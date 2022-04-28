ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference London and Engages Red Cloud for Advisory Services

Vancouver, April 28, 2022 - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Connect London on May 4th and 5th. https://minesandmoney.com/connect/

Mines and Money Connect, Europe's premier mining investment event, which will take place in London, UK, brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations.

ACME's CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting an overview of ACME's projects in the United States and Canada.

The Company also announces commencing May 1st, 2022 the engagement of Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud"), an IIROC regulated investment dealer and leading provider of financial services to the global mining sector, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. Red Cloud will provide ACME with capital markets advisory and marketing services to potential retails investment advisors, institutional investors, fund managers, high net worth individuals, as well as potential strategic corporate investors.

Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of CN$10,000 per month for the services it will render for a 12-month period, and the arrangement can renew month-to-month thereafter at ACME's option. ACME has, subject to regulatory approval, granted Red Cloud stock options to purchase 225,000 common shares at an exercise price of $1.30 per share for a period of three years ("Options"). Red Cloud does not have, either directly or indirectly, an interest in ACME or it's securities, and does not have a right to acquire any such interest other than the Options. Red Cloud has no other relationship with ACME other than as set out in the engagement letter.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer all Canadian Provinces and Territories and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). Part of Red Cloud's business is to connect mineral exploration and mining companies with suitable investors. For additional information about Red Cloud, visit: https://redcloudfs.com/

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in prospective lithium projects in the United States and Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (604) 564-9045

info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

