Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rome Resources Announces Application for Partial Revocation of Cease Trade Order

02:35 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Dec. 08, 2021 - Rome Resources Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has made application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") for an order (the "Partial Revocation Order") partially revoking the cease trade order (the "Cease Trade Order"), which was issued against the Company by the BCSC on April 1, 2016 due to the Company's failure to file annual audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2015, interim financial report for the financial period ended December 31, 2015 and a Form 51-102F1 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended September 30, 2015, and December 31, 2015 (the "Unfiled Documents").

The Company's sole asset at the present time is a small amount of cash. The Company's interests in its Mexican assets have been forfeited due to non-payment of maintenance fees.

If granted, the Partial Revocation Order will allow the Company to undertake (1) a non-brokered private placement offering of 13,000,000 common shares, to be issued at CAD $0.05 per common share for gross proceeds of $650,000 (the "Private Placement"); and (2) a shares for debt transaction ("Shares for Debt Transaction") whereby the Company will issue 8,567,280 shares to settle debts at CAD $0.05 per common share, (together, the Private Placement and the Shares for Debt Transaction, the "Transactions").

The Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement to: (i) complete and file the Unfiled Documents, including outstanding continuous disclosure documents; (ii) pay accounts payable and outstanding debt; (iii) make application for a full revocation of the Cease Trade Order; (iv) prepare and file documents to obtain re-listing and re-instatement of trading on the NEX and payment of related fees; (v) make preliminary evaluation of potential project acquisitions; and (vi) provide general working capital.

All securities issued on closing of the Transactions will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

All the Company's securities, including the common shares that will be issued in connection with the Transactions, will remain subject to the Cease Trade Order until such order is fully revoked. The issuance of a full revocation of the Cease Trade Order is not certain.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Georg Schnura
President, CEO and Director
Telephone: (604) 687-6140
Email: romeresourcesltd@gmail.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rome Resources Ltd.

Rome Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
-
-
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap