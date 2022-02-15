Manning Ventures Engages Investor Relations Professional to Expand Outreach

Vancouver, February 15, 2022 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (CNSX:MANN.CN); (Frankfurt:1H5); (OTC:MANVF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with 1167388 B.C. Ltd. (the "Service Provider") whereby the Service Provider will provide the Company with consulting and advisory services including, but not limited to, the following: (a) working with the Company's management team on potential opportunities and joint ventures; (b) reviewing and assessing various strategic initiatives regarding the Company's public relations and marketing efforts; and (c) setting up investor roadshows in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal (the "Services"). In consideration for the provision of the Services, the Company will pay the Service Provider a fee of $45,000 plus applicable taxes for term from February 10, 2022 until May 30, 2022.

Services under the Agreement will be provided primarily by Aaron Wong, the President of the Service Provider. Mr. Wong is a capital markets consultant and current director of Plant Veda Foods. He led the business development group at Fortuna Investments for three years. He was formerly an accountant at Ernst & Young LLP as a part of the assurance practice specializing in resources, technology, real estate and financial services. Mr. Wong received his bachelor of business administration with a specialization in finance at Western Michigan University. Both Mr. Wong and the Service Provider are arm's length parties to the Company. The Service Provider's email address is aaron@longtablecapital.com and its phone number is (778)-840-9664.

"We're pleased to bring Aaron on board to assist Manning in expanding our reach and our footprint in this very competitive space," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "He has a great track record of brining value to the companies he's worked and continues to work with, and as we move forward on some important initiatives his participation will prove to be of great benefit," continued Mr. Klenman.

About Manning

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in six mineral properties located in the province of Quebec. The Company is also currently earning towards a majority interest in the Flint Lake Gold Project located in Ontario.

