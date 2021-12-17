Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc.: Relevante Änderungen bei einem bedeutenden Aktionär
17. December 2021 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (Caledonia or das Unternehmen) gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen am 15. Dezember 2021 von Van Eck Associates Corporation, einem bedeutenden Aktionär des Unternehmens, gemäß den AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen benachrichtigt wurde, dass sie ihre Beteiligung am Unternehmen erhöht haben und am 13. Dezember 2021 ein bestimmter Schwellenwert für die Bekanntgabe des Aktienbesitzes am Unternehmen überschritten wurde. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.
Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841793
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De Andrade
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh Financial PR
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
www.resource-capital.ch
info@resource-capital.ch
Anmerkung: Die in dieser Presseinformation enthaltenen Informationen werden vom Unternehmen als Insiderinformationen gemäß der Marktmissbrauchsverordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ("MAR") betrachtet, da sie aufgrund des European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 Teil des nationalen Rechts des Vereinigten Königreichs sind, und werden in Übereinstimmung mit den Verpflichtungen der Gesellschaft gemäß Artikel 17 der MAR offengelegt.
Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung für den Inhalt, die Richtigkeit, die Angemessenheit oder die Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au oder auf der Firmenwebsite!
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer
and
to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which voting
rights are
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
mark with an X if
appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box
or boxes with an
X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered New York, NY USA
office (if
applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold
Miners UCITS
ETF
City and country of registered
office (if
applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold 13 December 2021
was crossed or
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified 15 December 2021
(DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
% of voting % of voting Total of Total
rights rights both in % number of
attached to through (8.A + voting
shares financial 8.B) rights of
(total of instruments
8. issuervii
A)
(total of 8.B
1 + 8.B
2)
Resulting 4.2361% 4.2361% 540,381
situation
on the date
on which
threshold
was crossed
or
reached
Position of 462,374 3.8153%
previous
notification
(if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code
(if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of
Directive Directive Directive Directive
2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC
) ) (DTR5.1) )
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 540,381 4.2361%
SUBTOTAL 8. A540,381 4.2361%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(a))
Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting
financial ion Conversion Peri voting rights rights
instrument od that may be
datex xi acquired if
the instrument
is
exercised/conver
ted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting
financial datex Conversion or cash of rights
instrument Period voting
rights
xi settlementx
ii
SUBTOTAL 8.
B.
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation
(please mark the
applicable box with an X)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or
indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the
voting rights and/or
the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both
rights if it rights through if it equals
equals or is financial or is higher
higher than instruments if than the
the notifiable it equals or notifiable
threshold is higher than threshold
the notifiable
threshold
VanEck Junior 3.8245% 3.8245%
Gold Miners
ETF
VanEck Vectors 0.4116% 0.4116%
Junior Gold
Miners UCITS
ETF
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting 540,381 shares and 4.2361%
rights voting
held right
The date until which the voting Open
rights will be
held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of Tampa, FL
completion
Date of 15 December 2021
completion