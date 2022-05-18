Valterra Amends Shares for Debt Settlement

Vancouver, May 18, 2022 - Valterra Resource Corp. (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") has amended its debt settlement agreement with Manex Resource Group Inc. ("Manex") and will now settle a debt of $389,904.30 by the issuance of 7,798,086 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share. The debt was incurred as a result of Manex providing office space, facilities, equipment, and services with respect to the administrative and corporate affairs of the Company since September 2013. The debt settlement was previously announced in the news release dated February 1, 2022. The common shares that will be issued upon this debt settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day and their issuance will fully extinguish the debt under the amended debt settlement agreement.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The Group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral properties located in British Columbia and Mexico. Valterra is advancing its early-stage properties that have the potential to host large deposits in regions with excellent infrastructure. Valterra owns a 100% interest in the Swift-Katie copper gold porphyry property in British Columbia and has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Los Reyes copper-gold property in Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corp.

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

