Kesselrun to Start Trading on OTCQB

Thunder Bay, August 3, 2022 - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval to upgrade from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States.

Kesselrun Resources will begin trading on the OTCQB under the symbol KSSRF on August 4, 2022. The Company's stock will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KES.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to be upgraded to the OTCQB markets as we view this as a significant step to broaden our investor base in both Canada and the U.S. The OTCQB will make it easier for US based investors to have access to Kesselrun shares."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is a leading marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Kesselrun, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the execution of definitive documentation, the availability of financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

