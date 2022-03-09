Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

International Tower Hill Mines Files 2021 Year End Financial Results

14:05 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2022 - International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the "Company") - (TSX: ITH) (NYSE American: THM) today announced that it has filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of US$7.3 million.

The Company also announced the approval of the 2022 budget of $3.2 million. The 2022 work program will advance the baseline environmental data collection in critical areas of hydrology and waste rock geochemical characterization needed to support future permitting, as well as advance community engagement.

Shareholders can obtain copies of the Company's audited Year-End Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis and Form 10-K on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at: www.ithmines.com. The Company will also provide hard copies of these documents, free of charge, to shareholders who request a copy directly from the Company.

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project located along the paved Elliott Highway, 70 miles north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

On behalf of
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

(signed) Karl L. Hanneman
Chief Executive Officer

This news release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-tower-hill-mines-files-2021-year-end-financial-results-301499018.html

SOURCE International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.



Contact
Contact Information: Richard Solie, Jr., Manager - Investor Relations, E-mail: rsolie@ithmines.com, Direct line: 907-328-2825, Toll-Free: 1-855-428-2825
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1C4CG
CA46050R1029
www.ithmines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap