Prime Mining Corp. Announces Financial Results

Three months ended Three months ended

June 30, 2022 July 31, 2021

Loss and comprehensive loss $7,063,916 $4,046,624

Loss per share - basic and diluted $0.06 $0.04

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021

Cash $14,441,284 $27,413,707

Total assets $28,552,940 $41,785,376

Total current liabilities $915,536 $1,372,458

Total liabilities $1,779,915 $2,470,784

Total shareholders equity $26,773,025 $39,314,592