.00 89.50 0.50 0.41 0.16 7 0.74 1.30 including 89.50 90.00 0.50 0.41 0.17 1 0.01 0.20 including 90.00 91.10 1.10 0.89 7.94 6 0.68 8.98 including 91.10 92.40 1.30 1.06 1.39 6 0.59 2.31 including 92.40 93.00 0.60 0.49 0.95 1 0.02 0.99 including 93.00 93.44 0.44 0.36 1.42 2 0.10 1.59 including 93.44 94.12 0.68 0.55 1.18 5 0.41 1.82 including 94.12 95.00 0.88 0.72 0.64 65 4.14 7.35 KMDD0328 153.30 153.67 0.37 0.30 1.60 6 0.12 1.85 KMDD0330 34.85 39.60 4.75 3.30 6.75 4 0.05 6.89 K1 including 34.85 35.45 0.60 0.42 22.03 15 0.15 22.44 including 35.45 36.00 0.55 0.38 5.33 2 0.07 5.45 including 36.00 36.55 0.55 0.38 0.23 8 0.05 0.41 including 36.55 36.82 0.27 0.19 0.37 2 0.11 0.55 including 36.82 37.35 0.53 0.37 0.28 1 0.01 0.30 including 37.35 37.85 0.50 0.35 18.17 2 0.02 18.22 including 37.85 38.10 0.25 0.17 12.59 4 0.08 12.76 including 38.10 39.10 1.00 0.69 2.62 1 0.02 2.67 including 39.10 39.60 0.50 0.35 1.41 2 0.03 1.48 KMDD0330 124.00 128.30 4.30 2.80 6.73 43 3.74 12.58 K2 including 124.00 124.85 0.85 0.55 1.99 12 0.32 2.60 including 124.85 126.00 1.15 0.75 21.60 144 13.58 42.70 including 126.00 126.50 0.50 0.33 0.86 4 0.19 1.19 including 126.50 127.00 0.50 0.33 0.78 3 0.05 0.89 including 127.00 128.30 1.30 0.85 1.21 3 0.05 1.33 KMDD0330 152.00 152.80 0.80 0.54 2.17 1 0.01 2.20 K3 including 152.00 152.80 0.80 0.54 2.17 1 0.01 2.20 KMDD0332 39.75 41.40 1.65 1.07 21.41 2 0.07 21.53 K1 including 39.75 40.27 0.52 0.34 8.27 3 0.14 8.51 including 40.27 41.10 0.83 0.54 29.40 1 0.04 29.46 including 41.10 41.40 0.30 0.19 22.10 1 0.02 22.13 KMDD0332 128.55 129.00 0.45 0.35 3.97 18 3.65 9.37 including 128.55 129.00 0.45 0.35 3.97 18 3.65 9.37 KMDD0332 150.00 153.00 3.00 2.31 7.40 5 0.44 8.07 K2 including 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.77 1.38 6 0.83 2.63 including 151.00 152.00 1.00 0.77 20.00 5 0.39 20.62 including 152.00 153.00 1.00 0.77 0.81 3 0.09 0.97 KMDD0334 46.00 56.47 10.47 5.30 3.11 8 0.07 3.31 K1 including 46.00 46.75 0.75 0.38 14.60 10 0.34 15.21 including 46.75 47.27 0.52 0.26 5.81 4 0.05 5.93 including 47.27 48.70 1.43 0.72 2.58 1 0.02 2.62 including 48.70 49.10 0.40 0.20 10.70 18 0.02 10.96 including 49.10 50.00 0.90 0.46 0.78 1 0.01 0.81 including 50.00 50.80 0.80 0.40 0.23 2 0.10 0.39 including 50.80 51.80 1.00 0.51 0.10 1 0.02 0.14 including 51.80 52.10 0.30 0.15 0.06 1 0.01 0.08 including 52.10 53.70 1.60 0.81 0.04 1 0.01 0.06 including 53.70 54.30 0.60 0.30 2.22 10 0.12 2.53 including 54.30 54.50 0.20 0.10 14.00 5 0.03 14.11 including 54.50 55.15 0.65 0.33 1.14 9 0.12 1.42 including 55.15 55.60 0.45 0.23 1.15 7 0.11 1.40 including 55.60 56.47 0.87 0.44 4.78 47 0.14 5.59 KMDD0336 42.70 44.00 1.30 0.70 2.29 1 0.01 2.31 including 42.70 44.00 1.30 0.70 2.29 1 0.01 2.31 KMDD0336 48.40 58.75 10.35 5.54 4.43 11 0.13 4.77 K1 including 48.40 49.00 0.60 0.32 1.42 9 0.13 1.72 including 49.00 49.70 0.70 0.37 5.55 6 0.03 5.68 including 49.70 50.68 0.98 0.52 0.99 1 0.03 1.04 including 50.68 51.20 0.52 0.28 34.10 67 0.04 35.04 including 51.20 52.00 0.80 0.43 0.05 1 0.01 0.06 including 52.00 52.35 0.35 0.19 0.02 1 0.00 0.03 including 52.35 52.85 0.50 0.27 0.05 1 0.00 0.06 including 52.85 53.10 0.25 0.13 0.18 2 0.01 0.23 including 53.10 53.27 0.17 0.09 0.21 1 0.01 0.23 including 53.27 53.80 0.53 0.28 0.05 1 0.01 0.07 including 53.80 54.40 0.60 0.32 0.26 1 0.01 0.28 including 54.40 54.90 0.50 0.27 0.35 2 0.08 0.49 including 54.90 55.70 0.80 0.43 11.10 9 0.04 11.27 including 55.70 56.40 0.70 0.37 4.33 44 0.02 4.94 including 56.40 56.60 0.20 0.11 1.50 7 0.02 1.61 including 56.60 57.20 0.60 0.32 12.20 22 0.23 12.82 including 57.20 57.70 0.50 0.27 0.34 6 0.02 0.45 including 57.70 58.60 0.90 0.48 1.96 12 1.02 3.55 including 58.60 58.75 0.15 0.08 3.15 13 0.12 3.49 KMDD0336 77.31 78.00 0.69 0.41 2.84 1 0.01 2.87 including 77.31 78.00 0.69 0.41 2.84 1 0.01 2.87 KMDD0336 88.82 90.70 1.88 1.13 1.37 1 0.01 1.39 including 88.82 90.70 1.88 1.13 1.37 1 0.01 1.39 KMDD0336 94.80 96.10 1.30 0.78 1.99 1 0.01 2.01 including 94.80 95.40 0.60 0.36 2.81 1 0.01 2.83 including 95.40 95.61 0.21 0.13 0.35 1 0.01 0.37 including 95.61 96.10 0.49 0.29 1.68 1 0.01 1.71 KMDD0336 178.00 185.82 7.82 4.69 1.54 3 0.21 1.89 K2 including 178.00 179.20 1.20 0.72 4.15 1 0.01 4.18 including 179.20 179.72 0.52 0.31 0.12 2 0.03 0.19 including 179.72 180.50 0.78 0.47 1.69 1 0.03 1.74 including 180.50 181.88 1.38 0.83 0.08 1 0.01 0.10 including 181.88 183.36 1.48 0.89 0.57 1 0.04 0.64 including 183.36 184.00 0.64 0.38 0.44 8 0.45 1.18 including 184.00 185.82 1.82 1.09 2.46 8 0.69 3.54 KMDD0336 188.00 188.63 0.63 0.38 2.96 2 0.13 3.17 including 188.00 188.63 0.63 0.38 2.96 2 0.13 3.17 KMDD0338 43.90 48.50 4.60 2.36 14.91 4 0.05 15.02 K1 including 43.90 44.18 0.28 0.14 45.50 4 0.06 45.64 including 44.18 44.70 0.52 0.27 100.20 3 0.04 100.29 including 44.70 45.00 0.30 0.15 3.03 1 0.01 3.06 including 45.00 45.92 0.92 0.47 0.59 1 0.02 0.63 including 45.92 46.70 0.78 0.40 1.27 5 0.05 1.40 including 46.70 47.45 0.75 0.38 0.22 1 0.02 0.26 including 47.45 48.20 0.75 0.38 0.37 1 0.02 0.41 including 48.20 48.50 0.30 0.15 2.79 23 0.33 3.56 including 184.80 185.00 0.20 0.08 0.76 24 2.10 4.05 KMDD0338 52.20 53.00 0.80 0.41 1.57 41 0.06 2.19 KMDD0338 158.60 161.30 2.70 1.43 1.25 1 0.01 1.28 KL including 158.60 159.46 0.86 0.46 1.51 1 0.01 1.53 including 159.46 160.60 1.14 0.60 1.38 1 0.01 1.40 including 160.60 161.30 0.70 0.37 0.72 2 0.03 0.79 KMDD0338 166.70 167.80 1.10 0.58 3.08 1 0.01 3.11 KMDD0338 172.24 173.20 0.96 0.35 3.17 48 8.76 16.19 K2 including 172.24 172.50 0.26 0.09 11.60 85 17.30 37.18 including 172.50 173.20 0.70 0.26 0.04 34 5.59 8.39 KMDD0338 184.80 185.00 0.20 0.08 0.76 24 2.10 4.05 K3 KMDD0340 38.10 45.50 7.40 4.94 10.66 5 0.11 10.87 K1 including 38.10 39.40 1.30 0.87 3.35 3 0.04 3.45 including 39.40 40.75 1.35 0.90 46.61 5 0.08 46.79 including 40.75 41.85 1.10 0.73 4.39 2 0.07 4.52 including 41.85 42.25 0.40 0.27 4.03 2 0.04 4.11 including 42.25 43.45 1.20 0.80 0.46 7 0.35 1.05 including 43.45 43.75 0.30 0.20 9.40 4 0.08 9.56 including 43.75 44.70 0.95 0.63 0.55 1 0.02 0.59 including 44.70 45.50 0.80 0.53 1.60 13 0.07 1.87 KMDD0340 137.00 138.85 1.85 1.37 1.66 10 0.41 2.38 including 137.00 137.55 0.55 0.41 0.80 16 0.98 2.40 including 137.55 138.85 1.30 0.97 2.02 8 0.17 2.37 KMDD0340 142.00 143.90 1.90 1.41 14.63 41 0.84 16.36 K2 including 142.00 142.65 0.65 0.48 8.33 39 0.34 9.32 including 142.65 143.90 1.25 0.93 17.90 42 1.11 20.02 KMDD0340 152.50 153.50 1.00 0.74 3.09 13 0.12 3.44 including 152.50 153.50 1.00 0.74 3.09 13 0.12 3.44 KMDD0340 161.50 162.80 1.30 0.97 1.35 17 0.25 1.93 including 161.50 162.80 1.30 0.97 1.35 17 0.25 1.93 KMDD0342 37.69 43.05 5.36 4.30 29.28 4 0.11 29.50 K1 including 37.69 38.19 0.50 0.35 73.02 2 0.05 73.11 including 38.19 38.80 0.61 0.43 94.00 10 0.25 94.48 including 38.80 39.20 0.40 0.28 0.85 1 0.01 0.87 including 39.20 40.10 0.90 0.63 1.40 1 0.02 1.44 including 40.10 41.10 1.00 0.70 23.98 2 0.04 24.07 including 41.10 41.90 0.80 0.56 3.65 1 0.01 3.67 including 41.90 42.80 0.90 0.63 1.61 1 0.09 1.75 including 42.80 43.05 0.25 0.18 0.79 1 0.06 0.89 including 43.05 43.80 0.75 0.53 73.21 19 0.48 74.14 KMDD0342 124.50 130.10 5.60 3.93 13.77 153 1.49 17.90 K2 including 124.50 125.46 0.96 0.67 2.11 29 1.10 4.05 including 125.46 126.20 0.74 0.52 0.47 6 0.53 1.30 including 126.20 127.20 1.00 0.70 58.30 530 3.19 69.77 including 127.20 127.90 0.70 0.49 6.25 176 1.36 10.48 including 127.90 128.40 0.50 0.35 8.60 65 1.47 11.54 including 128.40 129.10 0.70 0.49 7.75 87 1.06 10.38 including 129.10 130.10 1.00 0.70 2.36 79 1.29 5.23 KMDD0342 138.30 138.90 0.60 0.42 2.01 13 0.51 2.90 including 138.30 138.90 0.60 0.42 2.01 13 0.51 2.90 KMDD0342 146.20 146.85 0.65 0.46 19.48 122 0.27 21.46 including 146.20 146.55 0.35 0.25 0.95 11 0.29 1.50 including 146.55 146.85 0.30 0.21 41.09 251 0.25 44.74 KMDD0346 47.10 51.00 3.90 1.95 5.68 5 0.06 5.83 K1 including 47.10 47.75 0.65 0.33 16.90 2 0.03 16.97 including 47.75 48.50 0.75 0.38 10.60 10 0.08 10.85 including 48.50 49.20 0.70 0.35 0.91 6 0.16 1.22 including 49.20 50.00 0.80 0.40 0.63 4 0.06 0.76 including 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.50 2.07 2 0.01 2.12 KMDD0346 56.40 57.00 0.60 0.30 1.29 6 0.24 1.70 KMDD0346 129.60 130.20 0.60 0.34 92.80 33 0.02 93.26 KMDD0346 130.20 131.00 0.80 0.46 50.91 16 0.02 51.14 KMDD0346 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.57 1.23 1 0.02 1.27 KMDD0352 96.10 107.00 10.90 7.02 6.24 16 1.29 8.26 K1 including 96.10 97.00 0.90 0.58 1.56 6 0.42 2.23 including 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.64 1.77 2 0.22 2.11 including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.64 0.62 3 0.47 1.32 including 99.00 100.10 1.10 0.71 1.40 15 0.70 2.59 including 100.10 101.00 0.90 0.58 7.38 40 2.35 11.23 including 101.00 101.65 0.65 0.42 1.21 42 2.72 5.61 including 101.65 102.85 1.20 0.77 9.48 42 4.64 16.59 including 102.85 103.25 0.40 0.26 0.47 6 0.94 1.88 including 103.25 104.50 1.25 0.80 8.85 17 1.37 11.01 including 104.50 105.50 1.00 0.64 0.03 3 0.21 0.36 including 105.50 107.00 1.50 0.97 21.70 3 0.28 22.14 KMDD0352 117.90 119.45 1.55 1.00 2.74 10 0.89 4.13 K2 including 117.90 119.00 1.10 0.71 1.05 11 0.97 2.56 including 119.00 119.45 0.45 0.29 6.87 7 0.72 7.98 KMDD0352 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.64 1.35 1 0.01 1.38 KMDD0358 168.45 169.15 0.70 0.38 2.02 25 0.47 3.02 K2 KMDD0360 81.15 81.50 0.35 0.25 2.32 12 4.39 8.69 KMDD0360 84.50 84.90 0.40 0.29 0.81 16 1.27 2.82 K1 including 84.50 84.90 0.40 0.29 0.81 16 1.27 2.82 including 84.90 85.90 1.00 0.72 0.02 4 0.06 0.16 including 85.90 86.80 0.90 0.64 0.01 2 0.02 0.06 including 86.80 87.90 1.10 0.79 0.55 4 0.62 1.47 including 87.90 88.50 0.60 0.43 26.53 114 16.34 51.14 including 88.50 89.60 1.10 0.79 17.74 74 3.22 23.27 including 89.60 90.30 0.70 0.50 3.16 4 0.62 4.09 including 90.30 90.60 0.30 0.21 0.93 2 0.53 1.71 including 90.60 91.75 1.15 0.82 3.31 18 2.65 7.29 including 91.75 92.80 1.05 0.75 0.67 3 0.80 1.84 including 92.80 93.05 0.25 0.18 3.87 6 1.35 5.86 KMDD0360 127.50 128.00 0.50 0.36 1.27 14 0.74 2.50 KMDD0360 135.30 136.40 1.10 0.79 4.06 7 1.59 6.40 K3 KMDD0366 52.50 53.17 0.67 0.39 1.48 11 0.39 2.18 KMDD0366 136.05 140.50 4.45 2.61 6.08 2 0.20 6.40 K1 including 136.05 137.00 0.95 0.56 12.72 4 0.50 13.47 including 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.59 1.61 1 0.04 1.68 including 138.00 138.55 0.55 0.32 18.18 6 0.05 18.33 including 138.55 139.00 0.45 0.26 1.02 1 0.01 1.05 including 139.00 139.94 0.94 0.55 0.11 1 0.37 0.65 including 139.94 140.11 0.17 0.10 0.10 1 0.03 0.15 including 140.11 140.50 0.39 0.23 7.14 1 0.03 7.19 including 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0.00 0.00 including 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0.00 0.00 including 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0.00 0.00 KMDD0366 149.00 155.00 6.00 3.52 1.68 7 0.82 2.93 KL including 149.00 149.52 0.52 0.31 2.33 34 1.12 4.37 including 149.52 150.00 0.48 0.28 0.20 4 0.55 1.03 including 150.00 150.60 0.60 0.35 0.07 1 0.09 0.21 including 150.60 151.10 0.50 0.29 0.24 8 3.66 5.52 including 151.10 151.70 0.60 0.35 0.11 1 0.39 0.68 including 151.70 151.83 0.13 0.08 0.29 5 4.48 6.69 including 151.83 152.40 0.57 0.33 0.23 1 0.23 0.57 including 152.40 153.06 0.66 0.39 0.22 7 0.37 0.83 including 153.06 153.70 0.64 0.38 10.60 8 0.50 11.41 including 153.70 154.30 0.60 0.35 0.14 3 0.25 0.53 including 154.30 155.00 0.70 0.41 1.94 4 0.79 3.10 KMDD0366 160.08 177.00 16.92 10.00 3.28 11 0.32 3.87 K2 including 160.08 160.70 0.62 0.37 10.68 5 0.09 10.87 including 160.70 161.40 0.70 0.41 1.07 2 0.03 1.13 including 161.40 162.10 0.70 0.41 8.29 5 0.04 8.41 including 162.10 163.00 0.90 0.53 0.71 3 0.01 0.77 including 163.00 164.00 1.00 0.59 13.85 4 0.02 13.93 including 164.00 165.00 1.00 0.59 1.14 2 0.07 1.26 including 165.00 165.90 0.90 0.53 0.14 3 0.14 0.38 including 165.90 166.60 0.70 0.41 0.28 1 0.30 0.72 including 166.60 167.45 0.85 0.50 0.05 2 0.00 0.08 including 167.45 168.00 0.55 0.32 0.29 3 0.65 1.25 including 168.00 169.00 1.00 0.59 1.06 2 0.35 1.58 including 169.00 169.78 0.78 0.46 0.36 1 0.01 0.38 including 169.78 170.00 0.22 0.13 0.54 8 1.12 2.23 including 170.00 170.46 0.46 0.27 0.37 6 0.67 1.39 including 170.46 171.40 0.94 0.56 0.54 8 0.59 1.48 including 171.40 172.40 1.00 0.59 0.51 13 0.54 1.45 including 172.40 173.40 1.00 0.59 0.12 9 0.39 0.79 including 173.40 174.40 1.00 0.59 0.15 13 0.25 0.67 including 174.40 174.90 0.50 0.30 2.67 80 2.02 6.58 including 174.90 175.20 0.30 0.18 0.13 6 0.20 0.49 including 175.20 175.57 0.37 0.22 1.97 86 0.94 4.42 including 175.57 175.90 0.33 0.19 2.00 55 0.47 3.39 including 175.90 176.40 0.50 0.30 0.76 26 0.22 1.41 including 176.40 177.00 0.60 0.35 33.53 18 0.23 34.10 KMDD0366 190.94 191.40 0.46 0.27 1.09 41 4.03 7.33 KMDD0366 191.40 192.07 0.67 0.40 1.30 44 5.42 9.54 KMDD0368 112.80 118.00 5.20 3.20 0.43 22 1.22 2.51 K2 including 112.80 113.30 0.50 0.31 0.02 14 1.37 2.14 including 113.30 114.00 0.70 0.43 0.15 4 0.40 0.77 including 114.00 114.50 0.50 0.31 2.06 70 3.21 7.52 including 114.50 115.10 0.60 0.37 0.16 3 0.29 0.61 including 115.10 115.60 0.50 0.31 0.08 4 0.22 0.45 including 115.60 116.30 0.70 0.43 0.32 22 1.27 2.40 including 116.30 117.20 0.90 0.55 0.21 34 2.05 3.56 including 117.20 117.80 0.60 0.37 0.85 29 0.97 2.61 including 117.80 118.00 0.20 0.12 0.14 13 0.89 1.56 KMDD0372 107.85 119.10 11.25 8.83 6.35 7 0.14 6.65 K1 including 107.85 108.55 0.70 0.55 53.90 5 0.11 54.12 including 108.55 109.60 1.05 0.82 3.12 5 0.13 3.37 including 109.60 110.58 0.98 0.77 0.63 2 0.12 0.82 including 110.58 111.40 0.82 0.64 0.81 2 0.04 0.89 including 111.40 111.60 0.20 0.16 22.20 16 0.06 22.49 including 111.60 113.00 1.40 1.10 2.05 2 0.24 2.41 including 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.79 4.08 4 0.18 4.39 including 114.00 114.60 0.60 0.47 1.77 5 0.06 1.92 including 114.60 116.10 1.50 1.18 0.69 4 0.10 0.88 including 116.10 119.10 3.00 2.36 5.22 17 0.19 5.71 KMDD0372 125.10 135.80 10.70 8.35 7.68 30 1.42 10.08 K2 including 125.10 128.10 3.00 2.34 6.96 28 1.07 8.84 including 128.10 129.60 1.50 1.17 21.40 41 0.22 22.25 including 129.60 131.10 1.50 1.17 2.89 3 0.10 3.07 including 131.10 134.10 3.00 2.34 2.61 20 2.31 6.14 including 134.10 135.20 1.10 0.86 10.30 64 3.07 15.48 including 135.20 135.80 0.60 0.47 9.49 68 2.02 13.24 KMDD0377 191.40 205.80 14.40 8.26 5.61 30 2.18 9.20 K2 including 191.40 193.20 1.80 1.03 4.01 61 1.87 7.50 including 193.20 193.90 0.70 0.40 1.61 29 1.05 3.51 including 193.90 194.50 0.60 0.34 10.30 69 5.42 19.19 including 194.50 195.10 0.60 0.34 2.39 18 1.43 4.73 including 195.10 195.70 0.60 0.34 0.10 11 0.65 1.19 including 195.70 196.25 0.55 0.32 0.03 5 0.58 0.95 including 196.25 196.60 0.35 0.20 0.37 7 1.16 2.18 including 196.60 197.00 0.40 0.23 0.04 4 0.65 1.06 including 197.00 198.30 1.30 0.75 1.66 18 2.75 5.97 including 198.30 199.10 0.80 0.46 2.15 21 3.27 7.28 including 199.10 199.80 0.70 0.40 1.24 7 0.34 1.83 including 199.80 200.80 1.00 0.57 0.31 4 0.75 1.47 including 200.80 201.80 1.00 0.57 15.80 41 1.84 19.02 including 201.80 202.80 1.00 0.57 7.31 23 2.13 10.76 including 202.80 203.80 1.00 0.57 15.40 41 3.96 21.79 including 203.80 204.80 1.00 0.57 6.68 42 3.16 11.88 including 204.80 205.80 1.00 0.57 14.30 42 3.48 19.98 KMDD0377 208.60 214.90 6.30 3.61 3.79 23 2.48 7.76 K2HW including 208.60 209.60 1.00 0.57 22.80 119 6.81 34.34 including 209.60 210.60 1.00 0.57 0.24 5 0.59 1.18 including 210.60 211.40 0.80 0.46 0.20 2 1.25 2.09 including 211.40 212.40 1.00 0.57 0.26 5 1.65 2.79 including 212.40 213.40 1.00 0.57 0.21 7 1.67 2.79 including 213.40 214.30 0.90 0.52 0.16 4 1.59 2.58 including 214.30 214.90 0.60 0.34 0.11 8 4.09 6.31 KMDD0377 223.90 229.40 5.50 3.16 0.82 3 0.16 1.09 K3 including 223.90 224.90 1.00 0.57 1.14 5 0.21 1.51 including 224.90 225.90 1.00 0.57 0.27 7 0.51 1.10 including 225.90 226.30 0.40 0.23 0.29 4 0.22 0.67 including 226.30 227.30 1.00 0.57 0.38 2 0.03 0.44 including 227.30 228.30 1.00 0.57 0.25 1 0.01 0.27 including 228.30 228.50 0.20 0.11 1.95 3 0.04 2.04 including 228.50 229.40 0.90 0.52 2.19 1 0.02 2.23 KMDD0397 48.00 49.70 1.70 0.74 5.10 4 0.02 5.18 KMDD0397 129.15 136.30 7.15 3.12 4.65 10 0.57 5.58 K1 including 129.15 130.00 0.85 0.37 18.58 9 0.62 19.57 including 130.00 131.80 1.80 0.79 0.22 2 0.05 0.32 including 131.80 133.00 1.20 0.52 12.43 3 0.16 12.70 including 133.00 134.60 1.60 0.70 0.33 3 0.16 0.60 including 134.60 135.10 0.50 0.22 0.63 13 0.62 1.68 including 135.10 136.30 1.20 0.52 1.08 38 2.23 4.73 KMDD0397 146.00 149.80 3.80 1.69 1.00 19 0.92 2.55 K2 including 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.44 0.59 11 0.52 1.47 including 147.00 149.80 2.80 1.25 1.15 22 1.06 2.94 KMDD0401 103.70 109.23 5.53 3.40 16.73 6 0.75 17.87 K1 including 103.70 104.70 1.00 0.61 2.98 6 0.38 3.60 including 104.70 105.57 0.87 0.53 8.11 4 1.61 10.44 including 105.57 106.17 0.60 0.37 8.10 2 0.06 8.21 including 106.17 107.00 0.83 0.51 62.30 6 0.18 62.63 including 107.00 107.30 0.30 0.18 63.20 5 0.38 63.80 including 107.30 108.12 0.82 0.50 6.16 12 1.14 7.93 including 108.12 108.50 0.38 0.23 0.45 2 0.38 1.01 including 108.50 108.86 0.36 0.22 2.31 13 1.86 5.11 including 108.86 109.23 0.37 0.23 2.37 3 0.92 3.71 KMDD0401 113.72 114.07 0.35 0.22 1.00 3 0.45 1.67 KMDD0401 118.90 129.40 10.50 6.35 5.19 16 0.12 5.57 K2 including 118.90 119.18 0.28 0.17 133.00 12 0.33 133.62 including 119.18 119.85 0.67 0.41 0.77 2 0.09 0.93 including 119.85 120.45 0.60 0.36 1.32 10 0.19 1.73 including 120.45 121.40 0.95 0.57 0.16 1 0.06 0.26 including 121.40 122.50 1.10 0.67 0.21 1 0.04 0.28 including 122.50 122.90 0.40 0.24 0.28 4 0.09 0.46 including 122.90 124.10 1.20 0.73 7.85 93 0.05 9.13 including 124.10 125.00 0.90 0.54 1.89 12 0.09 2.17 including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.60 2.01 11 0.02 2.19 including 126.00 126.80 0.80 0.48 0.25 2 0.03 0.31 including 126.80 127.26 0.46 0.28 0.16 3 0.08 0.31 including 127.26 127.90 0.64 0.39 0.62 4 0.09 0.80 including 127.90 128.50 0.60 0.36 0.57 4 0.25 0.98 including 128.50 129.20 0.70 0.42 0.48 6 0.24 0.90 including 129.20 129.40 0.20 0.12 5.05 36 1.34 7.42 KMDD0401 139.00 140.20 1.20 0.73 0.84 12 0.85 2.19 K2HW including 139.00 139.60 0.60 0.36 0.42 5 0.67 1.43 including 139.60 140.20 0.60 0.36 1.26 19 1.02 2.96 KMDD0403 50.60 50.90 0.30 0.16 15.50 4 0.05 15.62 KMDD0403 133.70 134.55 0.85 0.45 0.13 4 0.42 0.78 K1 including 133.70 134.55 0.85 0.45 0.13 4 0.42 0.78 including 134.55 135.30 0.75 0.39 0.06 2 0.28 0.48 KMDD0405 126.35 131.60 5.25 2.95 0.77 25 2.93 5.24 K2 including 126.35 127.40 1.05 0.59 1.05 47 4.61 8.19 including 127.40 128.00 0.60 0.34 0.41 9 1.48 2.62 including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.56 0.39 18 3.39 5.42 including 129.00 131.60 2.60 1.46 0.88 22 2.41 4.58 KMDD0407 49.00 49.50 0.50 0.27 6.32 4 0.03 6.41 KMDD0411 143.80 152.00 8.20 5.21 3.81 68 2.41 8.11 K2 including 143.80 144.60 0.80 0.51 3.07 208 3.68 11.00 including 144.60 145.50 0.90 0.57 1.39 126 2.92 7.17 including 145.50 146.50 1.00 0.64 3.46 99 5.64 12.74 including 146.50 147.80 1.30 0.83 1.46 25 1.27 3.58 including 147.80 149.10 1.30 0.83 0.59 11 0.55 1.51 including 149.10 151.00 1.90 1.21 10.60 63 3.17 15.91 including 151.00 152.00 1.00 0.64 1.28 13 0.15 1.67 KMDD0413 116.50 127.95 11.45 6.43 9.66 16 0.55 10.65 K1 including 116.50 117.50 1.00 0.56 1.03 6 0.93 2.42 including 117.50 117.70 0.20 0.11 19.10 84 9.55 33.71 including 117.70 118.60 0.90 0.51 8.83 101 1.21 11.86 including 118.60 119.10 0.50 0.28 12.80 11 0.24 13.29 including 119.10 120.30 1.20 0.67 40.10 18 0.12 40.51 including 120.30 120.80 0.50 0.28 13.40 3 0.02 13.47 including 120.80 121.20 0.40 0.22 0.49 2 0.01 0.53 including 121.20 121.80 0.60 0.34 0.41 2 0.02 0.47 including 121.80 122.40 0.60 0.34 0.25 2 0.08 0.39 including 122.40 123.25 0.85 0.48 0.22 3 0.17 0.50 including 123.25 124.10 0.85 0.48 3.37 24 1.54 5.86 including 124.10 124.80 0.70 0.39 26.63 14 0.57 27.62 including 124.80 125.10 0.30 0.17 0.67 4 0.04 0.77 including 125.10 125.50 0.40 0.22 11.16 3 0.15 11.41 including 125.50 126.25 0.75 0.42 7.40 2 0.05 7.50 including 126.25 127.40 1.15 0.65 0.47 1 0.04 0.54 including 127.40 127.65 0.25 0.14 7.20 3 0.03 7.28 including 127.65 127.95 0.30 0.17 5.81 4 0.07 5.97 KMDD0413 132.20 139.80 7.60 4.75 7.10 6 0.40 7.73 K2 including 132.20 132.80 0.60 0.45 51.01 4 0.17 51.31 including 132.80 133.25 0.45 0.33 8.64 2 0.18 8.92 including 133.25 134.30 1.05 0.78 5.58 9 1.30 7.53 including 134.30 135.50 1.20 0.89 0.24 4 0.20 0.58 including 135.50 136.10 0.60 0.45 0.22 10 0.82 1.52 including 136.10 137.30 1.20 0.89 2.67 6 0.20 3.04 including 138.50 139.80 1.30 0.96 1.12 4 0.01 1.19 KMDD0415 126.59 134.10 7.51 4.11 192.50 8 0.22 192.92 K1 including 126.59 126.90 0.31 0.17 5.23 2 0.03 5.30 including 126.90 128.07 1.17 0.64 1.64 5 0.10 1.85 including 128.07 128.32 0.25 0.14 0.47 1 0.02 0.51 including 128.32 129.32 1.00 0.55 1427.00 24 0.28 1427.70 including 129.32 130.00 0.68 0.37 6.97 7 0.47 7.72 including 130.00 131.16 1.16 0.63 3.42 3 0.17 3.70 including 131.16 132.40 1.24 0.68 3.53 11 0.29 4.09 including 132.40 133.00 0.60 0.33 1.16 4 0.29 1.63 including 133.00 134.10 1.10 0.60 1.14 2 0.19 1.44 KMDD0415 143.40 144.00 0.60 0.33 1.24 6 0.18 1.57 KMDD0419 119.00 148.00 29.00 2.19 0.74 26 1.61 3.36 K2 including 119.00 119.70 0.70 0.43 0.46 17 0.84 1.87 including 119.70 120.30 0.60 0.37 0.47 64 4.62 7.84 including 120.30 121.00 0.70 0.43 0.15 12 1.25 2.07 including 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.62 0.22 32 1.47 2.72 KMDD0419 147.45 148.00 0.55 0.34 3.09 1 0.02 3.14 KMDD0421 139.20 142.40 3.20 1.86 0.33 22 0.98 1.99 K2 including 139.20 140.20 1.00 0.58 0.33 13 0.31 0.94 including 140.20 141.00 0.80 0.47 0.15 50 2.48 4.31 including 141.00 142.06 1.06 0.62 0.50 10 0.32 1.09 including 142.06 142.40 0.34 0.20 0.21 18 1.44 2.48 KMDD0425 78.80 79.20 0.40 0.30 0.52 22 3.23 5.38 including 78.80 79.20 0.40 0.30 0.52 22 3.23 5.38 KMDD0425 88.10 88.43 0.33 0.25 1.89 16 2.41 5.51 K1 including 88.10 88.43 0.33 0.25 1.89 16 2.41 5.51 KMDD0425 101.50 102.30 0.80 0.65 2.43 5 1.03 3.95 K2 including 101.50 102.30 0.80 0.65 2.43 5 1.03 3.95 KMDD0427 109.00 121.00 12.00 8.15 12.57 194 8.46 27.08 K2 including 109.00 109.90 0.90 0.61 1.68 19 1.79 4.46 including 109.90 110.10 0.20 0.14 0.43 11 0.78 1.68 including 110.10 111.30 1.20 0.82 1.94 16 1.47 4.22 including 111.30 111.95 0.65 0.44 0.57 52 4.85 8.11 including 111.95 112.45 0.50 0.34 0.21 7 0.93 1.61 including 112.45 113.10 0.65 0.44 0.19 5 0.71 1.26 including 113.10 114.00 0.90 0.61 0.33 4 0.68 1.34 including 114.00 114.80 0.80 0.54 0.96 16 1.54 3.34 including 114.80 115.20 0.40 0.27 45.80 480 14.81 73.05 including 115.20 115.77 0.57 0.39 39.70 102 23.70 74.56 including 115.77 116.40 0.63 0.43 31.60 74 15.31 54.22 including 116.40 116.80 0.40 0.27 51.25 296 22.40 86.82 including 116.80 117.10 0.30 0.20 18.99 890 37.70 83.99 including 117.10 118.10 1.00 0.68 37.80 650 21.00 76.03 including 118.10 119.00 0.90 0.61 14.91 157 10.92 32.41 including 119.00 119.60 0.60 0.41 9.30 1210 16.20 48.09 including 119.60 119.95 0.35 0.24 3.47 32 1.38 5.83 including 119.95 120.45 0.50 0.34 0.17 13 0.90 1.61 including 120.45 121.00 0.55 0.37 0.23 21 2.28 3.73 KMDD0427 122.60 124.50 1.90 1.29 0.85 26 0.53 1.94 K2HW including 122.60 123.20 0.60 0.41 1.08 26 0.54 2.18 including 123.20 123.80 0.60 0.41 0.71 44 0.73 2.33 including 123.80 124.50 0.70 0.48 0.78 10 0.36 1.41 KMDD0429 64.40 74.30 9.90 8.96 2.01 10 0.44 2.77 K1 including 64.40 65.50 1.10 1.00 5.56 12 0.30 6.14 including 65.50 66.10 0.60 0.54 0.41 2 0.03 0.48 including 66.10 66.30 0.20 0.18 0.25 8 0.21 0.65 including 66.30 66.45 0.15 0.14 0.37 4 0.36 0.93 including 66.45 67.25 0.80 0.72 2.83 15 1.33 4.90 including 67.25 67.80 0.55 0.50 2.31 5 0.62 3.25 including 67.80 68.40 0.60 0.54 0.08 2 0.06 0.19 including 68.40 68.60 0.20 0.18 1.72 16 1.57 4.15 including 68.60 69.20 0.60 0.54 0.18 18 0.25 0.76 including 69.20 70.28 1.08 0.98 0.62 2 0.01 0.66 including 70.28 71.10 0.82 0.74 0.10 14 0.01 0.30 including 71.10 71.60 0.50 0.45 0.11 17 0.47 1.00 including 71.60 72.80 1.20 1.09 0.06 1 0.02 0.10 including 72.80 73.40 0.60 0.54 0.13 16 0.25 0.69 including 73.40 73.70 0.30 0.27 13.00 32 2.69 17.22 including 73.70 74.30 0.60 0.54 7.60 18 1.33 9.72 KMDD0429 91.10 96.20 5.10 4.69 1.24 38 0.41 2.33 K2 including 91.10 92.10 1.00 0.92 1.16 6 0.12 1.41 including 92.10 93.20 1.10 1.01 0.18 2 0.04 0.27 including 93.20 94.10 0.90 0.83 1.14 4 0.03 1.23 including 94.10 94.60 0.50 0.46 1.90 13 0.08 2.18 including 94.60 95.60 1.00 0.92 2.41 140 1.11 5.82 including 95.60 96.20 0.60 0.55 1.00 60 1.26 3.58 KMDD0431 110.14 118.70 8.56 5.78 1.46 57 3.40 7.02 K2 including 110.14 110.70 0.56 0.38 0.48 34 1.00 2.34 including 110.70 111.50 0.80 0.54 1.21 25 0.19 1.80 including 111.50 111.90 0.40 0.27 1.14 22 1.00 2.84 including 111.90 112.90 1.00 0.68 0.24 36 1.10 2.26 including 112.90 113.40 0.50 0.34 0.24 19 0.76 1.57 including 113.40 114.80 1.40 0.95 0.04 7 0.38 0.68 including 114.80 115.80 1.00 0.68 0.15 12 0.67 1.25 including 115.80 116.20 0.40 0.27 0.19 23 0.21 0.79 including 116.20 117.00 0.80 0.54 0.68 99 5.43 9.66 including 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.68 8.85 208 16.19 34.48 including 118.00 118.70 0.70 0.47 1.13 115 6.68 12.09 KMDD0431 138.70 140.40 1.70 1.15 1.43 1 0.01 1.46 K3 including 138.40 138.70 0.30 0.20 10.20 1 0.01 10.23 including 138.70 139.30 0.60 0.41 0.23 1 0.01 0.26 including 139.30 140.40 1.10 0.74 2.09 1 0.01 2.12 KMDD0433 44.50 45.50 1.00 0.73 1.06 1 0.01 1.09 KMDD0433 104.50 110.90 6.40 4.66 0.86 8 1.54 3.15 K2 including 104.50 105.80 1.30 0.95 0.56 6 1.92 3.35 including 105.80 106.50 0.70 0.51 1.06 11 2.79 5.15 including 106.50 107.50 1.00 0.73 0.33 3 0.13 0.55 including 107.50 108.80 1.30 0.95 1.12 9 0.81 2.38 including 108.80 109.80 1.00 0.73 1.01 11 2.83 5.16 including 109.80 110.90 1.10 0.80 1.13 11 1.27 3.07 KMDD0433 118.20 119.60 1.40 1.02 2.71 13 1.75 5.37 K2HW including 118.20 118.70 0.50 0.36 0.54 35 4.89 7.92 including 118.70 119.60 0.90 0.66 3.92 1 0.01 3.95 KMDD0433 126.80 127.80 1.00 0.73 4.52 11 0.17 4.90 K3 including 126.80 127.80 1.00 0.73 4.52 11 0.17 4.90 KMDD0435 108.80 115.25 6.45 4.36 4.12 9 0.45 4.87 K1 including 108.80 109.50 0.70 0.47 2.84 10 0.49 3.66 including 109.50 110.00 0.50 0.34 1.41 14 0.83 2.77 including 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.68 2.43 10 0.68 3.53 including 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.68 0.60 6 0.82 1.84 including 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.68 0.18 3 0.17 0.46 including 113.00 113.47 0.47 0.32 0.22 6 0.10 0.45 including 113.47 113.88 0.41 0.28 2.68 9 0.18 3.05 including 113.88 114.44 0.56 0.38 0.17 1 0.04 0.25 including 114.44 115.25 0.81 0.55 23.90 22 0.37 24.72 KMDD0435 127.60 138.00 10.40 6.32 6.44 21 2.14 9.74 K2 including 127.60 128.35 0.75 0.46 15.50 52 4.36 22.35 including 128.35 129.00 0.65 0.40 0.27 8 1.25 2.14 including 129.00 129.35 0.35 0.21 80.70 90 4.31 87.98 including 129.35 129.80 0.45 0.27 27.70 132 13.67 48.77 including 129.80 130.26 0.46 0.28 0.43 4 1.25 2.25 including 130.26 130.50 0.24 0.15 21.40 81 6.06 31.03 including 130.50 131.30 0.80 0.49 2.84 19 4.17 8.99 including 131.30 132.10 0.80 0.49 0.69 4 0.75 1.80 including 132.10 132.90 0.80 0.49 1.48 10 1.59 3.85 including 132.90 134.00 1.10 0.67 1.40 7 0.70 2.48 including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.61 0.23 7 1.04 1.80 including 135.00 135.90 0.90 0.55 0.25 14 0.44 1.06 including 135.90 136.50 0.60 0.36 0.09 2 0.21 0.42 including 136.50 137.21 0.71 0.43 2.98 2 0.42 3.60 including 137.21 137.70 0.49 0.30 0.01 5 0.81 1.22 including 137.70 138.00 0.30 0.18 3.18 4 0.82 4.39 KMDD0435 140.12 140.70 0.58 0.35 1.09 9 0.64 2.11 KMDD0437 87.50 88.20 0.70 0.48 0.49 14 2.14 3.70 including 87.50 88.20 0.70 0.48 0.49 14 2.14 3.70 KMDD0437 96.25 102.40 6.15 4.23 5.12 26 0.38 6.01 K1 including 96.25 96.95 0.70 0.48 5.41 149 0.07 7.47 including 96.95 97.15 0.20 0.14 0.16 1 0.01 0.18 including 97.15 98.00 0.85 0.59 1.39 8 0.02 1.52 including 98.00 98.95 0.95 0.65 0.24 2 0.17 0.50 including 98.95 99.20 0.25 0.17 0.14 1 0.02 0.18 including 99.20 100.00 0.80 0.55 5.78 3 1.20 7.52 including 100.00 100.50 0.50 0.34 0.30 40 0.90 2.10 including 100.50 101.20 0.70 0.48 0.50 3 0.55 1.32 including 101.20 102.40 1.20 0.83 17.60 19 0.26 18.22 KMDD0437 106.00 112.05 6.05 4.21 1.70 4 0.25 2.10 KL including 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.70 3.91 1 0.02 3.95 including 107.00 108.70 1.70 1.18 1.54 10 0.84 2.86 including 108.70 109.25 0.55 0.38 0.12 1 0.02 0.16 including 109.25 112.05 2.80 1.95 1.32 2 0.02 1.37 KMDD0437 116.10 118.25 2.15 1.64 19.27 10 1.12 20.99 K2 including 116.10 116.40 0.30 0.23 24.50 1 0.74 25.55 including 116.40 117.30 0.90 0.69 32.30 16 1.95 35.27 including 117.30 117.50 0.20 0.15 14.20 13 0.20 14.65 including 117.50 118.25 0.75 0.57 2.88 7 0.54 3.73 KMDD0439 2.00 3.40 1.40 0.82 3.36 1 0.01 3.38 including 2.00 2.60 0.60 0.35 1.54 1 0.01 1.57 including 2.60 3.40 0.80 0.47 4.72 1 0.01 4.74 KMDD0439 7.60 8.30 0.70 0.41 1.33 22 0.44 2.24 including 7.60 8.30 0.70 0.41 1.33 22 0.44 2.24 KMDD0439 67.00 67.30 0.30 0.18 0.69 37 3.43 6.03 including 67.00 67.30 0.30 0.18 0.69 37 3.43 6.03 KMDD0439 161.30 167.00 5.70 3.33 0.90 7 0.17 1.23 K2 including 161.30 162.60 1.30 0.76 1.06 8 0.29 1.57 including 162.60 163.30 0.70 0.41 0.74 14 0.47 1.59 including 163.30 163.80 0.50 0.29 1.04 8 0.17 1.38 including 163.80 164.70 0.90 0.53 0.47 6 0.07 0.64 including 164.70 165.00 0.30 0.18 1.07 5 0.06 1.23 including 165.00 166.00 1.00 0.58 0.66 3 0.05 0.77 including 166.00 167.00 1.00 0.58 1.32 4 0.07 1.46 KMDD0441 112.80 118.30 5.50 3.72 4.43 7 0.56 5.32 K1 including 112.80 113.25 0.45 0.30 2.06 3 0.91 3.38 including 113.25 114.35 1.10 0.74 4.88 5 0.56 5.73 including 114.35 115.00 0.65 0.44 9.25 14 1.09 10.98 including 115.00 115.60 0.60 0.41 8.02 12 0.57 8.99 including 115.60 116.50 0.90 0.61 2.00 2 0.07 2.13 including 116.50 117.36 0.86 0.58 1.11 4 0.13 1.34 including 117.36 118.30 0.94 0.64 4.78 10 0.91 6.19 KMDD0441 126.00 138.65 12.65 8.16 25.97 94 6.60 36.54 K2 including 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.65 80.00 1 0.14 80.21 including 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.65 0.71 1 0.63 1.62 including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.65 0.15 1 0.14 0.35 including 129.00 129.80 0.80 0.52 0.16 1 0.14 0.38 including 129.80 130.25 0.45 0.29 0.11 1 0.39 0.67 including 130.25 131.05 0.80 0.52 0.22 2 3.42 5.08 including 131.05 132.00 0.95 0.61 33.10 192 14.89 56.68 including 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.65 12.40 157 10.09 28.73 including 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.65 5.74 43 10.36 20.96 including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.65 70.90 318 13.89 94.72 including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.65 78.30 440 13.33 102.93 including 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.65 16.20 25 6.96 26.37 including 137.00 137.65 0.65 0.42 42.60 23 10.45 57.68 including 137.65 138.65 1.00 0.65 4.59 8 3.99 10.34 KMDD0441 143.40 146.70 3.30 2.14 1.19 4 0.29 1.65 K2HW including 143.40 144.60 1.20 0.78 1.01 9 0.49 1.82 including 144.60 145.64 1.04 0.67 2.08 1 0.33 2.55 including 145.64 146.70 1.06 0.69 0.52 1 0.03 0.57 KMDD0441 160.00 164.50 4.50 2.92 1.51 21 1.30 3.61 K3 including 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.65 1.51 26 1.29 3.68 including 161.00 161.50 0.50 0.32 1.01 11 0.36 1.67 including 161.50 162.00 0.50 0.32 0.52 14 0.55 1.48 including 162.00 162.80 0.80 0.52 0.08 2 0.07 0.20 including 162.80 164.50 1.70 1.10 2.62 31 2.37 6.38 KMDD0441 172.60 173.50 0.90 0.58 1.89 1 0.02 1.93 KMDD0443 99.25 99.46 0.21 0.14 0.80 47 8.61 13.59 K1 including 99.25 99.46 0.21 0.14 0.80 47 8.61 13.59 KMDD0443 115.26 132.16 16.90 10.42 3.03 283 4.30 12.83 K2 including 115.26 116.15 0.89 0.55 0.50 25 3.09 5.20 including 116.15 117.00 0.85 0.52 1.25 4 0.13 1.49 including 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.62 0.27 4 0.10 0.47 including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.62 1.63 2 0.03 1.70 including 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.62 0.34 1 0.01 0.37 including 120.00 121.07 1.07 0.66 0.03 3 0.06 0.15 including 121.07 122.06 0.99 0.61 14.10 65 6.25 23.79 including 122.06 123.00 0.94 0.58 0.66 25 1.59 3.23 including 123.00 123.70 0.70 0.43 0.22 8 0.67 1.27 including 123.70 124.10 0.40 0.25 1.21 127 6.28 11.76 including 124.10 124.45 0.35 0.22 0.23 4 0.18 0.54 including 124.45 125.00 0.55 0.34 0.05 6 0.32 0.58 including 125.00 125.45 0.45 0.28 0.07 4 0.27 0.50 including 125.45 125.75 0.30 0.18 0.12 4 0.28 0.57 including 125.75 126.60 0.85 0.52 0.08 10 0.80 1.34 including 126.60 127.60 1.00 0.62 0.19 6 0.79 1.39 including 127.60 128.10 0.50 0.31 0.08 9 1.03 1.66 including 128.10 128.65 0.55 0.34 0.62 35 8.16 12.62 including 128.65 129.10 0.45 0.28 0.14 20 2.34 3.71 including 129.10 130.00 0.90 0.55 6.65 1470 2.51 29.49 including 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.62 4.66 1540 22.20 56.27 including 131.00 132.16 1.16 0.72 17.80 1450 22.90 69.22 KMDD0443 142.30 143.10 0.80 0.51 0.52 188 3.16 7.46 K2HW including 142.30 143.10 0.80 0.51 0.52 188 3.16 7.46 KMDD0443 149.60 150.67 1.07 0.80 0.26 39 1.38 2.73 K3 including 149.40 149.60 0.20 0.15 0.40 25 0.78 1.84 including 149.60 150.25 0.65 0.49 0.16 2 0.04 0.25 including 150.25 150.67 0.42 0.31 0.41 96 3.46 6.56 KMDD0445 82.20 82.45 0.25 0.21 7.15 18 2.68 11.18 KMDD0445 87.70 95.30 7.60 6.30 3.33 11 0.23 3.80 K1 including 87.70 88.15 0.45 0.37 1.61 43 0.86 3.39 including 88.15 88.50 0.35 0.29 0.45 1 0.09 0.60 including 88.50 89.50 1.00 0.83 6.05 15 0.19 6.51 including 89.50 90.50 1.00 0.83 9.05 21 0.21 9.62 including 90.50 91.60 1.10 0.91 5.24 13 0.13 5.59 including 91.60 92.60 1.00 0.83 1.01 3 0.13 1.23 including 92.60 93.60 1.00 0.83 0.61 4 0.25 1.01 including 93.60 94.60 1.00 0.83 0.34 4 0.24 0.74 including 94.60 95.30 0.70 0.58 2.27 7 0.22 2.68 KMDD0445 98.00 99.50 1.50 1.26 2.91 11 0.22 3.37 K2 including 98.00 98.30 0.30 0.25 1.75 9 0.00 1.87 including 98.30 98.80 0.50 0.42 6.96 16 0.00 7.17 including 98.80 99.20 0.40 0.34 0.41 6 0.31 0.93 including 99.20 99.50 0.30 0.25 0.65 11 0.69 1.77 KMDD0449 6.40 7.22 0.82 0.47 2.42 11 0.02 2.59 KMDD0449 60.75 61.20 0.45 0.26 0.36 25 3.92 6.23 K1FW KMDD0449 144.00 147.70 3.70 2.20 1.63 12 0.61 2.66 K2 including 144.00 145.00 1.00 0.59 3.30 25 0.82 4.79 including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.59 0.85 11 0.34 1.48 including 146.00 147.70 1.70 1.01 1.11 6 0.65 2.11 KMDD0453 75.58 76.60 1.02 0.61 2.44 1 0.01 2.46 including 75.58 76.60 1.02 0.61 2.44 1 0.01 2.46 KMDD0453 148.05 149.30 1.25 0.74 2.73 18 4.98 10.01 including 148.05 149.00 0.95 0.57 0.43 21 5.22 8.09 including 149.00 149.30 0.30 0.18 10.00 10 4.23 16.11 KMDD0453 153.00 161.20 8.20 4.88 5.52 97 6.35 15.77 K2 including 153.00 153.76 0.76 0.45 18.00 6 0.55 18.86 including 153.76 154.80 1.04 0.62 2.54 56 2.64 7.01 including 154.80 155.80 1.00 0.60 1.98 27 6.66 11.75 including 155.80 156.80 1.00 0.60 16.40 611 25.17 60.02 including 156.80 157.90 1.10 0.65 1.24 41 7.61 12.54 including 157.90 158.90 1.00 0.60 0.28 5 1.13 1.94 including 158.90 159.60 0.70 0.42 0.20 4 0.69 1.22 including 159.60 160.55 0.95 0.57 1.27 14 2.03 4.32 including 160.55 161.20 0.65 0.39 11.60 41 7.95 23.38 KMDD0455 145.30 148.75 3.45 1.84 0.49 8 0.87 1.83 K2 including 145.30 145.70 0.40 0.21 0.15 11 3.05 4.60 including 145.70 146.32 0.62 0.33 0.01 2 0.29 0.44 including 146.32 147.20 0.88 0.47 0.05 1 0.07 0.16 including 147.20 147.75 0.55 0.29 2.52 28 2.18 5.97 including 147.75 148.75 1.00 0.53 0.21 4 0.35 0.76 KMDD0457 97.10 97.60 0.50 0.32 2.23 10 0.44 2.98 KMDD0457 114.00 116.75 2.75 1.76 4.06 19 0.08 4.42 K1 including 114.00 114.80 0.80 0.51 4.56 24 0.11 5.03 including 114.80 115.30 0.50 0.32 0.31 3 0.02 0.38 including 115.30 116.75 1.45 0.93 5.07 22 0.09 5.48 KMDD0457 123.60 126.50 2.90 1.61 4.49 14 1.02 6.12 K2 including 123.60 125.10 1.50 0.83 7.37 26 1.96 10.48 including 125.10 126.50 1.40 0.78 1.41 1 0.01 1.44 KMDD0457 167.80 168.80 1.00 0.55 0.76 24 1.30 2.91 K3 KMDD0459 133.30 139.50 6.20 4.12 5.65 166 8.74 20.19 K2 including 133.30 134.50 1.20 0.80 3.23 149 7.22 15.40 including 134.50 135.50 1.00 0.66 5.25 248 7.23 18.73 including 135.50 136.40 0.90 0.60 7.85 119 7.84 20.50 including 136.40 137.80 1.40 0.93 10.14 239 18.20 39.02 including 137.80 138.70 0.90 0.60 4.60 168 5.48 14.56 including 138.70 139.50 0.80 0.53 0.65 10 1.05 2.27 KMDD0461 98.84 99.20 0.36 0.23 17.06 64 2.59 21.56 K1 KMDD0461 116.70 117.87 1.17 0.74 1.56 8 0.25 2.02 KMDD0461 130.80 132.80 2.00 1.08 4.38 22 0.45 5.31 K2 including 130.80 132.00 1.20 0.65 2.45 25 0.33 3.25 including 132.00 132.80 0.80 0.43 7.28 18 0.63 8.41 KMDD0461 171.20 173.00 1.80 0.97 2.29 11 0.44 3.06 K3 including 171.20 172.00 0.80 0.43 0.93 6 0.22 1.32 including 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.54 3.38 15 0.61 4.45 KMDD0463 128.10 129.40 1.30 0.75 0.14 22 2.48 3.94 K2 KMDD0465 94.60 94.90 0.30 0.23 1.38 4 0.50 2.14 KMDD0465 118.00 119.10 1.10 0.85 1.40 2 0.11 1.59 K1 KMDD0465 126.35 128.00 1.65 1.28 1.72 21 0.64 2.90 KMDD0467 122.20 135.90 13.70 9.17 2.08 62 3.05 7.20 K2 including 122.20 123.40 1.20 0.80 1.08 28 0.98 2.83 including 123.40 124.50 1.10 0.74 0.33 10 0.42 1.06 including 124.50 125.60 1.10 0.74 3.13 139 4.58 11.43 including 125.60 127.10 1.50 1.00 0.99 142 2.96 7.04 including 127.10 128.60 1.50 1.00 1.06 40 1.83 4.17 including 128.60 130.10 1.50 1.00 0.13 6 0.16 0.43 including 130.10 131.60 1.50 1.00 1.84 34 2.96 6.47 including 131.60 133.10 1.50 1.00 10.62 133 10.22 26.82 including 133.10 134.20 1.10 0.74 0.65 68 4.63 8.09 including 134.20 135.40 1.20 0.80 0.16 12 0.32 0.76 including 135.40 135.90 0.50 0.33 1.04 49 4.95 8.68 KMDD0469 21.30 22.30 1.00 0.36 11.04 1 0.02 11.09 KMDD0469 67.30 68.60 1.30 0.47 1.54 3 0.45 2.21 KMDD0469 71.00 71.60 0.60 0.22 2.52 6 0.58 3.42 KMDD0469 71.60 72.50 0.90 0.32 2.29 6 2.18 5.45 KMDD0469 92.10 96.60 4.50 1.62 3.58 5 0.56 4.43 K1 including 92.10 93.60 1.50 0.54 2.30 6 0.29 2.78 including 93.60 95.10 1.50 0.54 0.41 1 0.14 0.62 including 95.10 96.60 1.50 0.54 8.03 7 1.24 9.88 KMDD0469 99.30 108.30 9.00 4.09 7.20 11 1.89 10.02 K2 including 99.30 100.60 1.30 0.59 4.47 10 3.06 8.93 including 100.60 101.60 1.00 0.45 19.50 18 1.52 21.88 including 101.60 102.60 1.00 0.45 11.40 18 2.49 15.16 including 102.60 103.25 0.65 0.30 3.28 10 2.75 7.30 including 103.25 104.75 1.50 0.68 0.09 1 0.44 0.73 including 104.75 106.20 1.45 0.66 4.53 25 2.86 8.90 including 106.20 107.60 1.40 0.64 0.34 1 0.27 0.73 including 107.60 108.30 0.70 0.32 26.80 10 2.96 31.12 KMDD0471 66.00 66.40 0.40 0.26 7.89 61 0.82 9.85 KMDD0471 90.90 98.90 8.00 5.26 17.78 39 2.03 21.16 K1 including 90.90 91.40 0.50 0.33 1.01 9 5.31 8.64 including 91.40 92.90 1.50 0.99 0.86 7 1.23 2.68 including 92.90 94.00 1.10 0.72 0.09 3 0.08 0.25 including 94.00 94.90 0.90 0.59 1.28 2 0.80 2.44 including 94.90 95.80 0.90 0.59 0.89 17 1.84 3.72 including 95.80 96.20 0.40 0.26 2.44 12 0.69 3.58 including 96.20 97.50 1.30 0.85 1.33 28 2.42 5.12 including 97.50 98.90 1.40 0.92 96.90 169 4.18 105.03 KMDD0471 108.05 113.45 5.40 3.54 5.19 11 0.61 6.21 K2 including 108.05 108.60 0.55 0.36 40.63 3 0.09 40.80 including 108.60 109.60 1.00 0.65 0.29 2 0.17 0.55 including 109.60 110.60 1.00 0.65 0.21 1 0.03 0.27 including 110.60 111.40 0.80 0.52 1.32 9 0.20 1.71 including 111.40 112.00 0.60 0.39 1.75 35 1.43 4.23 including 112.00 113.45 1.45 0.95 2.12 19 1.42 4.37 KMDD0471 143.00 145.30 2.30 1.51 0.93 53 0.62 2.51 K3 including 143.00 143.80 0.80 0.52 1.44 129 1.36 5.05 including 143.80 145.30 1.50 0.98 0.66 13 0.22 1.15

Table 2 - Kainantu Gold Mine - Collar Locations for Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id



Collar location Collar orientation EOH depth (m)



Lode



Local north Local East mRL Dip Local azimuth KMDD0312 59106.50 29891.39 1151.55 -32.30 235.32 154.70 Kora KMDD0322 59128.64 29895.58 1152.52 -33.90 265.98 154.10 Kora KMDD0328 59128.93 29895.56 1152.97 -21.40 280.25 167.70 Kora KMDD0330 59129.24 29895.76 1152.61 -33.77 302.18 161.10 Kora KMDD0332 59129.40 29895.46 1152.04 -42.24 303.15 166.50 Kora KMDD0334 59129.34 29895.64 1151.90 -48.92 303.55 185.80 Kora KMDD0336 59129.45 29895.67 1151.86 -45.26 314.33 202.40 Kora KMDD0338 59129.64 29895.57 1152.02 -37.86 315.10 194.80 Kora KMDD0340 59129.56 29895.60 1152.48 -29.55 314.52 180.70 Kora KMDD0342 59129.54 29895.74 1152.91 -19.17 317.40 158.50 Kora KMDD0346 59129.95 29895.62 1152.34 -32.20 323.03 201.40 Kora KMDD0352 58760.39 29885.38 1288.63 46.50 236.50 172.00 Kora KMDD0358 58529.44 29853.07 1215.29 -34.38 221.55 223.50 Kora KMDD0360 58760.47 29883.98 1289.07 45.06 246.60 160.90 Kora KMDD0366 58819.27 29895.00 1139.93 -52.27 277.13 200.20 Kora KMDD0368 58419.91 29847.01 1217.85 -9.40 223.03 118.00 Kora KMDD0372 58819.84 29895.01 1140.56 -33.52 287.98 135.80 Kora KMDD0377 58423.48 29846.35 1216.05 -59.79 298.28 296.40 Kora KMDD0397 59029.73 29913.77 1259.23 46.69 222.74 170.80 Kora KMDD0401 59029.59 29913.49 1259.03 38.77 228.51 152.40 Kora KMDD0403 58530.56 29852.11 1214.50 -48.68 248.28 136.20 Kora KMDD0405 58420.09 29846.44 1216.88 -36.24 234.16 239.90 Kora KMDD0407 58530.49 29852.05 1214.67 -41.10 247.31 179.40 Kora KMDD0411 58420.14 29846.47 1216.69 -43.10 233.20 212.80 Kora KMDD0413 59029.42 29916.04 1258.51 24.77 218.87 188.50 Kora KMDD0415 59029.59 29916.00 1258.75 32.34 218.74 160.50 Kora KMDD0419 58419.95 29846.35 1216.92 -31.35 232.19 212.40 Kora KMDD0421 58530.00 29852.25 1214.83 -37.83 233.43 170.30 Kora KMDD0425 59041.19 29917.31 1259.64 39.25 252.21 138.80 Kora KMDD0427 58530.18 29852.18 1215.42 -21.43 238.51 164.50 Kora KMDD0429 58762.64 29879.84 1287.60 29.96 264.97 115.10 Kora KMDD0431 58420.05 29846.50 1217.26 -21.15 232.29 147.60 Kora KMDD0433 58419.63 29846.41 1218.70 16.81 226.63 148.30 Kora KMDD0435 58760.25 29885.87 1287.89 37.71 223.79 144.30 Kora KMDD0437 59041.08 29917.38 1260.02 47.97 252.59 149.10 Kora KMDD0439 58529.76 29852.27 1214.59 -39.01 228.30 195.90 Kora KMDD0441 58760.33 29885.74 1288.59 46.48 224.29 173.50 Kora KMDD0443 58419.51 29846.56 1219.97 40.31 224.36 166.90 Kora KMDD0445 59041.42 29917.52 1259.56 46.84 271.37 146.60 Kora KMDD0449 58529.31 29852.42 1214.87 -33.47 229.92 190.50 Kora KMDD0453 58419.40 29846.44 1216.74 -41.51 224.21 165.90 Kora KMDD0455 58419.16 29846.34 1216.79 -34.85 222.53 223.20 Kora KMDD0457 59042.86 29917.63 1259.67 43.46 320.39 182.10 Kora KMDD0459 58529.26 29852.37 1215.09 -27.09 229.84 175.80 Kora KMDD0461 59043.08 29917.76 1259.03 36.58 322.80 185.50 Kora KMDD0463 58419.31 29846.45 1217.20 -26.52 222.43 252.30 Kora KMDD0465 58819.28 29895.30 1140.13 -39.00 272.20 132.70 Kora KMDD0467 58529.33 29852.51 1215.44 -19.32 228.73 154.70 Kora KMDD0469 58591.55 29841.74 1258.58 43.17 332.16 121.00 Kora KMDD0471 58760.34 29885.13 1288.36 38.93 236.39 155.50 Kora

Table 3 - Global Kora Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date April 2, 2020)

Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t moz g/t moz % kt g/t moz Measured 0.66 13.34 0.28 11.6 0.25 0.51 3.4 14.14 0.3 Indicated 2.47 8.44 0.67 16.3 1.29 0.63 15.6 9.46 0.8 Total M&I 3.13 9.47 0.95 15.3 1.54 0.61 19 10.45 1.1 Inferred 12.67 7.32 2.98 19.9 8.11 1.1 139.4 9.01 3.7

Mineral Resource Estimate is included in a technical report titled, "Revised Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Expansion of the Kainantu Mine to Treat 1 Mtpa from the Kora Gold Deposit, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea" with an effective date of April 2, 2020.

The Independent and Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Resources were compiled at 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades.

Density (t/m 3 ) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m 3 ; K2: 2.93 t/m 3 ; Waste: 2.8 t/m 3 .

) is on a per zone basis, K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m ; K2: 2.93 t/m ; Waste: 2.8 t/m . Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t)

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + ((0.923 x Cu%)*1.38)+ ((0.77 x Ag g/t*0.0115). Gold price US$1,400/oz; Silver US$16.05/oz; Copper US$3.05/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.3% for copper and 77% for silver.



Key Assumptions and Parameters - Kora Deposit

The Kora Deposit comprises two parallel, steeply west dipping, north-south striking quartz-sulphide vein systems, K1 and K2, within an encompassing dilatant structural zone hosted by phyllite. An additional structure, the Kora Link, has also been defined between K1 and K2. There are five Kora Link structures identified, of which three are included in the resource estimate.

The current resource estimate area covers an area of approximately 1,250 metres along strike by 1,050 to 1,150 metres vertically representing ~75% of the drill target area. K92 plans to continue to drill the area not yet drilled. The resource estimate includes results from 266 diamond drill holes in addition to face samples taken from horizontal development and from cut and fill faces along the K1 and K2 veins.

Underground drilling consists of diamond core for a range of core sizes depending on the length of hole and expected ground conditions. Sampling is sawn half core under geological control and generally ranges between 0.5 m to 1.0 m. Underground face sampling is completed for every fired round and is to industry standard. QAQC data indicated no significant issues with the sampling or the accuracy of the on-site analysis. Current core recovery of the mineral zone is +95%, with initial drilling around the 90% mark.

Geological logging is consistent and is based on a full set of logging codes covering lithology, alteration, and mineralization.

The geological interpretation of the vein systems is represented as 3D wireframe solids snapped to a combination of diamond drillhole data and underground face sampling. Definition of the wireframes is based on identified gold mineralization in drill core nominally at a 0.1-0.2g/t Au gold-off in conjunction with geological control/sense and current mining widths.

The wireframes were used to extract 1-metre composites (minimum of 0.5m) from the drillhole and sampling database for gold, copper and silver. A gold top cut of 1,000 g/t was applied to K2 composites and a 150 g/t top cut for the Kora Link #2. No top cuts were applied to silver or copper. Variography was generally poor, as would likely be expected, although K1 indicated better along strike grade continuity.

Grade interpolation of the composite data was completed using Ordinary Kriging with a block size of 1 m x 5 m x 5 m. A larger block size check model indicated no evidence of over-smoothing of gold grade with the smaller block size.

Default average density values have been applied to the different lodes. The defaults are based on limited core measurements using the Archimedes Method (weight in air/weight in water). Density (t/m3) is on a per zone basis, with K1 and Kora Link: 2.84 t/m3; K2: 2.93 t/m3; Waste: 2.8 t/m3.

A three-pass search strategy was applied to the grade interpolation. Search ellipse parameters are listed below. Search ellipse orientations generally reflected the subtle changes in dip and strike of the vein systems, with up to 8 search domains used for each lode.

Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

Diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric & hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) LTD, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

The analytical QA/QC program is currently overseen by Andrew Kohler, PGeo, Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager for K92. Andrew Kohler, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

Figure 1 - K1 Vein Long Section is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99907675-7206-480c-93ec-061fa97d737f

Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab54e040-70e7-4f59-b592-19d62acf61f5

Figure 3 - Kora-Irumafimpa Mine Section is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cebc2903-c1b2-4fc3-ae81-e9d6c2f0f49d

Figure 4 - KMDD0415 Core Photograph, 125.10 - 129.63m; within intersection of 7.51 m at 192.92 g/t gold AuEq or 192.50 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag and 0.22% Cu from the K1 Vein is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6b907bd-4dda-4042-83aa-fb677668ff8d.

Figure 5 - KMDD0427 Core Photograph, 117.03 - 120.78m; within intersection of 12.00 m at 27.08 g/t AuEq or 12.57 g/t Au, 194 g/t Ag and 8.46% Cu from the K2 Vein is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cfd124a-63c5-4738-9a79-1630fcbd9b3a