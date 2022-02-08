Metal Energy Updates on Flagship High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

Phase 1's 3,000 metre drill program is expected to begin in early March

Advance team on site next week to prepare drill pads

A property wide magnetotellurics survey scheduled for May, with Phase 2's 10,000 metre drill program thereafter

Metal Energy will accelerate project operatorship after March's Phase 1 drill program

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 - Metal Energy Corp. ("the "Company" or "Metal Energy") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program planned for the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the "Project" or "Manibridge") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba. The Project incorporates a past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper between 1971 and 1977.

"Drilling at Manibridge remains our top priority as our internal projections for the Project suggest it has the potential to yield a bulk mineable resource. Our first drill program for Manibridge is scheduled to start within the next 3 to 4 weeks. Drill targets have been planned to assess historic high-grade nickel drill intercepts beneath the old mine workings and along strike of the past-producing mine, as well as targeting areas within the mine's shadow that remain untested. Nickel demand is forecast to grow by 2x to 4x within the next 10 to 20 years spurred on by the electrification revolution and battery storage systems to complement a global effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources," said James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy.

Manibridge's drill program is planned for 3,000 metres with 7 drill holes all within a kilometre strike of the past-producing mine. A crew is scheduled to start field preparations early next week to clear the trails and pack snow for the proposed drill collar locations. This program is fully permitted.

A heli-borne mobile magnetotellurics ("Mobile MT") geophysical survey is planned to cover the entire Project in May. Mobile MT is a cutting-edge technology that accurately identifies electromagnetic and magnetic signatures to depths exceeding 1 km from the surface. Metal Energy plans to use the results from the Mobile MT survey to identify exploration targets for future drill programs proximal to the mine and on greenfields Project holdings to the east and north.

The Company plans to follow up this news release with a video presentation to highlight the geology of Manibridge and how Metal Energy views its development potential.

About the Manibridge Project

Manibridge encompasses 4,368 hectares and is within the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt. The Project is 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden, which has significant infrastructure and capacity that has supported previous exploration programs, including year-round highway access via Highway 6.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. are the operators of the Manibridge project. Metal Energy is earning into the Project and can become the operators after March's Phase 1 drill program.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a well-funded nickel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically-stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, respectively. Both projects are subject to earn-in agreements where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 16,200 hectares.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Sweeny, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Metal Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Reader Advisory

