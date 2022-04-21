Torian Resources Limited: Mt Stirling Gold Project - Further Significant Intercepts

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. 's (ASX:TNR) ongoing drilling campaign at its flagship Mt Stirling Project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields has returned further significant additional gold intercepts, continuing to extend mineralisation beyond previous resource boundaries.Ahead of announcing a new Total Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) within weeks, the company has now completed 18,938 of Reverse Circulation (RC) infill and extension drilling at MS Viserion.The Mt Stirling Project hosts a current JORC compliant total mineral resource estimate of 118,400 gold ounces and lies 8km northwest of Red 5's (ASX:RED) 4 million oz King of Hills gold mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold to date.Torian has targeted multiple gold zones and targets, and is pleased to report the following recent significant gold intercepts:1240N 23m @ 1.08 g/t Au from 40m (MSRC288); inc 1m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 47m1560N 6m @ 2.17 g/t Au from 213m (MSRC265); inc 1m @ 5.95 g/t Au from 215m1600N 1m @ 5.57 g/t Au from 109m (MSRC299); and 12m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 182minc 1m @ 6.10 g/t Au from 193m1720N 4m @ 1.85 g/t Au from 76m (MSRC170); inc 1m @ 5.33 g/t Au from 76m1960N 5m @ 2.10 g/t Au from 254m (MSRC305); inc 1m @ 3.26 g/t Au from 257mDrill data continues to be compiled and validated. A further 8 MS Viserion drill holes are awaiting assays, with down-hole density surveying of selective drill holes already carried out.Stirling Well assays are pending for 13 extensional drill holes. A total of 48 drill holes are expected to be included in updated MRE.Two further Skywing drill holes are awaiting assays, with results to follow.Torian's Executive Director, Mr Peretz Schapiro said the latest batch of drilling results have further increase the Company's confidence in the MS Viserion Gold System at the Mt Stirling Projects ahead of the upcoming resource update and an Optimisation Study thereafter."The most exciting part of the results we have been receiving recently is that we have identified a multitude of structural prospective down-dip and along plunge gold target zones at MS Viserion for continued resource ounce discovery and expansion post the delivery of the anticipated resource upgrade," Mr Schapiro said.Mr Schapiro said final results from the Skywing prospect are expected in the next week or so with follow up drilling re-commencing at the high grade Estera and Tyrannus targets where significant assays were previously returned.The Company also wishes to advise the market that it will no longer report on its REE projects at the same time that it reports on its gold projects following the recent significant discovery. This will enable the market to more easily digest the two different sets of updates. More updates on the REE projects will be forthcoming in coming weeks.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7DEPLTP7





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:

Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au