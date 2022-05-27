Sayona Mining Limited: Builds Quebec Team for 2023 Production

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is building its team for the launch of lithium production in Quebec, with the appointment of a new chief financial officer as part of an enhanced corporate structure to reflect the Company's growth strategy.Appointed on 23 May, Salvatore Vitare (CPA, CA) is Sayona Quebec's new chief financial officer, responsible for overseeing all financial activities of the Company as it advances towards the commencement of spodumene (lithium) production in the first quarter of 2023.A graduate of McGill and Concordia Universities, Mr Vitale has more than 25 years' experience in strategic positions with major companies including BlackRock Metals, Alliance Magnesium and Transforce Inc, with extensive strategic and operational financial experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and streamlining operations.His appointment is part of a revamp of Sayona Quebec's corporate structure to reflect the Company's progression towards production and its responsibility as a sustainable and socially responsible enterprise.This includes the appointment of Anne Blier as Vice President, Environment; Carl Corriveau, Vice President, Exploration; and Cindy Valence as Chief Sustainability Officer. In addition, Richard Saint-Jean was appointed General Manager of NAL, among other recruitment to progress the operation's restart.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "Sayona is building a professional and experienced team for its emergence as a leading lithium producer in North America with multiple growth projects. These appointments reflect our ambition to be a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable enterprise committed to Quebec's clean energy ambitions."With our North American Lithium operation picking up speed together with our other operations such as our northern hub and move towards downstream processing, Sayona has the right team in place at the right time for the world's decarbonisation drive."The appointments follow Sayona's 23 May announcement of a positive pre-feasibility study for the Company's North American Lithium operation, which is on track to commence production in the first quarter of 2023 ahead of a move towards downstream processing of lithium carbonate/hydroxide.Meanwhile, the Company's northern Quebec hub is gaining momentum, with additional drilling planned for the northern summer of 288 drill holes and results from the last drilling program of 38 holes expected in June.Following a successful capital raising announced on 27 May to fund the NAL restart, Sayona is well placed to advance its projects amid continuing increased demand for lithium due to the fast-growing EV and battery storage revolution.





