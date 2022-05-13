Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. to Exhibit at 2022 VRIC

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2022 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC) (OTC:CWMCF) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Exhibit Hall C on May 17 and 18, 2022. Booth 912

Consolidated Woodjam recently announced the closing of a $2,001,000 private placement.

Come visit with management and learn more about the Woodjam copper and gold project and our plans for the 2022 field season.

G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER PLEASE CONTACT: (604) 681-7913 or (888) 656-6611 (Toll Free) or go to our website: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

