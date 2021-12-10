Exploits Discovery Hires Newfoundland and Labrador Firm Pilot and Reports Results of 2021 AGM

Vancouver, December 10, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:RNRRF) is pleased to announce the hiring of Pilot Communications , a St. John's based full-service marketing and communications agency, as well as the results of its Annual General Meeting that occurred November 29th, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada.

President and CEO Jeff Swinoga comments, "As part of our holistic ESG communication program, it's important that we engage with local firms that can guide us as we build strategic relationships and target gold discoveries on our large land package in Newfoundland and Labrador. Furthermore, we were very pleased with the results of our AGM and appreciate our strong shareholder support ".

At the AGM, all directors were re-elected and shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company.

A total of 30,766,452 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 29.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, with the following results:

Motions Number of Shares For Against WITHHELD /ABSTAIN SPOILED NON VOTE Number of Directors 30,180,429 113,411 0 0 472,612 Jeff Swinoga 30,264,479 0 29,361 0 472,612 William M. Sheriff 30,264,283 0 29,361 0 472,612 Christopher Huggins 28,217,663 0 2,076,177 0 472,612 Rod Husband 30,258,140 0 35,700 0 472,612 Larry Short 30,183,819 0 110,021 0 472,612 Siri C. Genik 30,183,317 0 110,523 0 472,612 Appointment of Auditors 30,760,920 0 5,532 0 0 Other Matters 28,215,478 2,078,362 0 0 472,612

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, and Gazeebow projects covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The PB Hill projects syndicate covers an additional area of almost 2,000 square kilometres.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered results, including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery hole. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing since late 2019.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and surrounding regions. Our team has selected individual land packages for staking or joint ventures, where we feel there are opportunities for world class discoveries and mine development.

With a local team and an advanced geologic understanding of the area, Exploits is one of the most extensive explorers in Newfoundland and specifically, the Exploits Subzone.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Jared Rushton, Investor Relations

(778) 819-2708

Forward-Looking Statements

