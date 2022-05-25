Baselode Announces Scholarship for Indigenous Students in Partnership with YMP Scholarship Fund

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 - Baselode Energy Corp. ("Baselode" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund it has renewed its Indigenous Mining Scholarship for 2022. Baselode will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to an Indigenous student leader enrolled in a Canadian post-secondary institution looking to pursue a career in the mining industry who has demonstrated academic success and a commitment to preserving Indigenous languages and culture.

"Baselode is very proud to support Canada's Indigenous youth pursuing academic studies in the mining and exploration sector with our scholarship contribution. This scholarship presents an opportunity for an individual to benefit directly from Canada's mining sector, which has a history of supporting Indigenous communities and partnering together for mutual benefits. We are pleased to know that this scholarship will benefit the recipient's educational growth and development," said James Sykes, CEO and President of Baselode Energy Corp.

Apply Here: Click here to find the YMP Scholarship applications. The application deadline is August 31, 2022.

Baselode, along with other Ore Group Companies, American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE), Orefinders Resources (TSXV: ORX), Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS), Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG), and QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU), are proud to be donating a total of $20,000 to students from the Indigenous Community in Canada in partnership with the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship program in 2022, with $200,000 in scholarships to be given directly to students studying earth sciences in Canada. YMPSF is a volunteer-based organization with 100% of its donations from partners awarded directly to the student scholarship recipients. YMPSF's mandate is to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 207,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

For information and updates on Baselode please visit: www.baselode.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

