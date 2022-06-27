Manganese X Energy Announces Filing of Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Battery Hill Project

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE:9SC) (OTCQB : MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its May 12, 2022 news release, it has filed a technical report on Sedar of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for its wholly owned Battery Hill manganese project, located near Woodstock, N.B.. There is no material difference in the PEA from the information disclosed in the May 12, 2022 news release.

The PEA was prepared by Wood Canada Ltd., an independent engineering service group with extensive experience in mining and mineral processing. The PEA technical report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has an effective date of May 12, 2022, and has a report date of June 24, 2022.

PEA Highlights (All dollar values are in US dollars unless otherwise stated):

Robust Economics After-tax net present value using a 10% discount rate ("NPV 10 "): $486 million 25% internal rate of return ("IRR") Capital costs ("CAPEX") of $350 million with a payback of 2.8 years Average annual gross revenue of $177 million per year over the 47 years Project life Average annual gross revenue of $220 million over the first seven years Life of mine ("LOM") operating cost ("OPEX") of $122/t material processed

HPMSM Market Price Base case market price of $2,900/t for battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate ("HPMSM") is well below the long-term forecast price of $4,200/t HPMSM estimated by CPM Group

Price Sensitivity Base case undiscounted after-tax cashflow: $3.4 billion Sensitivity analysis shows after-tax NPV 10 reaches $914 million at $4,200/t HPMSM

Long Mine Life 40-year mine production life and seven years of stockpile reclaim feed Total LOM production of 3.2 million tonnes of HPMSM Average annual HPMSM production of 68,000 tonnes over the LOM Average annual HPMSM production of 84,000 tonnes in the first seven years of production

Low Environmental Impact Flowsheet produces a filtered residue leach product with initial acid-base accounting and non-acid generating test results showing no acid drainage risk

Project Objectives Project is now advancing towards a pilot project, pre-feasibility study as well as advancing a drilling program to upgrade and expand manganese resources



Disclosure

The PEA results are summarized for purposes of this press release. Further details on the PEA technical report are available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website. https://www.manganesexenergycorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/final-pea-revised.pdf

The PEA is preliminary in nature; it includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

This News Release has been reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration with Manganese X Energy and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The Company is also striving to achieve new environment-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only publicly traded manganese company in North America moving rapidly toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

