GR Silver Announces Receipt of Final Prospectus and Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants into Units

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2022 - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) is pleased to report that it has filed its final short form prospectus dated May 30, 2022 (the "Prospectus") and obtained a receipt (the "Final Receipt") with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of an aggregate of 27,236,755 units of the Company (each a "Unit"), which are issuable for no additional consideration upon the deemed exercise of 27,236,755 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant") which were sold pursuant to a brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") completed by the Company on March 29, 2022 (the "Closing Date"). The Special Warrants were sold at a price of $0.27 per Special Warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,353,923.85. The Offering was conducted by Beacon Securities Limited and Red Cloud Securities Inc., as co-lead agents, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

In accordance with the terms of a special warrant indenture dated March 29, 2022, between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as special warrant agent, each Special Warrant will be automatically exercised into one Unit on June 6, 2022, being the fifth business day after the date of obtaining the Final Receipt.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.37 per Share. The Warrants are subject to the terms of a warrant indenture dated March 29, 2022, between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as warrant agent.

The Prospectus also qualifies the distribution of 1,566,410 broker warrants underlying the special broker warrants issued to the Agents on the Closing Date (the "Broker Warrants"). The Broker Warrants will be issued on June 6, 2022 and each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.27 per Share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date.

For more information on the Offering, please refer to the Prospectus, as well as the Company's press release dated March 29, 2022, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

