Canegrass Drilling Update at its Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project in Western Australia

VANCOUVER, May 26, 2022 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to provide an update on the 5,000 m drilling program at Company's wholly owned Canegrass Nickel Project in Western Australia.

2022 Drill Program Update

RC drill program of approximately 1,500m is complete with visually encouraging results received to date and all holes are pending assays which are due in the coming weeks

RC drill targets include Bonecrusher, Saintly, Tulloch, Tobin Bronze and Sunline which span across an approximate strike length of 2.5 km (Figure 2) The Bonecrusher targets intersected an 18 m wide zone of pyroxenite/gabbro with disseminated/stringer sulphides predominately pyrrhotite throughout. The zone is proximal to a DHEM target modelled from drill hole BBRC010 The Saintly target has yielded numerous magnetite-rich horizons with sulphides The Tulloch target has displayed the same geology encountered in previous exploration programs, while testing the northern extent of the mineralization The Tobin Bronze target has intersected a shear zone that may be the source of the EM anomaly The Sunline target has also encountered similar geology that provided positive results in previous exploration programs and is designed to test the zones at depth

Diamond Drilling program of approximately 3,500 m is complete with the initial targets at the EM Platform hole, which will be utilized after drilling for further geophysical downhole surveys The EM Platform hole has been highly encouraging to date with recent drilling intercepting several continuous broad zones of interpreted host nickel mineralization from 120 m to 270 m depth, demonstrating excellent initial continuity

Challenging market conditions for assay turn around time (TAT) continues to persist with a current 9-12-week TAT, as Huntsman awaits all its diamond drill assays currently

Scott Patrizi, President and CEO for Huntsman commented, "The work across the Canegrass Project proceeded as planned with few issues or delays. Visual results to date have been encouraging and I look forward to providing further updates upon receipt of assays."

Previous Drill Program Highlights:

Notable 2018 Drill Intercepts (Figures 1 & 2): (Tulloch BBDD002) 4.9 m @ 1.33% Ni, 1.26% Cu and 0.10 % Co. (Winx BBRC001) 14.0 m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.88% Cu and 0.05 Co from 65.0 m, including 1.0 m of 2.70% Ni, 0.23% Cu and 0.12% Co. (Sunline BBDD001) 0.57 m @ 3.07% Ni, 0.62% Cu and 0.24% Co from 144.1 m

Notable 2021 Drill Intercepts include drillhole BBDD009 results that identified 41.1 m of favourable host rock with two distinct mineralized horizons The first intercept started at 278.9 m and included higher-grade intervals of 1.0 m @ 2.8% Ni, 0.1% Cu, 0.15% Co 0.11 g/t Pt and 0.21 g/t Pd, 0.7 m @ 2.3 % Cu, 0.5% Ni, 0.04% Co, 0.33 g/t Pt and 0.04 g/t Pd 2.0 m @ 1.8% Ni, 0.5% Cu, 0.11% Co, 0.22 g/t Pt and 0.17 g/t Pd. The second mineralized horizon occurs at 307.5 m downhole and intersected two higher grade intersections of 3.1 m @ 2.2% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 0.15% C, 0.15 g/t Pt and 0.21 g/t Pd, and 1.1 m @ 0.9%Ni, 5.7% Cu, .07% Co, 0.11 g/t Pt and 0.05 g/t Pd (Figure 3)

Additional 2021 RC results from the Tulloch zone include: BBRC0013 returned: 3.0 m @ 0.88% Ni, 0.4% Cu and 0.07% Co from 91.0 m downhole BBRC014 returned: 3.0 m @ 1.0% Ni, 0.58% Cu and 0.09% Co from 139.0 m downhole



2022 Exploration Strategy

The Canegrass Project is situated in the Windimurra Intrusive Complex within a favourable geological setting and multiple mineralized horizons in favourable host rocks. The Project is not presently geologically constrained and offers exceptional exploration potential. The project has only been explored approximately 20% out of the total 7 km strike length of the mineralized shear zone. The potential for the current zones to be connected along strike and at depth is strong, and Huntsman plans to exploit the gaps in the 2022 and upcoming exploration programs.

The current 2022 exploration program is designed to take aggressive step outs on it already existing mineralized zones delineated by the 2018 and 2021 drill programs. The Canegrass project has over 7 km of strike along a proven mineralized zone with 5 high priority targets contributing to 2.5 km in the northern part of the project, which are Bonecrusher, Saintly, Tulloch, Tobin Bronze, and Sunline (Figure 2).

Building on the existing findings Huntsman believes the zones have strong continuity along strike and at depth. These targets will be exploited with both RC and Diamond drilling drillholes to better define and understand the large-scale system. Utilizing the holes from our 2022 drill program will allow for additional downhole geophysical surveys that have helped in the past discover new mineralized lenses at Canegrass.

Figure 1: Modelled EM Conductor and highlights from previous drilling campaigns

Figure 2: Key Targets at the Canegrass project

Figure 3. Core sample of high-grade copper and nickel from BBDD009 at the Tulloch zone - assayed returned 1.1 m @ 0.9% Ni, 5.7% Cu, 0.07% Co, 0.11 g/t Pt and 0.05 g/t Pd

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release with respect to Canegrass has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project and Western Yilgarn Projects in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman Nickel division, and the exploration and development of the Company's gold projects under the Huntsman Gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada and the Flint property in Idaho.

