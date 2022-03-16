Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Reports 2021 Rusk Zone Drill Results at Its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2022 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

During summer and fall of 2021, a total of 14,256 m of drilling was completed in 72 holes. The objectives of this drilling were: (1) expansion of existing mineral resources, (2) re-categorization of some inferred mineral resources into indicated mineral resources, (3) in-filling of gaps in drill patterns that are currently categorized as waste rock within existing resource areas, and (4) evaluation of exploration targets that lie outside of the known mineral resource areas. The results discussed in this press release are from 10 holes testing the Rusk Zone, a new vein complex that was discovered through diamond drilling in 2020. These holes focused on Objective 4 - the evaluation of exploration targets outside of the known mineral resources.

All drill holes testing the Rusk Zone structure have returned significant mineralization. Highlight drill assays from the 2021 work program at Rusk are:

5.0 g/t gold and 336 g/t silver (10.8 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 2.26 m (KL-21-523)

) over 2.26 m (KL-21-523) 3.1 g/t gold and 62 g/t silver (4.3 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 5.42 m (KL-21-542)

) over 5.42 m (KL-21-542) 2.2 g/t gold and 69 g/t silver (3.5 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 5.32 m (KL-21-559)

) over 5.32 m (KL-21-559) 1.2 g/t gold and 20 g/t silver (1.6 g/t AuEq 1 ) over 8.72 m (KL-21-560)

) over 8.72 m (KL-21-560) 1.1 g/t gold and 56 g/t silver (1.9 g/t AuEq1) over 6.73 m (KL-21-558)

"The 2020 and 2021 drill results from the Rusk Zone have identified a broad mineralized corridor that is over 300 m long and is open for expansion along strike and to depth," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "Rusk has received only a small fraction (~2%) of the total drilling completed at the Klaza Deposit2 to date and may have positive implications for the scope and timing of the potential development at Klaza. Additional drilling is planned to further evaluate the Rusk Zone in 2022."

Rusk Zone

The road-accessible Rusk Zone is located 3 km southeast of the Klaza Deposit and was first identified through soil geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. A maiden diamond drill program in 2020 confirmed the presence of a new vein complex, with numerous high-grade gold, silver, lead and zinc veins discovered in a fence of holes drilled across the 2.6 km2 multi-element soil geochemical anomaly. As highlighted in Rockhaven's February 24, 2022 press release, 450 m of mechanized trenching were completed before the 2021 drilling commenced. This trenching returned encouraging results from several mineralized structures located up-dip of 2020 drill intercepts, including 2.1 g/t gold, 125 g/t silver, 1.3% lead and 1.3% zinc across 8.7 m from the strongest structure. This structure has now been tested by 11 diamond drill holes, spaced approximately 50 m apart, over a 300 m strike length and to a maximum depth of approximately 200 m. The zone is open for expansion along strike in both directions and to depth.

Mineralization and controlling structures at Rusk generally resemble those at other zones in the Klaza Deposit but contain proportionally more silver and less gold on average. They typically consist of galena, sphalerite, pyrite and arsenopyrite in a quartz-carbonate gangue. At least two generations of veins have been recognized at Rusk, with the earlier set trending west-northwesterly and the second set more northerly. The northerly set often occurs along the margins of feldspar porphyry dykes. A syn- to post-mineralizing sinistral fault, trending northeasterly, offsets the zone by approximately 120 m. Maps showing the geology of the Rusk Zone and the locations of drill holes, cross-sections and core photos of mineralized veins at the Rusk Zone can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Significant drill results from the 2021 drilling at Rusk are shown in the following table:

Klaza Project - Rusk Zone - Significant Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) + Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq* (g/t) KL-21-523 117.67 118.81 1.14 2.8 72 0.8 1.1 4.0 and 126.86 127.73 0.87 1.5 43 0.7 0.7 2.3 and 138.15 140.41 2.26 5.0 336 5.9 4.8 10.8 and 190.01 190.98 0.97 1.3 70 0.7 1.8 2.6 KL-21-528 12.13 14.49 2.36 1.6 108 0.3 0.4 2.8 and 32.18 35.35 3.17 1.4 56 0.8 1.1 2.5 and 60.77 62.10 1.33 1.1 174 0.7 0.4 3.0 and 67.06 71.63 4.57 0.5 45 0.1 0.2 1.1 incl. 67.06 67.66 0.60 1.2 176 0.2 0.6 3.1 incl. 71.10 71.63 0.53 1.2 176 0.7 0.6 3.2 and 108.47 113.16 4.69 1.1 128 0.4 0.5 2.6 incl. 112.05 113.16 1.11 2.3 475 1.5 1.8 7.7 and 124.95 126.32 1.37 1.3 52 0.5 0.7 2.1 and 206.17 207.85 1.68 1.6 83 1.3 1.7 3.2 KL-21-534 17.28 17.78 0.50 1.2 247 1.5 1.4 4.3 and 65.64 66.80 1.16 0.2 555 2.0 0.3 6.1 and 93.87 94.37 0.50 2.3 124 2.1 1.0 4.2 and 102.75 109.71 6.96 1.3 28 0.3 0.6 1.8 incl. 102.75 103.33 0.58 6.8 43 0.3 1.4 7.8 and incl. 108.00 109.71 1.71 2.8 93 1.2 2.0 4.5 and 151.30 152.18 0.88 1.9 32 0.1 0.1 2.3 and 153.55 156.11 2.56 1.3 49 0.3 0.3 1.9 and 199.34 200.89 1.55 1.0 52 0.2 0.3 1.6 KL-21-538 65.43 65.76 0.33 0.6 130 2.2 3.8 3.4 and 102.97 103.42 0.45 1.8 64 1.3 2.4 3.4 and 149.35 150.30 0.95 2.6 37 0.6 0.6 3.3 and 154.96 155.33 0.37 2.5 95 2.4 2.7 4.7 KL-21-542 55.35 55.87 0.52 1.4 65 1.1 2.0 2.9 and 136.10 144.00 7.90 2.2 43 0.5 1.1 3.1 incl. 138.58 144.00 5.42 3.1 62 0.7 1.5 4.3 and incl. 138.58 139.49 0.91 9.1 177 2.5 5.0 12.7 and 149.00 149.75 0.75 2.8 5 0.1 0.2 2.9 and 164.51 165.79 1.28 2.8 25 0.4 1.9 3.7 incl. 165.36 165.79 0.43 7.0 41 0.6 5.0 8.9 KL-21-547 36.89 38.61 1.72 3.2 57 0.5 0.4 4.0 and 70.45 71.18 0.73 2.2 41 0.8 1.4 3.2 and 74.14 77.10 2.96 1.6 17 0.2 0.3 1.9 incl. 75.92 77.10 1.18 2.9 16 0.2 0.2 3.2 KL-21-558 60.98 67.71 6.73 1.1 56 0.4 0.6 1.9 incl. 67.24 67.71 0.47 9.4 491 3.6 5.3 16.4 and 84.80 88.96 4.16 1.0 50 0.8 0.7 1.8 incl. 87.94 88.96 1.02 2.5 160 2.6 2.3 5.2 and 124.50 124.85 0.35 0.7 189 1.9 2.7 3.7 and 133.42 134.97 1.55 0.9 52 0.4 0.6 1.7 KL-21-559 148.25 153.57 5.32 2.2 69 0.9 1.5 3.5 incl. 149.85 150.44 0.59 6.0 309 4.9 9.9 12.8 KL-21-560 32.66 33.12 0.46 0.6 186 3.1 2.6 3.8 and 81.88 83.31 1.43 1.4 12 0.1 0.1 1.7 and 90.08 98.80 8.72 1.2 20 0.2 0.5 1.6 and 126.16 126.62 0.46 2.2 31 0.3 0.5 2.7 KL-21-561 83.29 83.75 0.46 3.5 119 0.7 0.9 5.0 and 96.76 97.08 0.32 3.3 107 0.8 1.4 4.9

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) values assume a similar metallurgy to the nearby Klaza Deposit and uses $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

QA/QC

All analyses for rock and core samples from the 2021 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Core samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

1 Gold equivalent (AuEq) values assume a similar metallurgy to the nearby Klaza Deposit and uses $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

2 See Rockhaven news release dated June 21, 2018 for more information on the mineral resource estimate for the Klaza Deposit.

