Resouro Mobilizes for Exploration at its Flagship Novo Mundo Gold Project

Vancouver, June 15, 2022 - Resouro Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAU) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has mobilized its exploration team and contracted a diamond drill rig for an initial program at its 100% owned Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

The initial exploration and drill program will be aimed at further understanding the structural control of the high-grade shoots identified in previous drilling at Novo Mundo to complete a report prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The preliminary program will include:

1500m of drilling along Luisão, one of the major mineralized trends. The objective is to; to test continuity along strike and down plunge of the existing non-NI 43-101 resource.

The preliminary program will include 13 drill holes which will test about 800m of the 4km long anomalous trend. Drilling will test high-grade surface mineralization on two of the main artisanal open pits along the trend.

Exploration program also includes re-logging of historical drill cores for hydrothermal alteration definition and multi-element analysis.

A regional geological mapping and rock chip sampling will be carried out in parallel with the drilling to further understand other defined drill targets along the major mineralized trends.

Resouro's exploration team will also prepare lines for an IP geophysical survey. The IP survey will be designed to identify hot spots of high sulphide mineralisation which are associated with high gold grades along the 6km long mineralised trend contained within Resouro's Novo Mundo Mineral Rights.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marcelo Juilano de Carvalho, BSc and MSc in Geology, PhD in Regional Metalogenesis, a Director, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Resouro Gold Inc.

Resouro is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil. The Company's key exploration asset is the 100% owned Novo Mundo Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

