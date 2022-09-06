Contact gold Returns 0.51 G/T Oxide Gold Over 30.48 Metres At The Tango Zone, Green Springs Gold Project, Cortez Trend, Nevada

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Contact Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") (TSXV:C); (OTC:CGOLF) is pleased to announce results from the final 16 drill holes completed at the Green Springs property on the southern end of Nevada's Cortez Trend, 20 km southeast of the Pan Mine operated by Calibre Mining (TSX: CXB), and 7 km immediately east of Calibre's Gold Rock Project.

These final drill holes from the Spring 2022 exploration program are from the Tango discovery zone (please see news release dated June 15, 2021: http://contactgold.com/_resources/news/nr-20210615.pdf ), part of the 2022 step-out drill program at the Green Springs oxide gold project.

Tango Zone Drill Highlights:

0.51 g/t Au over 30.48 metres, from a depth of 4.57 metres, in drill hole GS22-09 Including: 1.02 g/t Au over 3.05 metres

0.70 g/t Au over 16.76 metres, from a depth of 3.05 metres, in drill hole GS22-08

0.50 g/t Au over 13.72 metres, from a depth of 4.57 metres, in drill hole GS22-07

0.45 g/t Au over 24.38 metres, from a depth of 19.81 metres, in drill hole GS22-11

Tango Zone:

Tango is located in the north of Green Springs 1,000 metres NE of the high-grade X-Ray Zone, and is characterized by an outcropping Pilot Shale hosted zone of oxidized gold mineralization.

Approximate dimensions of this recently discovered zone are 250 x 500 metres.

There are significant expanses of untested Pilot Shale to the west of the current drill pattern.

Tango marks the northeastern continuation of the emerging 1.5 km long trend of oxide gold mineralization extending from the north-south Mine Trend and continuing through X-Ray, Alpha up to Tango.

Each of these zones hosts impressive drilled thicknesses of near-surface, oxide gold mineralization hosted within the Pilot Shale.

This recently discovered zone, one of several areas of interest across the property, remains open for expansion, especially to the north, south and west.

"These follow up holes reinforce the widespread oxide gold at the Tango discovery. The footprint at Tango measures in excess of 250 x 500 metres and remains open for growth through targeting key Northerly and Northwesterly striking structures in large expanses of undrilled Pilot Shale." said Vance Spalding, VP Exploration at Contact Gold. "The Tango and X-Ray Zones have moved from new discoveries to rapidly growing gold zones, and pave the way for an exciting future at Green Springs."

Hole # Target Grade (g/t) Intercept (m) From (m) To (m) GS22-07 Tango 0.50 13.72 4.57 18.29 GS22-08 Tango 0.70 16.76 3.05 19.81 GS22-09 Tango 0.51 30.48 4.57 35.05 including 1.02 3.05 24.38 27.43 GS22-11 Tango 0.45 24.38 19.81 44.20

Gold mineralization drilled at the Tango Zone is characterized by thorough oxidation, thickness and continuity, and is hosted at the lower Pilot Shale contact, the same host at Calibre's Pan mine across the valley.

The Company believes that ongoing surface exploration at Green Springs will be successful in identifying additional prospective areas and developing further compelling drill targets, especially in the underexplored Pilot Shale, the host horizon to the Tango, X-Ray, and BC Gap discoveries.

For a location map of the Green Springs project, please click:

https://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/20220906-Contact-Gold-project-location.jpg



For a property map of Green Springs showing zones and target areas, please click:

https://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/20220906-Green-Springs-map-Sept-2022.jpg

For a plan map of the Tango discovery and drill traces, please click:

https://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/20220906-Tango-plan-map-Sept-2022.jpg



About the Green Springs Project:

Green Springs is located near the southern end of the Cortez Trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in White Pine County, Nevada, 20 km southeast of Calibre Mining's Pan Mine and 7 km immediately east of their Gold Rock Project, and south of Waterton's Mount Hamilton deposit. The Green Springs property is 18.36 km2 encompassing 3 shallow past producing open pits and numerous targets that were not mined. Gold mineralization at Green Springs is hosted within the same Chainman Shale and Pilot Shale units hosting Gold Rock and Pan. The Green Springs project produced high-grade oxide gold from two open pits in the 1980's, and is host to multiple, near-surface Carlin Type gold zones and exploration targets.

Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties (now a subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp.) to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July 2019. Green Springs is an early-stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Green Springs. Additional information about Green Springs is summarized in the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Green Springs Project, White Pine County, Nevada, USA" prepared for Contact Gold, with an effective date of June 12, 2020, and dated August 5, 2020, as prepared by John J. Read, C.P.G; an independent consultant and qualified person under NI 43-101, and can be viewed under Contact Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher-grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilled mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness in most cases. The Cyanide recovery percentages are equally averaged by interval, and are not weighted by gold content per interval. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at Paragon; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second, reputable assay lab after the program is complete.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 100 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and current gold resources.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361

Matthew Lennox-King - President & CEO

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

