Sirios appoints Mr. Luc Cloutier as Chairman of the Board

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2021 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) announces the nomination of Director Luc Cloutier as Chairman of the Board following the resignation of Mr. Gilles Dupuis who left the Board of Directors for personal reasons. On behalf of the Board, Mr. Dominique Doucet, President of Sirios, would like to thank Mr. Dupuis for his constructive contribution to the Company over the last few years.



About Sirios

Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Sirios focuses its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

