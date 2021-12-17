Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Relevante Änderungen bei einem bedeutenden Aktionär

09:00 Uhr  |  IRW-Press
17. December 2021 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (Caledonia or das Unternehmen) gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen am 15. Dezember 2021 von Van Eck Associates Corporation, einem bedeutenden Aktionär des Unternehmens, gemäß den AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen benachrichtigt wurde, dass sie ihre Beteiligung am Unternehmen erhöht haben und am 13. Dezember 2021 ein bestimmter Schwellenwert für die Bekanntgabe des Aktienbesitzes am Unternehmen überschritten wurde. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.



Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793

WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De Andrade
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131

Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
www.resource-capital.ch
info@resource-capital.ch



Anmerkung: Die in dieser Presseinformation enthaltenen Informationen werden vom Unternehmen als Insiderinformationen gemäß der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ("MAR") betrachtet, da sie aufgrund des European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 Teil des nationalen Rechts des Vereinigten Königreichs sind, und werden in Übereinstimmung mit den Verpflichtungen der Gesellschaft gemäß Artikel 17 der MAR offengelegt.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung für den Inhalt, die Richtigkeit, die Angemessenheit oder die Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au oder auf der Firmenwebsite!


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer 
and
 to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or    Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
 the underlying issuer of
 existing shares to which voting
 rights are
 
attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please
 mark with an X if
 appropriate)

Non-UK issuer                                                 X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box
 or boxes with an
 X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                   X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name                             Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered   New York, NY USA
 office (if
 applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name                             VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
                                 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold
                                  Miners UCITS
                                  ETF

City and country of registered
 office (if
 applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold   13 December 2021
 was crossed or
 
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified 15 December 2021
 (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
 obligation

             % of voting  % of voting   Total of     Total
              rights       rights        both in %    number of
              attached to  through       (8.A +       voting
              shares       financial     8.B)         rights of
              (total of    instruments                
              8.                                     issuervii
              A)
                          (total of 8.B
                           1 + 8.B
                           2)

Resulting    4.2361%                    4.2361%      540,381
 situation
 on the date
 on which
 
threshold
 was crossed
 or
 reached

Position of  462,374                    3.8153%
 previous
 notification
 (if
 

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
 which the threshold was crossed or
 
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code
 (if
 possible)

Direct      Indirect    Direct        Indirect
(Art 9 of   (Art 10 of  (Art 9 of     (Art 10 of
 Directive   Directive   Directive     Directive
 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC)  2004/109/EC
)           )            (DTR5.1)     )
 (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)                (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15 540,381                 4.2361%


SUBTOTAL 8. A540,381                  4.2361%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
 Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
 (a))

Type of      ExpiratExercise/      Number of       % of voting
 financial   ion    Conversion Peri voting rights   rights
 instrument         od              that may be
             datex  xi              acquired if
                                    the instrument
                                    is
                                    

                                   exercised/conver
                                   ted.




                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
 to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
 (b))

Type of    ExpirationExercise/  Physical   Number   % of voting
 financial datex     Conversion  or cash    of       rights
 instrument           Period                voting
                                            rights
                     xi         settlementx 
                                ii




                                SUBTOTAL 8.
                                B.
                                2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
 notification obligation
 
(please mark the 
applicable box with an X)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not
 controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
 not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or
 indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
 
issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the
 voting rights and/or
 the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
 ultimate controlling natural person or legal
 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv          % of voting     % of voting     Total of both
                 rights if it    rights through  if it equals
                 equals or is    financial       or is higher
                 higher than     instruments if  than the
                 the notifiable  it equals or    notifiable
                 threshold       is higher than  threshold
                                 the notifiable
                                 threshold

VanEck Junior   3.8245%                         3.8245%
 Gold Miners
 ETF

VanEck Vectors  0.4116%                         0.4116%
 Junior Gold
 Miners UCITS
 ETF






10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder         Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting       540,381 shares and 4.2361%
 rights                           voting
 held                             right

The date until which the voting  Open
 rights will be
 held



11. Additional informationxvi



Place of      Tampa, FL
 completion

Date of       15 December 2021
 completion

