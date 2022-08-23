Canada Nickel files Technical Report on the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V: CNC) ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 6, 2022 it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report titled "Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment & Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" (the "Technical Report"). This report (the "Report") was prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc (Caracle Creek) with support from Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (Ausenco), and Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Canada Limited (Wood) (collectively the "Authors") for Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC) to provide the updated mineral resource estimate as announced by CNC on July 6, 2022 and to re-iterate the results of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) dated July 9, 2021 and with an effective date of May 21, 2021.

A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

MARK SELBY

CHAIR AND CEO

PHONE: 647-256-1954

EMAIL: INFO@CANADANICKEL.COM

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-files-technical-report-on-the-crawford-nickel-sulphide-project-301610775.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.