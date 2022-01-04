Northern Graphite Announces Senior Management Appointments

Ottawa, January 4, 2022 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce a number of new management appointments which are part of an ongoing process designed to strengthen the Company's management team. These new additions will help guide Northern through the transition to an operating and producing company on closing of the previously announced acquisition of two graphite mines from Imerys SA. (read Press Release here) Northern is set to become the only North American and third largest graphite producer outside of China at a time when graphite demand is forecast to rise significantly due to growing EV demand.

David Marsh, B.Sc., Chief Operating Officer

Dave has 40 years of combined experience managing the process engineering divisions of leading international consulting companies and working in industry where he has led companies in taking their mining projects from the scoping level through to feasibility, construction and operations. Dave was previously Chief Operating Officer of Avalon Advanced Materials and General Manager, Project Development for Paladin Energy. He has extensive experience with operations in southern Africa, including Namibia.

Christopher Parks, CPA CGA Chief Financial Officer

Chris was previously Chief Financial Officer of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and Corporate Controller of Imperial Metals Corp., and has over 20 years of experience managing the financial affairs of mining companies from the junior exploration stage to production and operations. Chris will act as CFO through the transition period.

Nathalie Pilon, CPA CMA, Director of Finance and Administration

Nathalie is a hands on financial professional who specializes in designing and implementing systems and controls that enable development stage companies to seamlessly transition to production and operations. She has previously performed this role through senior financial positions with Endeavor Mining, Roxgold Inc. and Orezone Gold Corp..

Kirk Swales, Sales Manager

Kirk has over 35 years of sales and marketing experience in the graphite industry. For the last 17 years he has been with Imerys SA and was responsible for the sale of concentrates from the Lac des Iles mine.

Gregory Bowes, CEO, commented that, "On behalf of the Board of Directors I wish to welcome Dave, Chris, Nathalie and Kirk to the team as we embark upon a very exciting journey in transitioning from a development stage company to a producer. John McNeice CPA CA is resigning as CFO and the Board of Directors would like to thank him for the very capable and efficient manner in which he handled this role over the past four years. John will remain as Corporate Secretary and will assist with the transition of Northern's finance functions to the new team."

The Board of Directors has approved the issuance of a total of 975,000 stock options to the above-named individuals in connection with their appointment, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to pricing and other terms.

The appointments of Dave Marsh as Chief Operating Officer, Chris Parks as Chief Financial Officer and Nathalie Pilon as Director of Finance and Administration remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a Canadian company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, that is focussed on becoming a world leading producer of natural graphite and on the upgrade of mine concentrates into high value products critical to the green energy revolution including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

For additional information

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.northerngraphite.com/investors/presentation/, the Company's profile on www.sedar.com, contact Gregory Bowes, CEO (613) 241-9959 or visit our Social Channels.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward- looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's intentions with respect to the completion of the Imerys transaction and the receipt of required TSX Venture Exchange Approvals. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

