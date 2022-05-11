Westward Gold to Attend Upcoming Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewsletter - May 11, 2022 - Westward Gold Inc. (CSE:WG), (OTC:WGLIF), (FSE:IM50) ("Westward" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the upcoming Metals Investor Forum, held at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver on May 15th and 16th.

The conference will feature individual company presentations, and speakers from a variety of mining-focused publications and newsletters. Registration for the 2-day event is free, and additional information can be found at www.metalsinvestorforum.com/conferences/may-2022/. Westward invites all existing and interested investors to meet with Company representatives at its booth, and join a live presentation by President & CEO Colin Moore on May 16th at 10:50am.

About Westward Gold

Westward Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Toiyabe, Turquoise Canyon, and East Saddle Projects located in the Cortez Hills area of Lander County, Nevada. From time to time, the Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

For further information contact:

Colin Moore

President, CEO & Director

Westward Gold Inc.

colin@westwardgold.com

Tel: +1 (647) 403 0391

www.westwardgold.com

