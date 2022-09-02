Kaizen Discovery Announces Positive Judgment by the Supreme Court of Canada

Vancouver, September 2, 2022 - Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of Canada today issued a judgment dismissing, with costs, the application of AM Gold Inc. seeking leave to appeal the decision of the British Columbia Court of Appeal dated January 21, 2022 (refer to Kaizen's news release dated January 21, 2022).

The Supreme Court of Canada today issued a judgment dismissing, with costs, the application of AM Gold Inc. seeking leave to appeal the decision of the British Columbia Court of Appeal dated January 21, 2022. This judgment means that the decision of the Court of Appeal rejecting AM Gold's appeal of the trial judgment in this matter is final and conclusive. There is no further avenue of appeal or review from today's Supreme Court of Canada judgment. This effectively concludes this proceeding, other than Kaizen's recovery of its trial costs (which pursuant to an August 22, 2022 decision of the BC Court of Appeal are payable at 1.5 times the rates provided in the BC Supreme Court Rules Tariff of Costs) from AM Gold or its principal, John Fiorino.

Kaizen's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Finlayson commented: "As anticipated, the AM Gold leave to appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court of Canada. This brings to an end a five-year legal saga, other than Kaizen's recovery of its costs from AM Gold or its principal, John Fiorino, for every aspect of these proceedings."

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Information contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@kaizendiscovery.com

