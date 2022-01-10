Brazil Minerals Appoints CFO and ESG Chief

Belo Horizonte, January 10, 2022 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals"), the Strategic Mineral Resources Company for the Green Energy Revolution, is pleased to announce that it has recently made two high level appointments to its management team. Brazil Minerals added an experienced Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Treasurer, and promoted a current executive to Chief of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) matters.

Jason Baybutt has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Treasurer of the Company. Mr. Baybutt has been the COO of PubCo Reporting Solutions, Inc. since 2015; he has been provided financial, operational, strategic, and capital market advisory services to both private and public companies for over 20 years. Mr. Baybutt is also Sr. VP, Finance, of a Nasdaq-listed biotechnology company. Previously, Mr. Baybutt also served as CFO of a TSXV-listed natural resources company. Mr. Baybutt's areas of specialty include financial reporting, business combinations, and acquisitions.

Joel de Paiva Monteiro, Esq., has been Vice-President, Administration and Operations, and now, in addition to such roles, is also Brazil Minerals' ESG Chief. Mr. Monteiro has been instrumental in the rapid and smooth progress of the Company's projects and operations in Brazil. Previously he was a partner at a Brazilian law firm. Mr. Monteiro is also a member of the Board of Directors of Jupiter Gold Corporation and of Apollo Resources Corporation, two companies in which Brazil Minerals owns equity positions.

ESG is an important area for Brazil Minerals. Within the last few years, the Company has planted more than 6,000 trees of diverse types for the benefit of local populations in areas in which it operates and constructed over 1,000 small retention walls to preserve and enhance dirt access roads used by such communities. Separately, many of the Company's consulting needs have been specifically delegated to firms owned or managed by women and minorities. Mr. Monteiro's appointment will further enhance Brazil Minerals' strong commitment to ESG causes.

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: BMIX) is a lithium company with projects in other highly strategic minerals such as rare earths, titanium, nickel, and cobalt. In addition, Brazil Minerals owns stakes in both Apollo Resources Corporation, a private company developing its first iron mine, and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF), a listed company developing a quartzite mine and advancing two large gold projects. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of the projects operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management.

We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brian W. Bernier

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(833) 661-7900

info@brazil-minerals.com

www.brazil-minerals.com

@BMIXstock

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109536