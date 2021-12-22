Victory Nickel Inc. Update on Domestic Frac Sand Development

TORONTO, December 22, 2021 - Victory Nickel Inc. ("Victory Nickel" or the "Company") (CSE:NI) (www.victorynickel.ca) today announced that its subsidiary Victory Silica Ltd.'s ("Victory Silica") initial application to have the previously-announced property under an exploration and option agreement with Short Grass Ranches Ltd (the "Short Grass Property") has been not been approved. The municipal planning commission cited concerns with regard to the impact of traffic, noise and dust on the local community.

The Company is continuing to examine its options to identify is own source of domestic sand as well as revisiting the permitting of the Short Grass Property. The expectation is the Company will reapply for a permit in the spring of 2022 and in the intervening months will work diligently with the local community to address the concerns detailed in the decision. Third party testing confirms the Short Grass Property deposit as one of the best quality in-basin sand resource in Western Canada.

In the mean time the Company will continue to purchase from local domestic sand and gravel operations to supply our customers.

"The Short Grass Property is a high-quality sand resource, with it and access to current domestic sand resources, Victory Silica is positioned to be a low cost producer of in-basin frac sand for Southern Alberta and Southern Saskatchewan, well-located to capitalize on the increased oilfield activity expected in the 2022," said Ken Murdock, CEO of Victory Silica.

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with three sulphide nickel deposits containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources and a significant frac sand resource at its formerly owned Minago project. Victory Nickel is focused on becoming a mid-tier nickel producer by developing its existing properties at Mel and Lynn Lake (currently under option to Corazon Mining Ltd.) in Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Québec. Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Victory Silica Ltd., Victory Nickel at its 7P Plant frac sand processing facility in Seven Persons Alberta, has established itself in the frac sand business prior to commencing frac sand production and sales from Minago.

