Rio Tinto notes ERA update on Ranger mine

Rio Tinto notes Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. (ERA) today released the preliminary findings from its reforecast of the cost and schedule for the Ranger rehabilitation project in Australia's Northern Territory, which have been subject to independent review (www.energyres.com.au). This release follows ERA's announcements on 27 September 2021, 8 October 2021 and 19 November 2021 where ERA forecast cost and schedule overruns for the Ranger rehabilitation project.

Rio Tinto is reviewing the preliminary findings of this reforecast and has advised ERA that it is committed to working with the company to ensure the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area is successfully achieved to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

