GoldHaven Exploration Plan and Year in Review

Vancouver, December 17, 2021 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") provides the public and its shareholders with a corporate update.

A Message from GoldHaven's CEO, Daniel Schieber:

With 2022 fast approaching, I would like to bring your attention to the milestones achieved this past year, and also to shed light on what can be expected as we grow GoldHaven into the New Year.

The majority of our effort this year has been focused on growing the GoldHaven team in Chile, exploring the Maricunga and acquiring accretive land positions in Canada. In 2022 the focus will be to explore and advance our Chilean and Canadian projects further and the Company is well funded to carry out its targets.

Canadian Acquisitions

In June, we announced that we entered into an earn-in agreement to earn a 100% interest in Smoke Mountain copper-gold property located in central British Columbia approximately 60 kms southwest of Houston and 23 kms north-northwest of Imperial Metals Corporation's Huckleberry copper-molybdenum-silver Mine. Smoke Mountain neighbours Surge Copper's Berg property, which has seen exceptional copper results as of late (News Release October 12, 2021; Figure 1). This acquisition provides Goldhaven's shareholders with access to a diversified gold-copper prospect in a sought-after metal belt in BC, Canada.

This area has seen a significant amount of exploration success; Sun Summit's Buck property and Equity Metals' Silver Queen have both been delivering high-grade gold and silver results. We are on a very prospective belt and we look forward to the pending results from samples taken recently from our field team.

Newfoundland

A month later, we shared the news that we successfully acquired two highly sought after land claims in Newfoundland, Canada - the 8,175 hectare Pat's Pond and 13,145.5 hectare O'Neill projects which are both located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt ("CNGB"). Both properties are prospective for epithermal gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization and are road accessible.

Newfoundland has fast become one of the best places to explore in Canada. New Found Gold Corp., Labrador Gold Corp. and Exploits Discovery Corp. are great examples of this. These Newfoundland acquisitions supplement our core strategy to expand our ownership of highly prospective projects next to major discoveries. GOH is now very well positioned to unlock value from the 213 square km Newfoundland portfolio.

Pat's Pond has historical exploration data; 18.66 g/t gold, 36.7 oz/tonne silver, 7.5% lead and 1.1% zinc. A diamond drill hole at Pat's Pond #2 1.4 metres of 0.31 g/t gold, 3.2 oz/t silver, 0.78% lead and 1.1% zinc1. O'Neill has never been explored, though it is in close proximity to the New Found Gold and Labrador Gold discoveries.

To help guide the Company with respect to the newly acquired Canadian properties, Jim Walchuck joined the GoldHaven ranks as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jim has over 40 years experience in the mining industry, including being Manager Mining for Barrick Gold at the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine in Tanzania from 1999 to 2002. The multi-million-ounce, high-grade underground mine was completed in 24 months and achieved over 2 million man-hours without a lost-time accident. Mr. Walchuck has been involved in operations, development, and engineering studies for projects and mines in North America, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Ghana, and Tanzania.

Building a world-class South American-based exploration team:

We were thrilled to welcome Jack Pritting to the Company back in early January, 2021. Mr Pritting's (B.Sc. Geology) mineral exploration career spans over 40 years and includes roles at respectable companies such as Phelps Dodge, Nerco Minerals, and Kinross, where he lead their regional mineral exploration arm in Chile (which later expanded to Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia). Jack was instrumental in the exploration of Kinross' La Coipa mine (6.2 million ounces of gold) which is only 10km from our Coya asset.

Shortly after the appointment of Jack Pritting, we were fortunate enough to also have Chris Ford join GoldHaven's technical exploration team. Mr. Ford lead the Gold Fields team to the discovery of the Salares Norte epithermal silver and gold deposit (5.2 million ounces of gold2, set for production or 450,000 oz of gold per annum at cash costs of under $600/oz) which is only 10km from GoldHaven's Rio Loa asset. Chris has held reputable roles in companies such as Anglo American and BHP Minerals.

Jack Pritting and Chris Ford joined our VP Exploration, Patrick Burns, solidifying our technical exploration team as one of the best in all of South America. Their combined experience and successes in the Maricunga region bodes well for GoldHaven shareholders, as we work tirelessly to ensure GoldHaven is the company responsible for Maricunga's next great discovery. Chris, Jack and Pat all live year-round in Santiago, Chile.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on acquiring and unlocking highly prospective gold projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Canada) & the Maricunga Gold Belt (Chile). All properties have large scale discovery potential and all properties in Chile are drill-ready. GoldHaven currently holds the Pat's Pond and O'Neill projects covering approximately 228 km2 of mineral tenements in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company also holds seven Chilean projects; Rio Loa, Coya, Roma, Alicia, Condor, Jacqueline and Valle covering approximately 251 km2; many in close proximity to renowned discoveries or large precious metals mines including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (TDG), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Daniel Schieber

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the intended use of the proceeds received from the Offering, the possible acquisition of the Projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that investor interest will be sufficient to close the Private Placement, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory or corporate approvals in connection with the Private Placement, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability to close the Private Placement, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

REFERENCES

1 Department of Natural Resources Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Occurrence Database System Report https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString=012A%2F06%2FAg+001.

2 Jamasmie, C., 2019. Gold Field's Salares Norte project in Chile granted environmental permit. December 18, 2019, 9:29am. Exploration Intelligence Latin America Gold Silver. https://www.mining.com/gold-fields-salares-norte-project-in-chile-granted-environmental-permit/.

