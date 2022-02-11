Manning Ventures Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, February 11, 2022 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (CNSX:MANN.CN); (Frankfurt:1H5); (OTC:MANVF) announces that Zula Kropivnitski, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Company, has resigned effective February 8th, 2022 to pursue other career opportunities. The Company would like to thank Ms. Kropivnitski for her contributions to the Company and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to announce that Heidi Gutte has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation and other accounting services to both small businesses as well as public companies in various industries. Ms. Gutte earned her bachelor's degree of computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany. She holds the professional designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada.

About Manning

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in six mineral properties located in the province of Quebec. The Company is also currently earning towards a majority interest in the Flint Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.

