Adamera and Hochschild Commence Follow-Up Drilling at Lamefoot South Gold Property

15:30 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, December 13, 2021 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) announces the commencement of a follow-up drill program on the Lamefoot South Gold Property in Washington State. This program will step out from hole PL-6 that intersected a mineralized zone with 4.7 g/t gold over 2.7 metres, including 0.76 metres at 10.7 g/t gold. The intersection was reported in a news release dated November 9, 2021.

The Lamefoot South gold property forms part of Adamera's Cooke Mountain venture with Hochschild Mining Corp (LON: HOC). This program is funded by Hochschild. The objective of the drilling is to determine the orientation of the mineralized zone and its continuity along strike.

"Situated only 500 metres from the Lamefoot Gold Mine, we have always considered this a high potential target. The geophysical expression of the target is coherent and persists for several hundered metres along the interpreted Lamefoot contact," says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera Minerals.

Detailed geochemical and geophysical surveys are underway to more precisely define the target intersected by PL-6 and to identify other featuress on the trend. The Lamefoot Mine is reported to have produced nearly one million ounces of gold at a grade of 8 to 10 g/t.


Click Image To View Full Size

Drilling on Lamefoot South

Martin St. Pierre P. Geoph, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, assists reviewing the data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba
President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Email: info@Adamera.com
Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Adamera Minerals Corp.

Adamera Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1KDAV
CA00547Y1051
www.adamera.com
