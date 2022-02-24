Rio Tinto Board Change

Hinda Gharbi has notified the Board of her intention to step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto at the conclusion of the Rio Tinto Plc AGM on 8 April 2022. Ms Gharbi, who has served on the Rio Tinto Board since 2020, is stepping down in order to concentrate on joining Bureau Veritas, initially as Chief Operating Officer and transitioning in 2023 to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said, "I would like to thank Hinda for her considerable contribution to the Board over the last two years and for her wise counsel. On behalf of the Board, I wish Hinda well for the future, particularly in her new role at Bureau Veritas."

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

riotinto.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006068/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, UK

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, UK

Menno Sanderse

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations, Australia

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

Category: General